Right body accuses South Sudan rival forces of abusing civilians

November 23, 2016 (JUBA)- Government and rebel forces in and around South Sudan’s town of Yei committed serious abuses against civilians in recent months, a U.S-based human rights body revealed.

JPEG - 85 kb
SPLA forces in Wau town on May 16; 2016 (ST Photo)

The abuses, Human Rights Watch said, include killings, rapes, and arbitrary arrests by government forces and abductions by rebels.

Hundreds of people have fled from South Sudan’s Greater Equatoria region as a result of continuous clashed between the South Sudan army and rebels, with the warring factions accused of attacking civilians.

These attacks followed renewed clashes in the capital, Juba between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebel leader, Riek Machar in July.

Abuses documented, Human Rights Watch said, are the latest examples of attacks on civilians by both sides involved in the conflict.

“A proposal for a United Nations arms embargo is finally on the table after nearly three years of atrocities against civilians by armed groups in South Sudan,” said Daniel Bekele, senior director for Africa advocacy at Human Rights Watch.

“Security Council members should urgently support the measure, which could help stem the attacks on civilians,” he added.

According to the rights body, between October 19 and 26, its researchers interviewed more than 70 victims and witnesses in Yei, the capital of the newly created Yei River state, in Central Equatoria.

“Because of ongoing insecurity, researchers were unable to reach and assess areas outside of Yei, including Mugwo, Rubeke, and Mitika, on the road to Lasu, places where there have been further serious allegations of abuses,” the rights body said on Wednesday.

The U.S-based body cited a 23 August, 2016 incident, in which unidentified attackers entered a house and killed a mother and her 4-year-old daughter with machetes, then dumped their bodies in a river. The 4-month-old baby was cut on the neck but survived, it said.

The killings reportedly took place in areas controlled by government forces but in this and some other cases, Human Rights Watch was unable to identify if the attackers were government forces or rebels.

Cases of arbitrary detentions of civilian men by government troops in Yei military facilities, in addition to several incidences of arbitrary detentions by the military in the towns of Juba, Yambio, and Wau.

Human Rights Watch researchers reportedly also found that rebels claiming affiliation with the opposition forces led by Machar ambushed a convoy of cars carrying civilians fleeing Yei, killing mostly Dinka, who are from the same broad ethnic grouping as Kiir.

Meanwhile, the rights body said the UN Security Council members should support the U.S proposal for an arms embargo and targeted sanctions.

“Security Council members should also press for progress on establishing the African Union (AU) hybrid court for South Sudan to investigate and prosecute people responsible for war crimes and other serious violations of the laws of war during the conflict,” it said.

(ST)

  • 23 November 08:59, by Eastern

    Arbitrary arrests are the hallmark of SPLA-Kiir.....

    • 23 November 10:27, by Nationalist

      Today may be your chance to destroy and kill people from other communities and tribes; to the actual action it is okay because they are rebels or they are government supporters. Why would Junubin kill themselves because of so and so comes from tribe B, A, C or so. It takes two to tangle and it takes two to dialogue and agree. it is a right time that we the common men should forget about guns

    • 23 November 12:23, by Midit Mitot

      I think RIGHT BODY has no accurate information about this unrest-ting violence being carried out by Mathaing Anyoor in very corner, daily night robberies in Juba, daily raping at UNMISS gate,killing citizens every day on the road by KIIR/TABAN unprofessional armed militias. SPLA-IO is very far from those un-tolerated act.

      • 23 November 13:42, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Midit Mitot

        Let’s talk sense.How can SPLA IO distance itself when the perpetrators on ethnically targeted killings are them? Which tribe can you say SPLA has once targeted except rebels despite of their ethnic affiliations? Secondly Mathiang Anyoor is no all the SPLA please. SPLA has many batches with different names are constitute national army.

    • 23 November 13:23, by Mangar Achoot

      you ’re dreaming of Present Kiir arrest but who will arrest him when your American guy by nationality call Gadet Dak is behind the buse

    • 23 November 13:29, by Mun Loal

      Accusations will not end only if perpetrators are brought to book. How can Mathiang Anyor leaves that barbaric acts of killings, rape and theft of civilian properties?

  • 23 November 09:23, by Lumaria

    We’re having 3 to four years without national armies only Jiengs militants on the ground.

    • 23 November 12:59, by jubaone

      Lumaria,
      Let’s not agonize too much but organize and mobilize our people. You don’t expect mercy from the jienges and we will show no mercy also. We are at war. Wherever you are get Equatorians together to promote our vision of an independent state. Tell all your friends of a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country it will be. All our neighbors will benefit greatly from Equatoria cos SS is alr

  • 23 November 13:34, by Morthon Akol

    those who are calling themselves Human rights body are the one destroying South Sudan. and i know the reason is that if they didn’t lie to the International they will not get money.

  • 23 November 13:48, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I defy the so-called Right Body Researchers for their lack of professionalism.If the mechanism to controlled crimes against humanity could be base of their research,then how can the staunch for arms embargo imposition? What of machetes which are locally produced here? Genocide of Rwanda was not committed with guns collectively rather other swords.I thought whites where educated but not to maximum.

  • 23 November 13:53, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The worst person in solution finding is that who remains neutral by not pointing finger to culprit.So these guys will not solve or mitigate our problem because they’re after their own interest which is an outcome of loss of many south Sudanese’s lives.Let’s seek for internal solution finding mechanism and leave they barking their way

  • 23 November 17:57, by Mawienmarko

    And so what punishments are going to be imposed on both sides by the right group?Or else south Sudan may threaten to withdraw from ICC like what some other African countries did.

  • 23 November 18:02, by Monye Kurok

    The government officials loot and grab, and are proud of it, as they are protected by ’their on; unqualified folks are assigned to sensitive positions in the government and they never cease to disappoint.....
    ...and when we demand for accountability, we are told " you are rebels"
    Apart from being incompetent, this government should be referred to by its rightful name, ’crooked’.

  • 23 November 18:04, by Monye Kurok

    This is a crooked government, specialized in theft and intimidation...it’s a government of Thieves and crooks.

  • 23 November 18:10, by Monye Kurok

    A country that loots when masses go without food is what we seem to call home! A country where thieves are glorified and honored and even given public offices and promotions.

  • 24 November 07:10, by real Dinka

    Jubaone!

    you people are always singing of Jiengs but you will end up doing no thing to the mighty Dinka otherwise your power greedy father’s ideology has come to an end
    your days of rebellion are numbered.

