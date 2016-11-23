 
 
 
November 22, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir left Juba for the first time in five months for an African-Arab summit in Equatorial Guinea.

JPEG - 15 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

President Kiir was seen off by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and several ministers. A short statement from Kiir’s office said the he is being accompanied by several ministers and businessmen.

“He is joining other World leaders for the 4th Africa-Arab Summit. The meeting is attended by other head of states,” the statement reads partly.

President Kiir never left the capital Juba since the eruption of fighting between his forces and troops loyal to the former First Vice President and leader of the SPLM in Opposition Riek Machar.

Rumours of ill-health forced President Kiir to march on the streets of capital Juba and address the public for the first time in September.

The trip to Equatorial Guinea, according to the office of the president, will be used to solicit support for peace. Also, Kiir is expected to hold meetings with the Arab leaders from the Gulf countries to get some loans for his country.

He is quoted to have said “I’m for peace, stability and development and with the power of God things will change one day (sic).”

The Africa-Arab Summit is the annual event in which leaders from the African continent and in the Arabs world meet to interact and share ideas about how they would work together to promote their economic activities for the benefits of their people.

The summit scheduled to take place in Equatorial Guinea is the fourth of its kind since the idea was adopted. Regional leaders, including Sudanese president Omer Ahmed Hassan al-Bashir, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu as well as leaders from Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are expected to attend the summit.

This year’s Summit is being held under the theme “Together for a sustainable economic development”. The last summit was hosted by Kuwait in 2013.

(ST)

  • 23 November 01:39, by Naath

    Look at this foolish tribal chief call Kiir, what he is going to do in submit? The submit is only for Arabs leaders who have vision for their people, I was wondering what Kiir is going to do there.

    • 23 November 04:08, by Gatluak jal

      Hello, Naath, I am Nuer but we Nuer people in South Sudan and Ethiopia, we do not behavior like other communities within those two countries I just mentioned above. we always act like animal. when we going to stop following Rick Marchar? The intention of this guy is finish Nuer only for his own interest. As you and I know in 2013, many Nuer were killed because Rick.

      • 23 November 04:41, by Gatluak jal

        We Southern Sudanese need peace now and I believe that Taban Deng will deliver to the people of South Sudan. Let us stop criticism and build our nation.In my opinion, Kirr is our president right now, whether we like it or not. we can go back to history of Sudan civil war and what he had have done. let give the pecae chance rather calling for war. The war is not a solution to South Sudan conflict.

        • 23 November 05:56, by Naath

          Gatluak jal,

          Just stay in Kiir bed with your Taban and I am not arguing with you.

          • 23 November 13:38, by Gatluak jal

            Hello Naath, that is our problem we Nuer Community and thank you brother.

        • 23 November 10:13, by Midit Mitot

          Gatluak Jal,
          Go back to school, so that your English could be understand by the readers.

          • 23 November 13:28, by Gatluak jal

            Dear Midit, personal attack is going to a solution to our problems, in particular for us Nuer people. We do not have away of judging things. Mr. Midit, what is going on in South Sudan now is produce of Nasir fiction in 1991 . but it seems some of us forgot unnecessary coup against Garang at that time. I was in Kobo in 1991 and the massacre which took place in Bor was unacceptable killing.

          • 23 November 14:00, by TRUE WATCHDOG

            @Midit

            It doesn’t matter a lot to be professional in writing comment grammatically but decipher-ability of the statements matters.

            An Englishman from British can’t talk to someone the way you have done to Gatluak. We will once open a linguistic symposium in English for people of your kind to get a serious criticism

          • 23 November 14:51, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

            Taban Deng will change this wrong image imposed on Nuer & Dinka by Riek Machar. We hope for the best!

        • 23 November 13:16, by jubaone

          Gatluak jal,
          If you as Nuer stood as one people despite personal differences like the jienges, things wouldn’t be so nasty. You sway a lot, no concrete stand. For Equatorians, Taban is just as worthless and hopeless as the rest. Equatoria will soon officially declare it’s separation with or without Riak cos this jienge-nuer chaos WILL NOT end at all.

      • 23 November 07:58, by Mun Loal

        Tribal Kuethping is travelling to Arab Submit to ask for loan to fuel war in the young nation to kill the innocent civilians. How many loans you have taken this year? No one will bail you out of that money you have borrowed from many countries in the world. The resources you played with to kill civilian will one day take you.

    • 23 November 06:09, by Akuma

      No tribe own South Sudan and some Nuer leaders try to victimize the whole tribe because of their personal interest. You advise Riek Machar whose mission is to completed all Nuer tribe at all to make coup. Look now how Nuer children are suffering in UN Camps and Refugees without basic services, no school for children education. You better change and think for tomorrow as your kids future count on u

      • 23 November 10:26, by Midit Mitot

        Akuma,
        I pass through Juba town yesterday, I found many ladies begging money, are they rich people?

        • 23 November 12:20, by Akuma

          Mitot,

          Begging in any world cities is normal even in western world. So, ladies begging in Juba town for money is caused due to economic situation and it is attributed to conflict Riek Machar and his alike sponsor to South Sudanese people.

    • 23 November 06:53, by Midit Mitot

      Lobbying for nothing, their days are numbered.

  • 23 November 05:57, by Son of Nuer

    Who remain as acting President in south Sudan after Kiir left among Paul Malong, Taban Deng and Kuol Manyang

    • 23 November 06:12, by Akuma

      Son of Nuer,

      Taban Deng Gai remain has acting President of South Sudan. So tell all Nuer who are hiding in the bush to abandoned rebellion and be back to South Sudan while President Kiir is still away for his mission

      • 23 November 08:02, by Son of Nuer

        Brother Akuma

        I don’t thing Taban Deng and Kiir will take us to end of February 2017 believe

  • 23 November 06:51, by Tharjiath

    looking for loans will not solve crisis in South Sudan,

  • 23 November 07:21, by real Dinka

    I don’t know whether those comments here are read by this empty head president, looking for loans will not solve those crisis of the country unless you appoints they people who will delivered the services to the most affected citizens

    safe Journey and to hell with you

    • 23 November 07:50, by Redeemer

      Midit, Naath, Son of Nuer, Tharjath and the like, Assuming that Riek did not make it to Presidency by force, will you kill yourselves or leave SSudan? which one will be the best option because all you need is Riek as the President

      • 23 November 08:07, by Son of Nuer

        Redeemer

        Do you forgot what President Kiir did to all south Sudanese citizens from 2013 up date like what has happened in Wau and Yei this year

      • 23 November 08:40, by Dengda

        I was having cordial respect for Taban before, But what he did is stubbing at the back of SPLM-IO and to the citizens of South Sudan at large who were yearning for reforms that were stipulated in ACRSS. On top Kiir is going for treatment not submit, he attend the submit but later proceed to Russia for treatment. Acting would be Kuol Manyang not Wani as expected, Taban systematically is partner.

  • 23 November 11:21, by Augustino

    May God bless you and guide you all the way to Equatoria Guinea and return you in peace my leader. Wen ee Mayardit. Amen

  • 23 November 11:22, by Man’s of People

    To Dengda
    According to Gov and IO agreement in Adis-Ethiopia the First Vice President remain the acting. We do not have any issue with that as South Sudanese, we are hurting for peace . God bless you with Peace and love among yourself and your neighbors

    • 23 November 12:15, by Dengda

      @ Man of people
      I agree with you, but do you think ACRSS is being follows as stipulated, chapter by chapter and page by page? Since Taban took over he skipped a lot of important chapters, that why he is being praised man of peace and have good working relationship with Kiir. Taban conceded very important issue, by way he not using IO manifesto and ACRSS either. Taban may act, But I heard different

  • 23 November 14:09, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I don’t see necessity of your disguised comments that by having Kiir attending that summit is wrong.He has not decided to go there himself rather invited as head of the state.You might have read that Uhuru,Bashir etc will attend it.Does it mean they’re going for loans or unwisely going? Being in rivalry with someone should not obsess your mind toward in-vigilance to the facts.Continue on next Pg

  • 23 November 14:16, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    If either of you could be president of RSS and officially invited as of President Kiir,won’t he/she go? I wish we can’t get drawn in such deadly deep sea like our fellow citizens who have spoiled or recorded their history poorly.Let’s be epitome to nationalists/patriots and strive for common good of our people with education we’ve acquired.Neither Kiir or Riek can drive me because I have my dignit

  • 23 November 14:22, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Being doctorate degree holder doesn’t change your vile demeanour as symbolized in Dr.Riek,Dr.Lam,Dr.Adwok etc.
    I can’t run after them because they’r doctorates holders since I gonna get awarded of doctorate like them in shortest time to come.Thought I have it I still maintain my limit by surviving through many means as educated person and leave though chances to lowly educated.

    • 24 November 08:43, by Dengda

      The list of Doctorate by sidelined is long, take it from where you ended @ Watchdog, Dr Riek, Dr Lam, Dr Adwok, Dr, Majak, Dr Dhieu Mathok, Dr Lual, Dr Biong and Dr Jok Madut. The question is why hate them or think they bad people? I think some of kind jealousy is playing in this context. May be our fear is this, those Drs will smart like Dr John Garang and we semi-educated will not get change.

