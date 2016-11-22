IGAD’s monitoring and verification team in Wau

November 21, 2016 (WAU) – A delegation from the regional bloc (IGAD) led by Abdelazim Elmusalami arrived in Wau, one of South Sudan’s new states Monday.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The team leader said their mission was to introduce the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism’s (CTSAMM’s) monitoring and verification team, explain their mission and tasks as indicated in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS), signed in August 2015.

“Important issues for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism in the Agreement of the Resolution on the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan are chapter 2 Permanent Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement (PCTSA),” said Elmusalami.

“Now we have introduced our team in Wau to be allowable and permissible for practice to ensure sustainable peace and facilitate the operationalization of the transition security arrangement,” said added.

The official appealed to the state governor to give the monitoring team green light, especially in regard to allowing the freedom of movement.

Meanwhile Wau state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho assured the IGAD team that they would be allowed free within the state.

(ST)