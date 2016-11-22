IGAD’s monitoring and verification team in Wau

November 21, 2016 (WAU) – A delegation from the regional bloc (IGAD) led by Abdelazim Elmusalami arrived in Wau, one of South Sudan’s new states Monday.
- Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)
The team leader said their mission was to introduce the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism’s (CTSAMM’s) monitoring and verification team, explain their mission and tasks as indicated in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS), signed in August 2015.
“Important issues for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism in the Agreement of the Resolution on the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan are chapter 2 Permanent Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement (PCTSA),” said Elmusalami.
“Now we have introduced our team in Wau to be allowable and permissible for practice to ensure sustainable peace and facilitate the operationalization of the transition security arrangement,” said added.
The official appealed to the state governor to give the monitoring team green light, especially in regard to allowing the freedom of movement.
Meanwhile Wau state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho assured the IGAD team that they would be allowed free within the state.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE