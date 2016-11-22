 
 
 
November 21, 2016 (JUBA) –The leader of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar has been prevented from entering Ethiopia and was forced to return to South Africa, SPLM-IO officials told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

JPEG - 47.2 kb
South Sudan’s FVP, Riek Machar, departing from Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa to Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2016 (SPLM-IO courtesy photo)

A senior rebel officials said Machar was stopped by the Ethiopian authorities upon his arrival from South Africa at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia and forced later to board another flight back to Johannesburg.

The rebel official, who preferred anonymity, said the rebel leader was heading to the SPLM-IO headquarters in Pagak near the Ethiopian border.

Machar was detained at the airport in Addis Ababa for four and half hours and was later advised either to board back to South Africa or risk being deportation to Juba,’’.

Last October, the deposed first vice president left Khartoum to South Africa to for medical treatment. He had arrived to Khartoum from the Democratic republic of Congo after clashes in Juba between his troops Juba

The Security Council members are considering a draft resolution to impose an arms embargo and additional targeted sanctions that could be brought to a vote as early as this week. The Associate Press disclosed that the U.S. proposed to impose travel bans on Machar and freeze his assets.

Washington blamed him for issuing a statement on 25 September 2016 declaring war on President Salva Kiir’s government following a meeting held in the Sudanese capital.

Several sources from the armed opposition reached by the Sudan Tribune said their leader was safe, but declined to disclose his whereabouts.

Some officials claim Machar crossed into South Sudan, while others said the rebel leader returned safely back to South Africa.

Thomas Magok Chuol, SPLM-IO representative to Uganda confirmed to Sudan Tribune that Machar had indeed returned back to South Africa.

“Yes, it is true Dr. Riek Machar has been told upon his arrival in Ethiopia to return to South Africa. It is not yet known the reason behind the decision,” he said.

(ST)

  • 21 November 22:29, by Jebel

    South Sudan government is using the country revenues to buy niegbouring countries’ officials not to allow Dr.Reik Macher to come to his country. They have achieved nothing my dear people, only wast of revenue that can assist needed people. With this modern technology, Dr. Reik can controls the war from abroad.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 01:49, by barbayo

      i told you yesterday Raik Machar was detained in Bole international airport and is on now risk , some Maltias in network you have to believe if trusts says to you

      repondre message

      • 22 November 01:57, by barbayo

        Angelina Teny was applied transit to UK but government of Ethiopia refused her they took them back South Africa and now under security investigation by government of South Africa they escaped without knowledge of South Africa, i will still update you what is going on.

        repondre message

    • 22 November 02:07, by barbayo

      Naath
      what happened to your boss i told you yesterday the live information from one minute in Bole international airport Raik Machar is now under arrest , you said nothing like that , shame on you friend

      repondre message

      • 22 November 04:51, by Joyuma John

        Dear readers wait there are some attempts underway, machar will face, a serious deportation to South Sudan soon, please stay tune

        repondre message

        • 22 November 08:19, by Dengda

          @ Joyum John, Machar could be killed like others who have been killed. Do you think his death will stop rising tension and conflict in South Sudan? What I know it will add fuel to the already burning fire. Solution may lies somewhere, we don’t really like to appreciate, July incident good example, we declared Dr Riek dead and appointed Taban, but conflict increases to high record.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 08:24, by Dengda

            We abducted James Gadet and situation become worse and now we would like to abducted Dr Riek, have predict what next? SPLM-IO is not Dr Riek it well organised body which system of leadership in place, not Taban and Gori afraide, but armed group is the one. Solution is bring them on board, winning battle is not like winning war. Killing or side lined Riek is not solution and I will keep repeating i

            repondre message

        • 22 November 14:12, by jubaone

          Joyuma John,
          Riak is not the problem that we have not received our salaries for 3 months, he is not the problem that about 1.5m of our people go to bed hungry everyday, he is not the reason why our people are being killed by unknown gunmen everynight, he is not the reason that U$280m got stolen from presidents Office recently. So if he is deported to Juba so what next?

          repondre message

      • 22 November 04:55, by Augustino

        Barbayo I can now believe that you give creditable information to the public, people are saying that Riek Machar did crossed over to South Sudan, is that true? Anyway his return make no different but only indicate his death inside South Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 22 November 13:55, by barbayo

          Augustino
          Bro Augustion i use says are true because South Sudan for all of us , but we can not destroy it , i told to friends this in forum any information i post here is live , right i talk you now he when for checkup of blood pressure with three security personnel of South Africa he is stills under investigation for escaped

          repondre message

    • 22 November 05:48, by Akuma

      Jebel,
      Riek Machar is a total risk to people of South Sudan. If South Sudan gov’t waste revenues to buy neighboring countries, he should have been in South Sudan capital Juba with his press Secretary and enjoy their cocktail together in Blue house. South Sudan & Ethiopia don’t have cordial relationship and if they were, Machar shld’ve been in Juba & all rebellions happening wld’ve end per now.

      repondre message

    • 22 November 07:37, by TRUE WATCHDOG

      What do you mean by waste of revenues to be used for needy Jebel? The current adverse situation is brought by you guys in opposition.If what you say could be action taken by the gov’t then it’s fine.There is nothing wrong with it.That’s politics.You heard people recently protesting against Trump of America and those were confirmed of having been given cash in order for trump to go.This’s all about

      repondre message

    • 22 November 08:02, by commentator

      Dear gentlemen,
      We need to talk sense because psychologically, mentally, spiritually we are matured enough to reason. But to assure you frankly Salva, Taban, Malong and JCE are dead, If I am lying let us wait and see if Riak Machar will not declare himself as President of the republic of south Sudan after taking the country from the weak army of the current regime.
      SPLA-Io Oyeeeee
      south Sudan Oye

      repondre message

  • 22 November 06:00, by Eastern

    Ethiopia just like Kenya is acting in the interests of its business communities in South Sudan.Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda do not mind how South Sudan is governed so long as the country remains their SUPER MARKET, they don’t care. What a world!

    repondre message

  • 22 November 06:20, by dinkdong

    I think Riek has been abandoned by most of the countries. Probably the British will continue pursuing their dirty games.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 06:21, by Posok Pape from Inside

    Next one,Next One.
    From the Saucepan to the fire. 28th December, Machar will be arrested In South Africa and will be deported to Juba.
    It is not yet clear but it shall be.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 06:38, by Akook

      The world’s powers and opportunistic neighbours who only value South Sudan as a free market that consumes their valueless dumping, do not understand real problem in South Sudan!
      Dr Riek is the only person who knows how to pull this country together because all 62 tribes except Dinka elites in power, do listen to him!

      repondre message

      • 22 November 06:43, by Eastern

        Akook,

        Tell them. Keeping Dr Machar out of South Sudan won’t be the end of the conflict in South Sudan either. The conflict will instead degenerate into regional lines....The tribal leader at the centre cannot and will not force all South Sudanese to live like slaves in their own country...

        repondre message

        • 22 November 07:43, by Lino pitia

          Eastern,Riek is digging his personal grave.Misconception is misleading him to fight deadly Dinka Kingdom.50 years of struggle is when Riek will probably bring down this kingdom and fall of Dinka kingdom will not come through Nuer only but by employing divide and rule policy.Riek will come through Dinka but not Nuer.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 07:49, by Eastern

            Lino pitia,

            Dinkas should not be used as the stepping stone to leadership. The current war is already beyond dinka versus nuer. The war has degenerated along regional lines. Equatorians are fighting for their own survival. The genie is out of the bottle!

            repondre message

      • 22 November 06:43, by Akook

        I can agree that they colluded with intention to destroy a very young nation. What a dangerous heartless world!

        Kill, arrest or detain Reik Machar and numerous armed factions in every corner of the country will have no one to listen to, or pull them back together if ARCISS were to be resuscitated!
        Salva Kiir will not do that since he only can Dinkas and no other tribe support him.

        repondre message

        • 22 November 06:48, by Akook

          I can believe all my fears are coming into reality. South Sudan balkanisation had just begun. South Sudan with its long overdue call by Equatorians to have their own state will come to surface. Greater Upper Nile will opt out too if not Chollo will annex itself back to Khartoum.

          It is just a matter of time before a nation with out capable leadership falls apart in our watch.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 09:30, by jubaone

            Akook,
            Your analysis is true. NB: Abyei is gone so are Hufrat en Nahas and Kafia Kingi taken by Sudan, Kenya has taken Ilemi Triangle, Uganda has annexed areas of Magwi and Kajokaji counties and those closer to Nimule. DRC tried to take on Bazi till Lasu. Now SS is wasting away all its people. In the end, the SS will be split and each neigbhor will take a chunk. What then?

            repondre message

      • 22 November 06:56, by dinkdong

        Akook,
        You got it all wrong. I am a Dinka and I don’t like Kiir, but I would rather not wish or campaign for Riek succession. The man is a disaster.

        repondre message

  • 22 November 06:56, by wise Gabriel

    Akuma, you are totally right, Riak machar is the most Wanker,Plonker he most be deported back to Juba, he killed thousands of innocent south sudanese for nothing his time has come to an end, all other idiots apart from riak will soon be deported to Juba.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 07:45, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I’ll decided to quit from this forum given that some of the members do not know what to write for! I can you say that countries like Ethiopia,Kenya and Uganda get south Sudan as free market? It’s through series of treaties between governments of those countries and RSS that boosts trade,security,defence etc.Do you think by allowing anti-government activities is better for those countries? See next

    repondre message

    • 22 November 08:37, by Dengda

      Importation is not business or treatie Yah foolish. Trading mean you import and export. Look now Ethiopian or Eritrean control all liquor depot. Uganda control all food items storage. Sudan and Somalia control all major supper market, Kenya control public institutions and NGOs. What you got? nothing, you are just comsumers of their product. In politic, they countries play their interests smartly.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 08:48, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        It’s ugly of you to say it that way or else you may be sass! South Sudan will soon export fuel and gold to those neighbouring countries and that’s when your unscrutinised point can be done.You’re unsophisticated or Hick otherwise treaties I’ve mentioned doesn’t deserve your reaction.I don’t write for no reason my dear because I have come up from right direction and knowledgeable of what can be don

        repondre message

        • 22 November 09:57, by Akuma

          True Watchdog,

          You better keep quite. arguing with fool like Dengda who are employed by Riek Machar as his agents to topple the gov’t has nothing to think about but to be agitators of gov’t policies. Every gov’t has treaties to sign with other countries for better trading, securities and e.t.c So don’t argued with Riek foolish agents. Riek has risk all generations of our nation with his viruse

          repondre message

          • 22 November 13:32, by TRUE WATCHDOG

            @Akuma

            I felt,I should not respond to Dinka comment but he needs to be oriented on valuable etiquette as someone interacting with intellectuals and has got back-warded to indescribable extent .Thank you for asking me to quit his argument.

            repondre message

  • 22 November 07:52, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Ethiopia,Kenya and Uganda like other regional countries should not encourage launch-padding as it’ll be a security threat to region as whole.I concur with one of the commenters and I wrote about it yesterday that our issue is not with tribe(s) but with elements who may not be doing what the nation thinks to be better.Riek should otherwise be in asylum unless he denounces armed resistance.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 08:01, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I commend the move by Ethiopian government to prevent Riek from staying there.However,I don’t have prejudice with Dr. Machar as he is my fellow citizen but he needs to put our people’s interest first. Kiir is not also 100% smart and has to correct himself before elections otherwise casting votes may be against him.His gov’t has some foes of the nation across different institutions so he’d watch ou

    repondre message

  • 22 November 08:47, by Dengda

    My comment and take on this issue. Few individual who can see and analyse things impartially are been outnumbered by foolish majority. Riek is not the field and fighting continues, market shoot up and Riek is not running the country, Salaries are not been pay 4 months and Riek is not a president, Fuel is not there. Is country, South Sudan is refugee camp? whereby people in camp live on hand out!

    repondre message

  • 22 November 09:17, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Ethiopian government would have done what Kenyan authority did for deported Riek Machar press secretary.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 09:18, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Indeed Riek Machar had room to exploit his rebellion in the country in the country.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 09:55, by William Atak Garang.

    It is a great lesson to the rebels and the other warmongers that, there is no room for another rebellion in S. Sudan. Thanks to Ethiopia and Kenya for sympathized with international community due to the disastrous crisis in S.Sudan. The decision taken by neighboring Countries has shown a great cooperation with South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 10:15, by wise Gabriel

    Ethiopia government exactly suppose to deport this warmonger, who is totally have no any vision,riak is totally running amok, he suppose to surrender than hiding him self, for how long should he be staying in abroad? he should suppose to come and play a role within the country than staying in abroad, where is Lam Akol now? the should learn from this gr8 warning, take care ya dims.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 13:36, by james awel

    they were suppose to allow him to land, then capered him and deported him to juba like what Kenyan did to James g

    repondre message

  • 22 November 14:01, by real Dinka

    Riek will soon be deported to south sudan

    repondre message

    • 22 November 14:26, by jubaone

      real Jienge,
      If then so what? Perhaps that would have satisfied the jienge egos to getting rid of Riak but wont change the situation on the ground. One thing is, the Nuer have messed themselves up. Just imagine, Taban, Peter Gatdet, Gathoth Gatkouth, Ezekiel Lol, Lul Koang etc stood as one Nuer people, the jienges would have bowed down easily. But so many Nuer suckers made easy target for jienges.

      repondre message

  • 22 November 14:39, by wise Gabriel

    Juba one or two, you are the most Mingebag person who I know on this web, regarding ur comments it show that you completely Prat and Airy-fairy at the same time,let me tell u ur devil machar will never ever come to be a president on in this country till the end of his life. i hit git people

    repondre message

    • 22 November 17:35, by jubaone

      Wise Gabriel,
      Was that English you wrote? It didn’t reflect any wisdom there, perhaps you had better write Thokjienge. Anyway the issue is not about Riak being president or not, it about what he can deliver. Kiir and his jienges are just losers. They can’t do anything for in jiengeland and none for the rest Junubin except theft, rape and killing. That’s their hobbies

      repondre message

  • 22 November 15:01, by Son of Nuer

    H.E Dr.Riek Machar Teny will be the President of this nation whether you like it or not

    repondre message

  • 22 November 15:15, by Akot Achol

    Keeping Dr. Machar out south sudan will not stop war and conflict, we want him back for peace eve if he lost his position

    repondre message

  • 22 November 15:33, by Activist # 25

    Some of you are just a bunch of lunatics and don’t anything at all about nation building. You MTNs are just yapping your filthy wide mouths. Weather Riek is out of south sudan struggle equation or not, remember no one is for this drunkard Salva Kiir of yours presidency. He has proven beyond reasonable doubts, the most incompetent president ever lived on earth. Plus is he slowly succumbing to his.

    repondre message

    • 23 November 07:56, by jubaone

      Activist#25,
      Let us concentrate on mobilizing Equatoria to move ahead. Yes we can! We have everthing to make a separate country, see Rwanda or Burundi as small as CES alone. Tell our regional and international friends, that the best solution now is for Equatoria to break away. All NGOs, foreign dipl. missions, devel. partners know what Equatoria can do. We cant waste more time with stagnated minda

      repondre message

  • 22 November 15:37, by Activist # 25

    Drinking habit and slowly will leave this world with shame and straight to hell. Some of you Dinka need to rethink the leadership of your leaders. They are selfish, self-centred and murderers. Salva Kiir and his ring members will never rule south sudan. If they will, it will be in Dinka land. As for Equatoria, we are at the verge of considering breaking away from this Monster call South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 19:07, by Dinka-Defender-General

      confuse Activist #25, you don’t know what you are talking about my friend. There is nothing wrong with our leaderships. Example, we, the Dinkas did our best to stick together when tribal leaders like Machar and his supporters suborn us. You are nothing than a tractor of the country. where were you during the civil war? I meant 1983-2005.

      repondre message

      • 23 November 08:18, by jubaone

        jienge Defender,
        Let me make it clear, I love jienges and have some very good friends. Jienges have the oil, vast lands, minerals, abundant water and grass for their millions of cattle. Infact, they would be the first to go back to develop their luaks. But they prefer living as drifters and vagabonds, die of hunger, like to rape, kill, steal, why?

        repondre message

  • 22 November 15:40, by Activist # 25

    We do not need to be ruled by savages. Equatoria is rich enough to stand as a Republic of Equatoria and we lack nothing. Our land is rich and fertile. We do need you people. This is our stand as we speak. If we are not going to come to terms with good governance, declare federalism as a favorable option to nation building and give full democracy to the people of South Sudan,

    repondre message

  • 22 November 15:43, by Activist # 25

    then we are not going to coexist but break away from you people. We cannot be led by blind and illiterate leader like Salva Kiir and his money hungry fools like JIENG COUNCIL of DEVILS. Where on earth can a country be run by a bunch of elders who want to applied craal traditional and cultural norms to government that lead 64 tribes? Are you kidding me.These elders of yours should be busy drinking

    repondre message

  • 22 November 15:46, by Activist # 25

    Milk in your villages and enjoying all kinds of barbarism in your area. You cannot be everywhere (or should I say MTN) and expect to be liked. Equatoria is ready to drive all of you to your own lands and also ready to detach itself from South Sudan. We are capable, educated and humble human beings. We are not thieves like you people. Fond of stealing anything and never get tired.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 22:43, by Mawienmarko

    Dr.Riek has to come back home.No need of running up and down in other countries.No one can harm him even if comes to Juba as long as he will refrain from politics and wait for elections.He has to revoked the war rhetoric that he declared when he was from Khatuom.He has to denounce violent and support peace in the country

    repondre message

  • 23 November 08:32, by wise Gabriel

    Juba one

    you are so Gormless, stupid always doesn’t understand, am not a dinka put into ur little brain. is also vry hard for u to understand my English becoz am Expert more than you.

    ya Useless you better go to deficate than always wasting ur time here ya barnmy. fuck ur ass

    repondre message

    • 23 November 08:50, by Mawienmarko

      I always say,with guns,you can kill rebels but with education,you can kill rebellions.Targeting tribes will never bring peace for your informaction.We believe in change but not through violence guys.Driving Dinka or Nuer away from Equatoria land is just a flaw,it isn’t well thought off.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



