November 19, 2016 (JUBA) - A member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction has slammed a United States proposal for sanctions against Riek Machar, describing the move as “inconsistent” to findings of what actually sparked off renewed violence in the South Sudan capital in July.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

The U.S has demanded the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the leader of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO), South Sudan army chief, and the information minister for hampering South Sudan’s peace accord.

An annex of the U.S resolution, the Associated Press reported, called for an arms embargo and new sanctions proposes to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of rebel leader Riek Machar, Gen. Paul Malong Awan and South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

But David Jany Yak, a rebel appointed governor in Unity state, accused the U.S of failing to find out about groups of people, who instigated continued violence in South Sudan.

Yak said the armed opposition leader was working hard in the interest of peace and stability in war-torn South Sudan.

“We don’t see any genuine reasons to include Dr. Riek Machar in the list when he was just running for his life after being forced to flee from Juba. What has he [Riek] done for him to get listed with war criminals like Malong and Makuei,” asked Yak.

He said prior to Machar’s return to Juba in April, the armed opposition forces were only permitted to return to Juba with only 1,200 troops, a testimony they were for peace, not war.

According to Yak, the U.S, which played key roles in events that led to South Sudan’s independence, has betrayed the young nation and its people by lying to the entire world.

“Dr. Machar and the entire leadership of SPLM/A I.O voluntarily accepted to go to the militarized Juba with as less as 1,200 soldiers early this year simply because of peace. Unless the TROIKA [U.S, Britain and Norway] and the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] countries had a hidden agenda when they forced the I.O to Juba, they would agree with the U.S,” he stressed.

The armed opposition official is appealing to world leaders to rescue the South Sudan peace process by actively involving Machar, who also signed the August 2015 accord.

The Security Council has already imposed sanctions on six South Sudanese commanders, three from the government and three from the armed opposition movement.

Last year, the U.S. failed to blacklist Malong and top rebel commander, Maj. Gen. Johnson Olony, after Russia, China, Angola and Venezuela opposed it.

(ST)

  • 20 November 10:15, by Zalan

    The government is fighting with the rebels, therefore it is not fair to put all those on the list from the government side. If RIEK is to be removed from the list then at least one from rebel side must be included.

    repondre message

  • 20 November 10:27, by malek, ’odili the great’

    I’m not sure wether Yak have understood what this article said, the sanction proposed by USA named Machar because he has declared war against Juba Goverment while he was in Khartuom and called this national unity Govt as "Rogers" and not only that, he also managed to abducted aides workers in rebel controlled areas.so Just address the meaning of this article but not your own translation "Gatnyamar

    repondre message

    • 20 November 13:31, by jidiet Yak Dak

      US bussines as usua<< US OBOAMA administration has proposed targeted sanction on the vitim of war, dr machar teny and the prepetrators of 2013 enthnic cleansing and 2016 futile assissination attemp to kill dr riek and looming genocide makuei luith and malong awan chief of general staff of jieng councile eldres, lead failed govtment,this is unfaire sanctions and big mistake by on going obama,kerry

      repondre message

  • 20 November 13:40, by jidiet Yak Dak

    but i hope unsc knows who is wrong and not, yes, it is right to sanctionthose wormongering malong and makuei kuol manyang and duoth Guet WITH OUT FORGETING TABEN NYAKEK, THE PRIME planer of j1 to kill machar, all in all, kirr is their leader, he shuold be accounted for all the crimes commited by his administration,remove our chairman ’s name he has wronged no one .

    repondre message

    • 20 November 13:53, by Akook

      And wonders never end whether US is really for peace or for destruction of South Sudan as declared by government’s spokesman Michael Makuei Lueth?

      Why exclude Kiir’s names in that sanction threatening list?

      repondre message

  • 20 November 15:16, by lino

    USA is being told opposite things from specific groups of South Sudanese Politicians that online with Kiir being in power not matter what!!!
    Though Kiir has power to change every move to peace solution, but he is a hostage of his own inner circle!!!

    repondre message

  • 20 November 19:24, by Naath

    The U.S. Obama administration has been behind assassination attempted against Dr. Machar twice since 2013 and massacre of Nuer in 2013. The Obama’s administration is working very hard in helping Kiir kill civilians of other tribes.

    repondre message

