 
 
 
Sunday 20 November 2016

SPLA-IO confirms release of 20 aid workers

November 19, 2016 (JUBA) - A Senior SPLA-IO spokesperson Saturday confirmed the release of twenty humanitarian workers allegedly had been abducted by the rebels loyal to the former First Vice-President Riek Machar following clashes with government forces last week in Northern Liech State, former Unity State.

JPEG - 26.8 kb
South Sudan government soldiers in the town of Koch, Unity state, South Sudan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (Photo AP/Jason Patinkin)

Government officials accused SPLA IO rebels of mounting attacks on Nhaildiu Payam near Bentiu town where the aid workers were abducted last week.

However, SPLA-IO Spokesperson Bri. William Gatjath denied the claims. He said they have handed over 20 aid workers to a UN agency three days the clashes with government forces.

Also, he pointed that the aid workers run to their side for their safety during the clashes, denying their abduction.

“(Juba officials) are lying. We did not abduct the aid workers but they run to our side when the fighting erupted between the two forces and we kept them safer until the day where our commander handed them over to the UN agency according to the directive of our chairman Dr. Machar,” he said from the rebel controlled Pagak area.

Lam Tunguar, Minister of Information in Northern Liech State said on Wednesday that they received 19 aid workers that last week he claimed to have been abducted by rebels loyal to Dr. Riek Machar during Nhialdiu fighting.

He said 17 aid workers are south Sudanese while the two others are Kenyan nationals.

Up to date no statement was issued by the UN agencies to confirm or deny the two versions.

(ST)

  • 20 November 09:04, by Midit Mitot

    Lam Tunguar,
    Don,t spoils the Minister portfolio in your fake government, SPLA-IO is not doing such a crimes like your uncivilized armed call Mathaing Anyoor. those humanitarians workers were running to IO area for their safety, because they were targeting by Kiir militias, they are free since they were evacuated from their base. Please try to minimize your fake reports.

    • 20 November 09:21, by Redeemer

      Mitot
      You people have spoiled Naath and it will take years to restore your mess, the released aid workers have done a lot of interviews now in circulation globally telling how they were abducted and treated in captivity and you are here with your usual propaganda

  • 20 November 09:44, by Kalo

    This will spoil the name of SPLA-iO in global which may make the international community to call IO criminals and gangs,as the result,the movement will collapse there.IO field commanders should avoid that.

    • 20 November 14:04, by Akook

      Rebels of Riek Machar are a bit civilized humans and foreigners friendly unlike gangs of Juba government militias who in the aftermath of July 8 2016 incident, openly abducted, killed others and gang raped foreign aid workers including CIA female operative inside Juba city.
      Why didn’t the US under Obama and Susan Rice do something about it to punish Kiir?

      • 20 November 14:11, by Akook

        The genocidal Juba regime troops did not just target foreign aid workers but also targeted even foreign diplomats including openly attacking and spraying with bullets US embassy vehicles. And none other than USA own representative to South Sudan in the name of Donald Booth, not Donald Trump came out openly before the congress defending the very ruthless Juba regime, ...

        • 20 November 14:15, by Akook

          Saying Juba soldiers don’t read between lines and did not they were shooting at the US vehicle. Come on, Donald Booth! Why didn’t these illiterate soldiers according to your theory never one day got lost and shoot at senior government’s vehicles?

      • 20 November 14:13, by Midit Mitot

        Akook,
        You are absolutely right, Juba government does,t accept their failure, that,s why our country had collapsed

