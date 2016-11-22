Wau state authorities investigate advisors’ death

November 21, 2016 (WAU) – Authorities in South Sudan’s newly established state of Wau have formed a committee to investigate circumstances under which Lol state political advisor was killed.

The state information minister, Bona Guadensio said the investigation team is headed by current security adviser, Dominic Emilio Bafuka.

“The security committee in the state formed a committee headed by state security adviser. The committee will start investigations as soon as possible because this is a criminal case to be handled in a special way, according to the law,” said Guadensio.

“There is one suspect under medication right now at the military hospital. The committee has authority because it has been formed by the acting governor who is the deputy governor,” he added.

Once investigations as completed, the committee will come out with its report and the matter would be transferred for legal procedures.

“My Message to the family of the deceased is just to assure them that as the government, we have formed a committee. These are the right procedures,” stressed the state information minister.

“We need them to be patient because am sure the committee headed by the security adviser will come out with the good result and then through the result, the case will be transferred to the justice ministry. Am sure through the court, things will be clear,” he added.

Unknown people gunned down the late Francis Pasquale Pama from his house at Awiel Jedid residential area in Wau last week.

Pama represented Yabulo boma in Western Bahr el Ghazal state legislative assembly prior to becoming a political advisor in Lol state. In 2015, he moved from Wau to Lol state in 2015 after the division of 10 states into 21 states by President Salva Kiir. This annexed Yabulo boma in Western Bahr el Ghazal state to Lol state.

(ST)