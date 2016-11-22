November 21, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Monday appealed on the international community to support his administration to implement the peace agreement, pointing imposition of targeted sanctions and arms embargo “undesirable”.

South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, delivers a speech in the capital, Juba, on 10 June 2013 (Reuters)

“They were saying they cannot provide any assistance because the transitional government of national unity was not formed. But when we formed it after signing the peace, which they themselves designed and we accepted despite our reservations because we want to stop this senseless war and to end the sufferings of our people, they came up again with other conditions,” said Kiir Monday.

"They are now talking of arms embargo and targeted sanctions. So you really don’t understand what they want," he further said, alluding to the recent U.S. proposal for arm embargo and to impose individual targeted sanctions.

He explained that only way to end the conflict and the suffering of the people was to help him and his controversially appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, to implement the peace agreement.

“There are people saying the peace has collapsed. How has it collapsed and it is being implemented? There is a First Vice President as it is in the agreement. There is a cabinet in which all the parties are represented according to the agreement. There is a transitional national legislative assembly. We have approved the establishment of cantonment sites and I have directed the Chief of General staff and his team to work together with the First Vice President and his team to ensure that his forces go to these sites. We have done all these because peace is what our people want and we stand with them," President Kiir said.

"To implement this peace, the international community should provide support. This is what is needed now, not sanctions,” he added.

The South Sudanese leader was talking during a meeting with some of his top presidential aides who converged to consult with him about a U.S. draft resolution for additional targeted sanctions the Security Council will discuss this week.

Last Friday The Associated Press reported that an annex to the U.S. resolution calling for an arms embargo and new sanctions proposes to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of rebel leader Riek Machar, SPLA Chief of General staff Gen. Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

A presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Monday the meeting was called by the president himself to solicit ideas of his advisors in the light of a report by a panel of experts urging the UN Security Council to notify East African governments to comply with recent asset freezes imposed on some South Sudanese individuals.

The experts recommended that the Council should urge institutions in the region, to encourage public and commercial banks in Kenya and Uganda to start implementing assets freeze.

(ST)