Sudan’s FM holds talks on exit strategy from Darfur

November 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has discussed with the UNAMID issues pertaining to the mission’s performance and exit from the western region.

A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m on Tuesday has met with the Deputy Joint Special Representative for the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolon, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah al-khidir.

He pointed that al-Nai’m stressed the need to agree on practical moves to implement a gradual and smooth exit for the UNAMID from the region in accordance with the references agreed upon among the various parties.

According to the press release, al-Nai’m renewed his government’s firm stance to support the mission and facilitate all its tasks.

For his part, Mamabolo underscored importance of issues raised by al-Nai’m, expressing his gratitude for the valued cooperation of the Sudanese government with the mission.

Sudan, African Union and the United Nations since two years hold discussions on the UNAMID’s exit from western Sudan. Khartoum says the security situation is stable and its efforts to curb the tribal violence have been successful.

But the UN proposed a limited and gradual withdrawal from some sectors saying the full exit should intervene after the signing of peace agreement with all the rebel groups and to ensure the protection of displaced civilians.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

(ST)