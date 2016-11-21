 
 
 
Sudan’s Bashir heads to Equatorial Guinea for Arab-Africa summit

November 20, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday will lead his country’s delegation to the 4th Africa-Arab Summit which will convene in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on 24 November.

Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir at the African Union (AU) summit in Johannesburg on Sunday June 14, 2015 (Gianluigi Guercia/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images)

Al-Bashir is currently participating in the UN climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the summit would be preceded by the meeting of the foreign ministers to prepare topics to be addressed at the summit including issues related to the implementation of the 3rd Africa –Arab Summit held in Kuwait 2013.

The summit will review spheres of Afro-Arab cooperation, relations between the two sides and coordination in regional and international forums on issues of mutual concern.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants against President al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

However, he has continued to travel freely in Africa, Arab countries and Asia, defying the ICC arrest warrants. Last year he visited India and China.

Equatorial Guinea did not sign the Rome Statute of the ICC and therefore has no obligation to arrest al-Bashir.

(ST)

  • 21 November 08:01, by Kalo

    Arab-Africa,Afro-Arab lol,this what mess up the African leaders,Mr.ICC,make sure you don,t use the same scenarios of Nigeria,Kenya and South Africa,to take french leave.
    Son of Nuba

    repondre message

Comment on this article



