November 20, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The governor of Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, has placed a SSP 1 million reward for anyone who kills Alfred Futuyo, the leader of an armed group operating in the area.

Gbudue state governor Patrick Zamoi speaking to journalists at in Nzara airstrip March 4, 2016 (ST)

Speaking over the state-owned Yambio FM on Sunday, Patrick Raphael Zamoi said the amnesty granted to armed groups expired on 10 November.

“The door for amnesty is over and now the door for fighting all the armed groups is open because they have refused to comply with the amnesty given to them and people continue suffer we will not tolerate that,” said Zamoi.

The governor said he was now moving to the front line until the state attains victory over armed group in Gbudue.

The state, he said, has already deployed the army all over the region and will pursue and fight the armed group led by Futuyo, who is believed to be allied to the armed opposition movement under former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

He said training of South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM) members who surrendered was still ongoing and will help pursue the armed groups operating in Gbudue once they graduate in the few coming weeks.

The governor also appealed to the community to bring out their weapons to help fight armed group and kill Futuyo.

Heavy gunfire erupted on Saturday in the north east of Yambio town for several hours, an operation which Zamoi said would continue in remote areas of Yambio.

He vowed to end armed rebellion for peace and stability to reign in Gbudue state.

The official, who sounded very angry on radio, condemned acts of looting, raping and killing of innocent people by youth who took up arms claiming it was their right to do so.

He urged calm among citizens, saying government was doing everything possible to ensure security was restored, but warned the population from joining armed groups.

Meanwhile Wilson Peni Rikito, an area paramount chief was allegedly arrested by national security agents on Sunday morning and his whereabouts are unknown.

(ST)