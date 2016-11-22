 
 
 
Tuesday 22 November 2016

Wau state authorities investigate advisors’ death

November 21, 2016 (WAU) – Authorities in South Sudan’s newly established state of Wau have formed a committee to investigate circumstances under which Lol state political advisor was killed.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

The state information minister, Bona Guadensio said the investigation team is headed by current security adviser, Dominic Emilio Bafuka.

“The security committee in the state formed a committee headed by state security adviser. The committee will start investigations as soon as possible because this is a criminal case to be handled in a special way, according to the law,” said Guadensio.

“There is one suspect under medication right now at the military hospital. The committee has authority because it has been formed by the acting governor who is the deputy governor,” he added.

Once investigations as completed, the committee will come out with its report and the matter would be transferred for legal procedures.

“My Message to the family of the deceased is just to assure them that as the government, we have formed a committee. These are the right procedures,” stressed the state information minister.

“We need them to be patient because am sure the committee headed by the security adviser will come out with the good result and then through the result, the case will be transferred to the justice ministry. Am sure through the court, things will be clear,” he added.

Unknown people gunned down the late Francis Pasquale Pama from his house at Awiel Jedid residential area in Wau last week.

Pama represented Yabulo boma in Western Bahr el Ghazal state legislative assembly prior to becoming a political advisor in Lol state. In 2015, he moved from Wau to Lol state in 2015 after the division of 10 states into 21 states by President Salva Kiir. This annexed Yabulo boma in Western Bahr el Ghazal state to Lol state.

(ST)

  • 22 November 09:19, by Agany Malim

    The writer of this article is well oriented with rebel division of South Sudan’s 10 states into 21 states instead of 28 states.Therefore, when you are writing article make sure will not be quoted wrongly. This show that there will be not good outcome for that investigation.

  • 22 November 14:01, by james awel

    there was no Cal prate arrested, now how can investigation go on successfully? assign of fail regime.

  • 23 November 08:02, by Wau son

    Actually the late Fascualy Fama was a good man before he joined Rizik Zackaria to fight people of Wau (sons of Wau).I know him personally, but I blame of joining a wrong politics side with wrong people for the sack of fake money. So what I can say is that," what you sow with your own hand ,you reap it one day".So,he has gone;with investigation or without nothing the investigators will gain.

  • 23 November 08:08, by Wau son

    the fate of the late(Faskually fama) will remain unclear ,like the fate of those who died from unknown gun men across the South Sudan states whether 10,21 or 28 it doesn’t matter much with unknown gunmen.

