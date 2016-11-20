Sudan Airways to receives two Chinese-funded Airbus

November 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese national carrier ’Sudan Airways’ will receive two Airbus funded by china, the Sudanese Transport Minister Makkawi Mohamed Awad announced on Saturday.

Sudan Airways aeroplane are seen on the tarmac in Khartoum’s international airport September 13, 2012 (Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Speaking to the semi-official Sudanese Media Centre (SMC), the minister said the two Airbus are part of 14 planes to by funded by a Chinese loan.

Awad did provide the name of the financial institution or the details of the aircrafts. He added that they are finalizing some financial measures before to receive the aircrafts in the coming days.

He said they had to receive the two Airbus earlier this year but some procedures caused the delay.

Chinese and Sudanese officials signed the contract of the two Airbus on 7 September 2015 during a visit of President Omer al-Bashir to Beijing.

Established in 1946, Sudan Airways, one of Africa’s oldest airlines however the company has less than 10 aircrafts most if not all were bought second-hand.

Due to the U.S. trade embargo, the European aviation consortium Airbus, does not deal with the Sudan.

(ST)