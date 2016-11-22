South Darfur, UNMAID official visit Graida after tribal clashes



November 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - A joint South Darfur government and UNMAID delegation visited Graida area to inspect the security situation following recent clashes between farmers and pastoralists.

In a statement released Monday, the Darfur hybrid mission said that a joint delegation was led by UNMAID’s Head of South Darfur Office, Berhanemeskel Nega and South Darfur Local Government Minister, Hassan Khamis, visited Graida, at 80km south of South Darfur capital, Nyala on 16 November .

The meetings discussed cooperation between the peacekeeping operation and local authorities to promote peaceful coexistence, organisation of capacity building programmes as well as delivery of humanitarian assistance and security, particularly during the harvest season

"In Graida, the delegation met with the Locality Commissioner, Mr. Hamid Abdalla Hamad, Community leaders and representatives of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area," said the statement.

In separates meetings held with Massalit and Falata leaders, the tribal chiefs reiterated their commitment to resolving their disputes over grazing land, peacefully.

"The Tribal leaders further urged UNAMID to provide capacity building support to native administrations to enable these institutions to continue to perform their traditional role in conflict resolution," UNAMID said.

In his remarks, Nega highlighted the importance of cooperation between the hybrid peacekeeping mission and the local authorities to enhance social peace in the area, saying that ’ UNAMID is here to support you and the government to achieve these goals”.

On his part, the Graida Locality Commissioner, Hamid Abdalla Hamad, said that local authorities have put in place measures to control the situation.

He added that efforts are underway to hold a reconciliation conference between Rezeigat and Massalit tribesmen in Goghana area, south Darfur, in the near future.

On 9 November, five people were killed and several others wounded in violent attacks between cattle herders and farmers in Goghana area in South Darfur prompting retaliatory attack.

(ST)