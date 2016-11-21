 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 21 November 2016

No amnesty for South Sudan rebel leader, says President Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir greets First Vice President Riek Machar before to start a meeting at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 3 June 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

November 20, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said amnesty will not be granted to his political rival-turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, unless he denounces violence.

“My brother Riek Machar thinks the only way for him to become the president of this country is violence, killing innocent people. I told him several times [that] there is no reason to fight. If you [Machar] wants to be the president, wait for elections, but he did not listen”, Kiir said on Sunday.

The South Sudanese leader said a number of people approached him demanding that he pardons the armed opposition leader when he returns.

“They come asking me to pardon him. I tell them I have no problem with him. He is a citizen of this country and he can return anytime, but must denounce violence”, he said.

President Kiir had met Dinka elders who briefed him on their activities after they visited their counterparts from Equatoria and Nuer territories.

REBELS PARDONED

The president had earlier granted amnesty to 750 troops loyal to his main political rival and the country’s former First Vice-President.

Those pardoned crossed in to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo when fighting erupted in the capital, Juba in July this year.

Local media reports had quoted the South Sudanese Defence Minister Kuol Manyang saying the Juba regime was ready to welcome the armed opposition forces in refugee camps in Congo.

A team, he said, would be sent to convey the amnesty message to the rebels, whose leader declared armed resistance against Kiir.

Violence broke out in South Sudan’s capital in July when the two rival forces clashed, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Manyang said Machar, who is currently in South Africa, would have to denounce violence before he is allowed to return into South Sudan.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since conflict erupted between the main rival factions in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 November 21:32, by Naath

    Look at this Dinka’s tribal chief he tell lies from time to time. Riek has been asking for election to take effect but you want do not want election because you know that you will loose the election that is why you massacred civilians indiscriminately in December 2013 to interrupt elections across the country.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 23:33, by barbayo

      Break news Raik Machar was rejected by Goverment of Kenya ,Negeria and Sudan he took transit Ethiopia and also rejected Ethiopia was detained in Bole international airport now ,he requested government to provide one night to Pagak tomorrow going to be bury there his wife carrying in Bole airport he now under arrest

      repondre message

    • 20 November 23:33, by barbayo

      Break news Raik Machar was rejected by Goverment of Kenya ,Negeria and Sudan he took transit Ethiopia and also rejected Ethiopia was detained in Bole international airport now ,he requested government to provide one night to Pagak tomorrow going to be bury there his wife carrying in Bole airport he now under arrest

      repondre message

    • 20 November 23:52, by barbayo

      Neath
      your malitia man was end up with under arrest of Africa countries right now he is sleeping in Airport Bole international /Addisababa he lose credibility to international community and particular South Sudan

      repondre message

      • 21 November 05:01, by Naath

        barbayo,

        See your Dinka inherent pure lies from ancestral Dinka placed South Sudan in chaos in 2013 and 2016. Your lies causes massacre across South Sudan yet you are not regretting. As Dinka you lye higher and higher without shame. I just got out of the phone at the movement with Dr. Machar he is not aware about the arrest that you are talking about on social media.

        repondre message

    • 21 November 04:42, by Joyuma John

      Naath, we are aware about some short comings of salva kiir as the president of South Sudan , but what so ever the case may be Riek Machar could completely not be an alternative , to his excellency Salva KIir de mayardit,

      repondre message

    • 21 November 05:55, by Akuma

      Naath,
      Your doom leader Riek Machar is a criminal and he has no place to rest in South Sudan. Though he die today, No South Sudanese will cry for him. he is a devil of ghost. Riek Machar has no amnesty granted for him. He will soon be chased away by South African gov’t in their country. just wait a minute!!!!

      repondre message

      • 21 November 10:06, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        Just enjoy your social welfare benefits slowly and dont drink to death. I understand how hard life is in the diaspora especially having lived for about 23yrs without good education, finding a decent job can be frustrating. They say, fools often must use their muscles if they cant use their brains. An exception is for Kiir supporters who of course would get to riches without any education.

        repondre message

    • 21 November 05:57, by Midit Mitot

      Nonsense statement, who need your amnesty, you are talking blindly, you don,t know what is going to happening to you these two months coming.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 07:48, by Akuma

        Mitot,
        Riek Machar’s days are numbered and no one for well informed South Sudanese to join that disable person. Riek Machar had been disable to run for any political post in South Sudan not even to be president of South Sudan. Can you allow someone who is blind to be president of South Sudan? Be wiseful and rethink again my brother. the bright future and your kids is in your heart.

        repondre message

        • 21 November 07:53, by Midit Mitot

          Akuma,
          If So, let President Kiir talk as a president of South Sudan, let him not talk as JCE president, He could convince South Sudanese citizens, otherwise we will not recognize his leadership forever.

          repondre message

          • 21 November 08:56, by Akuma

            Mitot,

            President Kiir didn’t impose himself to power but people of South Sudan him as their leader to represent them outside. I would have been wise if Riek Machar accept to wait for election when President Kiir term end. Riek is a south Sudanese citizen and he is free to be in South Sudan unless if denounce violence. Our people are tied of war. Kiir & Riek none of them don’t own South Sudan

            repondre message

        • 21 November 11:01, by Dengda

          You are saying disabled people can’t be president and is that what you mean? People like you Akuma are the very one whon make bad situation worst. Start with Kuol manyang is he disabled too, Deng Dau and more others whom I may not their status but are in government. I am worry Riek is not give easily without a fight just babysitting Taban but he is not a solution to the problem of South Sudan.

          repondre message

  • 20 November 23:38, by barbayo

    now there is no amnesty to him and all Africa countries rejected him and his wife request government of Ethiopia privately to be give ticket to UK she become Britian citizen today in Bole international airport/ Addisabab

    repondre message

  • 21 November 01:07, by Mr Point

    Kiir, the millionaire war criminal, should renounce the violence, and apologise for the suffering caused by his insane attempts to murder Machar in 2013 and 2016.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 06:57, by jubaone

      Kiir is a loser and failed leader who has no plan and vision for the country. He is scapegoating others to cover his failure. 10 yrs of misrule has brought the country to 1972, except banditry, theft and state terrorism. However disgusting, the jellaba had some sanity as compared to this jienge idiocy. Kiir is a failed leader and a hopeless family father, no role model at all.

      repondre message

  • 21 November 01:16, by Eastern

    Kiir is very deluded indeed! The 750 commandos are no longer in DR Congo, the folks have returned to South Sudan; precisely they are already in Equatoria. The 750 soldiers in DR Congo only exists in Kiir and likeminded imaginations!!

    repondre message

    • 21 November 02:10, by Eyez

      Eastern
      These goons in Juba have lost their cow brains. Let them keep dreaming that the 750 combatants are still in the DRC.

      The same force are the ones who captured Bazi, alongside Equatorian commandos who went on to seize Morobo. So which soldiers are you Jienge talking of offering a pardon?

      Your days are numbered in Equatoria and soon your kingdom will be doomed. We are bringing Kokora back.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 05:08, by Akook

        By the way did Dr Machar asked Juba government under Kiir for amnesty or pardon?!!

        Or it is just Juba ways of thinking as usual?

        repondre message

    • 21 November 06:03, by Eyez

      I am now preparing my bow and arrows, any Jienge passing between Juba and Yei road is an animal which needs to be struck down, be it a woman, child, man or cow. Because all MTN’s are now officially moving targets.
      Kokora revival is the only solution to these dirty and uncivilised pigs. We want nothing else, but their blood, in order to cleanse the filth that these cockroaches brought to our lands.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 11:42, by jubaone

        Eyez,
        I like that. But why wait for them to go along the Juba-Yei road? The MTNs are everywhere in Juba, very easy and soft targets. You dont have to plan, even with blindfolded eyes, you could randomly without full aim still hit an MTN target.
        Kokora is the solution.

        repondre message

  • 21 November 05:59, by gakthon

    It sound right,u are alert

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:21, by Man’s of People

    To Eyez
    Dear brother, why shouldn’t we change to peace idealistic than killing the people who are not taking part in the conflict handout. Above all do you have all your people in your State,County, Payam and Boma???????

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:21, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    How comes that some commenter attribute politically related things to tribes? It would be better for them to accept being people of short vision that won’t benefit the nation but their tribes.Our problem is not with tribes thought the opponents may be from certain tribe(s) still we voice for the truth to be done in our country and not to show tribalism.Take out of your minds tribal affiliations.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:28, by real Dinka

    Naath!!
    Your godly father will end up in bush, otherwise

    repondre message

  • 21 November 07:31, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Machar received amnesty many times since the liberation struggle till early this year but yet he has not been respectful to amnesty nor does he get convinced in the first wrong step.He can if and only if he won’t cause further deadly incident to south Sudanese some of whom are his loyalists and those of the government because peace,stability and national healing are what all of us are striving for

    repondre message

    • 21 November 07:43, by Man’s of People

      All are traumatized by Power greediness to the point of making their IQ low. Though Gov give amnesty to him(Dr.Machar) he would stay for a while and start again.

      repondre message

  • 21 November 08:19, by wise Gabriel

    good move mr. President, i appreciated that, those stupid rebells will regret,

    repondre message

    • 21 November 09:03, by Simon Magot

      All we should do is to embrace peace. We are one people, one Nation and We have one President. Period!

      repondre message

    • 21 November 09:43, by NyanDengdit

      Riek Machar is not longer to be excepted in South Sudan. He needs to hang himself in South Africa we don’t want him in Juba.
      The man is PHD but he has no values of human being just donkey attitudes.
      Yes president you are right with your decision Riek must stay away in South Sudan.
      Don’t favore anybody from now but I appreciate your decision you you make.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 09:55, by jubaone

        First we dont want you in Equatatoria and you can hang yourself wherever you are. As a PhD holder Riak could go any where and teach at a university, Kiir in his lifetime will NOT earn that and will remain the semi-illiterate gunman. They say, it takes 5 mins to teach an idiot how to cary a gun and it takes a lifetime to teach him to carry a pen.

        repondre message

  • 21 November 10:53, by real Dinka

    Jubaone!

    i don’t know why you people behave like that, if we leave Juba today you will tomorrow became Arabs and Nuer wives as usual
    Shut up and watch the real men

    repondre message

    • 21 November 11:45, by jubaone

      real Jienge,
      But you are already jellaba and Nuer wives since you have all run away. See your jiengelands, depopulated there is nothing there. Thats the reason you are vagrants and drifters in Equatoria, cos we feed you like dogs. Go back to your luak.

      repondre message

  • 21 November 11:17, by Dengda

    I read through all comments and it seem none is interesting bring peace to the country. It all about Riek, Kiir, Nuer and Dinka. Are they only leaders or communities we have in South Sudan? Off course Riek and Kiir have mandated through ACRSS to fix their messes toward 2018 election. Absent of one is violation of ACRSS, I will not buy Kiir or government tactic to substituted Riek with Taban.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 11:22, by Dengda

      The questions, of which all South Sudanese intellectuals should ask themselves. A you well off now? or do you think Kiir is the only born leader? Why we fear election to give right to choose your MP and governor, leave alone president od the country? Are Zimbabwe and Uganda developed than Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria?

      repondre message

  • 21 November 11:23, by Philosopherking

    Once again Kiir thinks its between him and Riek, yet it is between him and the people of South Sudan. Kiir doesn’t need to perdón Riek Machar, he needs to perdón himself for the destruction he has unleashed onto to the country. He needs to ask south sudanese to forgive him. For his failures. Riek has done nothing wrong.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 11:29, by Philosopherking

      Riek has done more for this country that Kiir. From championing the self determination clause that gave South Sudan independence to heading the border demarcation...what has Kiir done? Elections, what elections? Wasn’t it Kirr who demanded show of hands which actually sparked the crisis? free and fair elections are by secret ballot; that’s all Riek and other compatriots demanded?!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.