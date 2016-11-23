 
 
 
South Sudan says Japanese troops will not use force

Japanese peacekeepers arrive at the Juba airport to participate in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in South Sudan's capital Juba, on November 21, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun Photo)

November 22, 2016 (JUBA)-South Sudanese government on Tuesday downplayed reports insinuating new Japanese troops deployed as part of the United Nations peace keeping troops in the country could use force if the situation requires.

A contingent of 130 Japanese peacekeepers on Monday arrived in Juba, where they will join the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The total number of the Japanese troops, 350 peacekeepers, are expected to be deployed in South Sudan by December 15, 2016.

They are mainly tasked with the building of infrastructure in the troubled South Sudan. Also they would guard U.N. protection sites which have been attacked last July by the government forces.

Presidential adviser on military affairs told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that any unilateral act would contravene the Status Of Force Agreement (SOFA), which the United Nations and the host country had signed.

“South Sudan is a sovereign state and any deployment to any independent country is done in a way that it complements the work of the government and sovereign institutions. So any troops coming into the country, whether they are from Japan or any other country have to conduct their activities in accordance with the Status Of Force Agreement and with the consent of a sovereign government”, said Daniel Awet Akot, a leading member of the faction of the governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) under president Salva Kiir.

Akot revealed that the government and the United Nations have not concluded discussions about the nature of the additional peacekeeping force authorized by the United Nations Security Council to protect civilians, separate two warring sites and disarm any belligerent force refusing to comply with the rules of engagement and acting in a manner undermining stability and safety of civilians.

Japanese troops, he said, cannot go into combat.without the consent of the host government

“That is not their work and it will not happen. Whatever they will be doing will have to be consistent and in conformity to the international norms. The consent of the government counts. It is very important and so I want to assure our people not to panic about what is reported in the media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs also downplayed the fear, saying that the 2012 SOFA which the government signed with United Nations requires cooperation between the mission and the government than taking unilateral military operations.

(ST)

  • 23 November 03:33, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan is a Dinka nation. They own it and dictates terms to suit their interests even if they commit rape, looting and mass murder bordering genocide. Who on earth can challenge them on inhumanity. The world we have known for compassion, humility and justice seems to prop them up for their actions. It is left to South Sudanese to find solution for this beloved nation.

    repondre message

    • 23 November 06:17, by Akuma

      Jur,

      South Sudan belong to all 64 tribes and it is your premature thinking that slide back South Sudan after August peace agreement to its current situation. Dinka tribe officials are in government just like other tribes represented. Ask Lomoro, Wani, Lado, Taban for more information for you to rethink as nationalist rather than this myopic thinking of yours.

      repondre message

      • 23 November 14:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Akuma,

        The people you mentioned are your puppets. They are there to lick your plates. What are they doing to their constituencies? Call again Wani Igga, Lomuro etc!! They have been dinkanized. They no longer represent the interests of their people.

        repondre message

    • 23 November 07:05, by Agany Malim

      jur
      you will dy without thinking that one day will rule this nation

      repondre message

  • 23 November 06:11, by Eastern

    Use of force in South Sudan is the preserve of SPLA under Kiir. Case closed!

    repondre message

    • 23 November 07:02, by Agany Malim

      There is nowhere in the world where a man come out in his house and come to urinate his morning urine to your door and you keep quite without reaction from the owner of that house. Therefore, south sudan as a nation should not allow such barbaric act.

      repondre message

  • 23 November 06:47, by Son of Nuer

    The have their mandate and orders from higher rank officer

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:43, by Lumaria

    Our Country is bleeding internally we need help.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 08:32, by Mawienmarko

    As well informed individuals on forum,may we take this opportunity of the forum to preach peace and reconciliation rather than finger pointing at certain tribes.Let’s say we are one people belonging to one nation regardless of our tribal differences.The likes of Midit mitot took three years preaching hatred but he achieved nothing as per now.let’s be agents of peace guys

    repondre message

  • 23 November 09:05, by Wau son

    Mr.Jur,don’t worry and be frustrated. Nor matter what happen; today or tomorrow .The night marriage between the fake power(China &Russia)will end, when the Russian and chicness woke up from the honey moon, after sacking all their money and crude petrol of Benteu ,that time the Chinese & Russian will tell them goodbye go to hell. Then you will see the real sanctions and Arm embargo.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 11:13, by james awel

    if you have not conclude discussion with Japanese government about their mandate in south Sudan, then why do you allow those 130 soldiers to come?
    or maybe you are talking about what you don’t know.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 12:23, by Dengda

    Using force doesn’t mean the go front and fight alongside any forces like UDF did. They will force in area of their deployment such as along Freedom bridge where Japanese who construction the stay, JICA premise, WFP storage and other important facilities PoC. This where Awet failed to highlight, all forces including RPF are not come to fight government and support IO, they want create buffer zone

    repondre message

Comment on this article



