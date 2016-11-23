 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 23 November 2016

Sudan’s FM holds talks on exit strategy from Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has discussed with the UNAMID issues pertaining to the mission’s performance and exit from the western region.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m on Tuesday has met with the Deputy Joint Special Representative for the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolon, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah al-khidir.

He pointed that al-Nai’m stressed the need to agree on practical moves to implement a gradual and smooth exit for the UNAMID from the region in accordance with the references agreed upon among the various parties.

According to the press release, al-Nai’m renewed his government’s firm stance to support the mission and facilitate all its tasks.

For his part, Mamabolo underscored importance of issues raised by al-Nai’m, expressing his gratitude for the valued cooperation of the Sudanese government with the mission.

Sudan, African Union and the United Nations since two years hold discussions on the UNAMID’s exit from western Sudan. Khartoum says the security situation is stable and its efforts to curb the tribal violence have been successful.

But the UN proposed a limited and gradual withdrawal from some sectors saying the full exit should intervene after the signing of peace agreement with all the rebel groups and to ensure the protection of displaced civilians.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 00:32, by Eric Reeves

    [1] “Khartoum says the security situation is stable and its efforts to curb the tribal violence have been successful.”

    repondre message

  • 23 November 00:34, by Eric Reeves

    [2] This claim by the regime—utter nonsense—is the basis for a growing insistence that UNAMID leave. UNAMID has made this easy, failing terribly in fulfilling its primary mandate—civilian protection. But Radio Dabanga, Sudan Tribune, and the three major human rights reports of the past 2 years make clear that massive ethically-targeted violence—including chemical weapons use—continues unabated.

    repondre message

    • 23 November 06:26, by ThaGoblin

      Mr Reeves darfur has always been a region of violence since there is friction between the farmers and the headers. Back around 2003-2009 that tribal seasonal warfare turned political after the government favored a side. now it’s trying to stop these methods and the situation on the ground shows the same. Droves of idps have returned and the current violence is mostly tribes clashing and armed band

      repondre message

    • 23 November 06:51, by ThaGoblin

      Now with strict law enforcement and wide weapons removal programs you can then start building infrastructure opening the way for trade and peace. Note that the government has already taken drastic motions in all these things. Pushing for tougher sanctions and tougher measures on this country will just make things harder for everyone.
      Tenfold more die from gun related violence in the states maybe t

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.