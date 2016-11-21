 
 
 
SSP1m reward placed on S. Sudan armed group leader

November 20, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The governor of Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, has placed a SSP 1 million reward for anyone who kills Alfred Futuyo, the leader of an armed group operating in the area.

JPEG - 52.2 kb
Gbudue state governor Patrick Zamoi speaking to journalists at in Nzara airstrip March 4, 2016 (ST)

Speaking over the state-owned Yambio FM on Sunday, Patrick Raphael Zamoi said the amnesty granted to armed groups expired on 10 November.

“The door for amnesty is over and now the door for fighting all the armed groups is open because they have refused to comply with the amnesty given to them and people continue suffer we will not tolerate that,” said Zamoi.

The governor said he was now moving to the front line until the state attains victory over armed group in Gbudue.

The state, he said, has already deployed the army all over the region and will pursue and fight the armed group led by Futuyo, who is believed to be allied to the armed opposition movement under former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

He said training of South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM) members who surrendered was still ongoing and will help pursue the armed groups operating in Gbudue once they graduate in the few coming weeks.

The governor also appealed to the community to bring out their weapons to help fight armed group and kill Futuyo.

Heavy gunfire erupted on Saturday in the north east of Yambio town for several hours, an operation which Zamoi said would continue in remote areas of Yambio.

He vowed to end armed rebellion for peace and stability to reign in Gbudue state.

The official, who sounded very angry on radio, condemned acts of looting, raping and killing of innocent people by youth who took up arms claiming it was their right to do so.

He urged calm among citizens, saying government was doing everything possible to ensure security was restored, but warned the population from joining armed groups.

Meanwhile Wilson Peni Rikito, an area paramount chief was allegedly arrested by national security agents on Sunday morning and his whereabouts are unknown.

(ST)

  • 21 November 07:42, by Akuma

    Good move, am coming to South Sudan to hunt for that primitive thugs. South Sudan need to be free from any rebel. Riek Machar run away in South Sudan and those who are still terrorize citizens not to enjoy their freedom can be hunt down. I am coming to South Sudan soon

    repondre message

  • 21 November 08:56, by Agany Malim

    Mr. Governor, you can not give this amount for killing rather then supplying services at hospital in the same time while civil servant didn’t earn three months salaries.is’t what people needs?

    repondre message

    • 21 November 16:56, by jubaone

      Agany,
      You have said it. Thank you.

      repondre message

  • 21 November 10:44, by choldit

    Isnt it fun that seeing the world keeping quiet on south Sudan govt official declaring war on rebels while the same USA govt soliciting sanction on Dr Riek Machar for telling his rebel to resist the Roger regime in juba.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 11:39, by Dengda

    I think this governor is completely out of touché. Or may be under pressure, this statement make no sense at all,the guy is really unprofessional. Your are the governor and you are preaching that your people you are governing should be hunt down, very naïve you appeal to collect guns from the community to fight the rebels in the areas. Question where is national army or government guns to fight?

    repondre message

    • 21 November 11:44, by Dengda

      I wish the poor governor should appeal to the South Sudan government on the same note to put militarily offensive aside and work with communities to convinces the armed youth to negotiate peace. I guess his statement will exacerbated the already volatiles situation. Weak leader indeed and you can tell from his mouth, that what out touched sycophants of Dinka called Nyam Nyam.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

