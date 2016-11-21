 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 21 November 2016

Sudanese court convicts former SPLM-N officer of spying for South Sudan

November 20, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese court on Sunday has handed one-year prison sentence to an ex-officer from the rebel Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) after being convicted of spying for South Sudan.

police stands outside the courthouse in Khartoum 2007The accused was apprehended over a year ago and remained in custody until he was brought to trial a few months ago.

On Sunday, the Khartoum North court judge Osama Ahmed Abdalla convicted the defendant of spying for violating article “53” of the Criminal Code, saying the prosecution presented coherent and strong evidence against the defendant.

He pointed the prosecution witnesses proved that the defendant has conveyed military information about the Sudanese army in El Meiram area, South Kordofan to the ruling SPLA party in South Sudan.

The judge added the defendant also, in collaboration with two others, handed over a government source to the SPLA, saying the source was assassinated by the latter.

For his part, the defence lawyer demanded a reduced sentence, saying the accused has already spent more than a year in jail before he was brought to court.

It is noteworthy that defendant had denied the spying charges, saying he neither passed any information to the SPLA nor has he handed over any government source to South Sudan’s government.

South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

(ST)

  • 21 November 07:37, by Kalo

    Political motivated,you will pay this with high price.
    We have 100s of SAF POW but treat them fairly according to Geneva convention though Albashir refused to receive them via Red Cross or Islamic organization of Taha group.
    Son of Nuba.

