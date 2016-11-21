 
 
 
SPLM-IO official says Machar in safe location

November 21, 2016 (JUBA) - A senior armed opposition official has refuted rumours surrounding the whereabouts of Riek Machar, clarifying that the latter was in a “confidential diplomatic mission” to restore peace in war-hit South Sudan.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“We would like to refute this false information made by anti-peace elements. We are calling for all SPLM/SPLA (IO) members to remain calm and not be misled by these propaganda,” Puok Both Baluang, the armed opposition National Director of Information and Public Relations, said in a 20 November statement.

The armed opposition movement, he said, condemns in the strongest terms the recent massacre of Yei allegedly by the Mathiang Angoor militias, where many civilians were hacked with machetes and burned with their arms bound.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is fully committed to the political settlement as the only way to resolve the conflict in South Sudan, advocate for resuscitation of the ARCISS [Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan,” stressed Baluang.

South Sudan president, Salva Kiir said Sunday that the former First Vice-President will not be allowed into the country, unless he denounces violence.

(ST)

  • 21 November 10:03, by Ajongtar

    DR. Riek Machar is in his bases now inside South Sudan.

    He will breif the entire CDR tomorow morning as he is prepairing to lounch a Classical Gourilar movement in all the Equatoria Rigions.

    Wait and see!!!!!!!!!! its just a matter of Days, Mituntes and Seconds to 15/Dec/2016.

    • 21 November 10:27, by choldit

      It has never been where he is but what he is doing in where he is matters. Dr. Riek and the entire splm/a -IO has been misled by the world big brothers that the peace agreement signed in August 2015 is in face a real peace but in reality it was meant to help Dinka and east African people exterminate the Nuer tribe. The Dinka council of elders (others prefer council of evils) golden boy aka Taban D

    • 21 November 10:31, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Ajongtar,

      A "war of words" or "propaganda war" has been and will always remain the only weapons massively used by IO in both raining and dry season of the year. Do you think that SPLA’s hands have been tied up in their backs since Dr. Risk Machar declared war on the government of South Sudan in Khartoum last month? Can Internet war plus Hotel life of Dr. Risk win any battles, leave alone war?

      • 21 November 10:41, by Paul Ongee

        Does Dr Risk Machar remember how he fled to Khartoum in 1991, how he felt the wrath of SPLA forces after his failed coup attempt of December 2013, and how he spent 37 days only complaining of difficult bush life in Equatotia region before he finally crossed to DRC carried on a stretcher, not able to walk anymore? We are waiting 7/24 for the last kick of a dying horse which will not even come soon.

    • 21 November 10:54, by Akuma

      Ajongtar,

      World leaders need to hear and see Riek Machar moving within in South Sudan or else sinc he lost contact with South African government and world leaders. Riek Machar is in misery life now

  • 21 November 10:22, by Naath

    The Dinka’s tribal chief Kiir is thinking that the elimination of Dr. Machar will makes South Sudanese surrender to his dictator leadership and will make him permanent dictator like his husband Museveni of Uganda. Kiir is the smartest Dinka but he is the most foolish person amount all the tribes in S. Sudan and he is the most idiot leader on the earth.

  • 21 November 12:35, by wise Gabriel

    Naath, or ngeeth or ngooth, you the most stupid, dim,Barmy
    like your Nutter machar.you can not win this game with ur this Pillock brain of urs,mayardit is the most creative than this Berk (machar) of urs fuck ur asses.

    • 21 November 13:56, by choldit

      It will always be the Nuer who or other African like uganda help to help u kill more of innocent south Sudanese. It was marial Banjamin now Taban Deng is the one who working hard to help u kill more innocent nuer and other ssudanese.

  • 21 November 14:37, by Kerem

    You guys should know that beating the drum of war is not always danced by all. Causing problem between Innocent Nuer, Dnka and Equatorians is not the best solution. You are only luring the whole populace into genocide

    • 21 November 19:22, by lino

      Ya Kerem,

      Let them hit the drums and heed the fire; they will all vanish from that land and East African Countries will get free land without any hard work or bloodshed!!!

  • 22 November 09:04, by De Maybe

    Kerem, nice one.
    a land without people and trees/grass is called a desert, well build town or city without people is boring, Nuer are rich in heart but in rush, save your precious culture and population and stop following political failures like Riek and fine your new hope. come home and STOP making your people(women/girls/children) miserable in towns looking for support in many ways. PEACE TO ALL

