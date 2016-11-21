SPLM-IO official says Machar in safe location

November 21, 2016 (JUBA) - A senior armed opposition official has refuted rumours surrounding the whereabouts of Riek Machar, clarifying that the latter was in a “confidential diplomatic mission” to restore peace in war-hit South Sudan.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“We would like to refute this false information made by anti-peace elements. We are calling for all SPLM/SPLA (IO) members to remain calm and not be misled by these propaganda,” Puok Both Baluang, the armed opposition National Director of Information and Public Relations, said in a 20 November statement.

The armed opposition movement, he said, condemns in the strongest terms the recent massacre of Yei allegedly by the Mathiang Angoor militias, where many civilians were hacked with machetes and burned with their arms bound.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is fully committed to the political settlement as the only way to resolve the conflict in South Sudan, advocate for resuscitation of the ARCISS [Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan,” stressed Baluang.

South Sudan president, Salva Kiir said Sunday that the former First Vice-President will not be allowed into the country, unless he denounces violence.

(ST)