November 21, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Monday appealed on the international community to support his administration to implement the peace agreement, pointing imposition of targeted sanctions and arms embargo “undesirable”.

JPEG - 38.2 kb
South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, delivers a speech in the capital, Juba, on 10 June 2013 (Reuters)

“They were saying they cannot provide any assistance because the transitional government of national unity was not formed. But when we formed it after signing the peace, which they themselves designed and we accepted despite our reservations because we want to stop this senseless war and to end the sufferings of our people, they came up again with other conditions,” said Kiir Monday.

"They are now talking of arms embargo and targeted sanctions. So you really don’t understand what they want," he further said, alluding to the recent U.S. proposal for arm embargo and to impose individual targeted sanctions.

He explained that only way to end the conflict and the suffering of the people was to help him and his controversially appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, to implement the peace agreement.

“There are people saying the peace has collapsed. How has it collapsed and it is being implemented? There is a First Vice President as it is in the agreement. There is a cabinet in which all the parties are represented according to the agreement. There is a transitional national legislative assembly. We have approved the establishment of cantonment sites and I have directed the Chief of General staff and his team to work together with the First Vice President and his team to ensure that his forces go to these sites. We have done all these because peace is what our people want and we stand with them," President Kiir said.

"To implement this peace, the international community should provide support. This is what is needed now, not sanctions,” he added.

The South Sudanese leader was talking during a meeting with some of his top presidential aides who converged to consult with him about a U.S. draft resolution for additional targeted sanctions the Security Council will discuss this week.

Last Friday The Associated Press reported that an annex to the U.S. resolution calling for an arms embargo and new sanctions proposes to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of rebel leader Riek Machar, SPLA Chief of General staff Gen. Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

A presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Monday the meeting was called by the president himself to solicit ideas of his advisors in the light of a report by a panel of experts urging the UN Security Council to notify East African governments to comply with recent asset freezes imposed on some South Sudanese individuals.

The experts recommended that the Council should urge institutions in the region, to encourage public and commercial banks in Kenya and Uganda to start implementing assets freeze.

(ST)

  • 22 November 04:35, by Eastern

    Kiir should be made to feel the heat as well....

    repondre message

    • 22 November 05:22, by Native Boy

      "...you can’t know what the international community want after all condition of ARCISS are all met..." Good question.
      Can I answer, okey fine, listen.
      For the last six years since 2005, & two year after 2011. You, Machar & your officials credibility to bring what counterfeit the ultimate reason for the liberation struggle since 1983 was hardly seen by the citizens apart from reports of hipper cur-

      repondre message

      • 22 November 05:32, by Native Boy

        ruption, high impunity, re-marginalization of those in the countrysides, and lack of institutional reforms to create difference btn Khartoum regime and your reasons for armed struggle against a failed system which may usher in genuine politics, economy & social services in this new country to meet the citizens 22 or more years of suffering.
        What happen?
        When you sent Riak to the countrysides

        repondre message

        • 22 November 05:39, by Native Boy

          for his reconciliation commission business since there existed already rebelion in the country the like of George Ator, Murle-Lou Nuer clashes, etc, Riak was asked honestly by the citizen if this current government really care about them in the villages, yet if they say the may be people are educatued enough to carry the duty of the country, what about him who is a PhD hold who also toppled as

          repondre message

          • 22 November 05:46, by Native Boy

            country second man in the decision making? This question blew this PhD holder and thought to himself, he wanted to participate as one of the candidates to run the race come 2015/2016 to also compute with his Boss in a healthy way. This provoked you so much that you looked for ways to prune Riak of this dreams. I think this was the genesis of all tragedy and crisis in your govt which you

            repondre message

            • 22 November 05:56, by Native Boy

              & your group don’t want to disclose since you are also power hungry to remain just to do want you want& you enjoy impunity.
              What next again?
              Came degree, removing the reconsliation & NGO commision from Riak. Secondly came his removal from office in the name of reshuflement. Now the SPLM LC meeting finished him completely from involving in sharing politics with you uncle yet he a PhD holder!

              repondre message

              • 22 November 06:03, by Native Boy

                I wish you people evaluate yourselves & look your self as ordinary citizen!, you will find that the country is nothing other than NGO/UN funded to provide services to citizens you claim you are governing.
                There4, the wisdom behind is you to resign for sure, and let another young man who is from a smallest tribe in South Sudan to lead this country, this will retain your legacy. Otherwise nothing.

                repondre message

                • 22 November 14:34, by jubaone

                  Native Boy,
                  The region is tired of SS and dont care how many SS people die everyday, afterall the leaders are callous and have no regard for own people, so should why Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda care? Once half of Junubin are dead, then they come to take over the country. That is real. Population of Ethiopia stands at 85m, Kenya 45m and Uganda 41m. They all need vast lands, businesses and resources.

                  repondre message

      • 22 November 05:59, by Akuma

        Native Boy,

        You need to revised your reading notes about South Sudan. Riek Machar try to make coup attempt 3 times in Juba before independence of South Sudan because he has not participate in liberation of the nation. So, he want to grab power by chance. President Kiir as loyal person, he risk himself by trusting Riek and appointed him as his VP for all 8 years

        repondre message

  • 22 November 05:45, by dinkdong

    You (Kiir) should have been one of people proposed to be sanctioned. You are not better than Riek.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 06:22, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Akon or Turalei belongs to Kiir but South Sudan does not belong to Kiir, The decision that affects the whole of the country should not be a tribal or individual matter.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 07:56, by Dengda

    "What they want?" is silly question, What they want to your question implementation of ACRSS with Riek not Taban and to stop influx of refugees to neighbouring countries because of senseless as you put it. Don’t think your government is smarter than world body. I warns don’t dig your own grave either because you don’t want Riek. When you planted apple don’t expect apple tree ripped you mango fruit

    repondre message

    • 22 November 08:02, by Dengda

      But apple tree will ripped you apple. I would suggest in your study room if you have one, please read through the book globalisation or global family, also about governance and politics. These are only two books that will advice you are deaf to be advised. Other friendly suggestion, don’t give promises or lies, signed anything of which tomorrow you would changed your mind in.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 08:09, by Dengda

        Because that commitment you made is well documented and will be used against you in longer term when you breached it. Arm Embargo and target sanction are soft sanctions, for you have been given benefit of doubt. Otherwise World bodies is not South Sudan, warrap, Aweil, greater UpperNile and Equotaroia whereby you are King and can decree anytime. better watch out for ICC or Trump no fly zone.

        repondre message

  • 22 November 08:25, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    @Dinkdong I concur with you that Kiir should be targeted because he is the sailor of the ship which nearly gets capsized in deadly sea.If not all that Native Boy jotted in his last comment is seen today in our country.People loot public money and spend it on touring,building lodges,hotels and other least wanted things leaving projects that may help a large number of citizens.Continue on next Pg

    repondre message

  • 22 November 08:31, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Which service is the gov’t delivering to the people now when tuition fees in public universities like Juba is high to unexpected,emergence food respond by NGOs,more than 92000 people migrated to Sudan only,soldiers and Govt. officials are not paid for many months? Presidential orders are being abolished and no serious action against abolisher.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 13:28, by james awel

    kier, you are really confuse. where is the peace you always talk about when people die in daily bases in hand of rebel

    repondre message

  • 22 November 15:08, by Son of Nuer

    I don’t see any image of peace in south Sudan

    repondre message

  • 22 November 22:25, by Mawienmarko

    To me,the problem of south Sudan is neither attributed to President Kiir nor Dr.Riek,the problem of south sudan are the citizens themselves.Why to follow them blindly?I can not go to war to die for someone sakes.I can’t temper

    repondre message

