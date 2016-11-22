 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 November 2016

IGAD’s monitoring and verification team in Wau

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 21, 2016 (WAU) – A delegation from the regional bloc (IGAD) led by Abdelazim Elmusalami arrived in Wau, one of South Sudan’s new states Monday.

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The team leader said their mission was to introduce the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism’s (CTSAMM’s) monitoring and verification team, explain their mission and tasks as indicated in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS), signed in August 2015.

“Important issues for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism in the Agreement of the Resolution on the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan are chapter 2 Permanent Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement (PCTSA),” said Elmusalami.

“Now we have introduced our team in Wau to be allowable and permissible for practice to ensure sustainable peace and facilitate the operationalization of the transition security arrangement,” said added.

The official appealed to the state governor to give the monitoring team green light, especially in regard to allowing the freedom of movement.

Meanwhile Wau state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho assured the IGAD team that they would be allowed free within the state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 07:33, by Redeemer

    Good work, we want to see progress so that, government should be committed to absorbing whoever accepted the message of peace. We have tried hatred but no benefit so far, so guys let us try togetherness. Supporters of Riek want Kiir dead and do supporters of Kiir, but did the wishes work? just others are the ones dying

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.