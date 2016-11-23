Sudanese presidency denies rumours of Bashir’s death



November 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Director of President Omer al-Bashir’s Office Taha Osman Tuesday denied rumours published by an electronic outlet saying he denied after a sudden heart attack.

The Mokhtsr.com, a Gaza based news website released a short wire about al-Bashir’s death. The fake report twitted and posted on Facebook and other social media very quickly.

Al-Bashir has been outside the country since 14 November. He participated in the UN climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech and now he is taking part in the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“I am sitting next to President al-Bashir in Morocco and enjoying the rain. We are getting ready to leave in a while to Guinea to participate in the Arab-African Summit,” Osman told the Saudi Alarabiya.net,

He added they were getting ready to depart for Malabo to attend the Arab African meeting.

(ST)