Sudanese presidency denies rumours of Bashir’s death

President Omer al-Bashir waves during a rally in Nyala town in South Darfur on December 29, 2010. (Reuters Photo)
November 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Director of President Omer al-Bashir’s Office Taha Osman Tuesday denied rumours published by an electronic outlet saying he denied after a sudden heart attack.

The Mokhtsr.com, a Gaza based news website released a short wire about al-Bashir’s death. The fake report twitted and posted on Facebook and other social media very quickly.

Al-Bashir has been outside the country since 14 November. He participated in the UN climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech and now he is taking part in the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“I am sitting next to President al-Bashir in Morocco and enjoying the rain. We are getting ready to leave in a while to Guinea to participate in the Arab-African Summit,” Osman told the Saudi Alarabiya.net,

He added they were getting ready to depart for Malabo to attend the Arab African meeting.

(ST)

  • 23 November 11:09, by Augustino

    Don’t worry about it all in all President Bashir is well and alive. Last month they also killed president Kiir Mayardit in facebook but we were not worried about it. God is great.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 11:10, by Augustino

    Don’t worry about it all in all President Bashir is well and alive. Last month they also killed president Kiir Mayardit in facebook but we were not worried about it. God is great.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 12:56, by Mangar Achoot

    Basher is not dead

    repondre message

    • 24 November 07:26, by Paul Ongee

      Folks,

      This rumor is created by SPLM-IO head of propaganda machine Nyamilpedea because Sudan’s security denied entry of Dr. Risk Machar last Sunday to meet with his supporters in Khartoum. He was detained for two solid hours, struggling to negotiate with security at the Airport (KIA) but flown back to Addis where he spent a night there and on Monday took his flight back to South Africa.

      repondre message

      • 24 November 07:35, by Paul Ongee

        The source of rumor also killed President Salva Kiir recently but the President immediately went out to the streets in Juba greetings his people, saying that "I am resurrected from the dead." He was looking very healthy, unlike the Head of the Enemy of Peace who is now in South Africa, struggling to sneak out again. Should he make another move, he’ll be deported to Juba. Stay tuned.

        repondre message

        • 24 November 07:42, by Paul Ongee

          Tomorrow, you will again hear such rumor that Prime Minister of Ethiopia is dead, Kenyan President is dead, Uganda President (whom they assume he must be suffering from heart attack) will also be dead and Nigerian President will be dead because Nigeria denied entry to Dr. Risk Machar without prior approval. The list will be long until he (Dr Loser Risk Machar) lost his life on this planet.

          repondre message

          • 24 November 07:51, by Paul Ongee

            The list will be long until he (Dr Loser Risk Machar) loses his life on this planet in an effort to become at any cost the Chairman of the SPLM Party, C-IN-C of the SPLA and lastly the President of South Sudan which he did not fight or sacrifice his life for since 1991. Did he rebel against Dr. John Garang before in 1991? Yes. Did he get forgiven by Dr. John Garang before in 2002? Yes.

            repondre message

            • 24 November 07:58, by Paul Ongee

              Did he say SPLM/A was not democratic during the hard day where every marginalized citizen volunteered to join the popular movement? Yes. Was Nasir Faction/SSIM democratic? No. Was Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA-1997) implemented by him and Al-Bashir? No. Did he rebel against Al-Bsahir for failing to implement the KPA-1997? No. Why does he think that it’s easy to fight GOSS? Dr. Loser is Lost.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



