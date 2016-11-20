 
 
 
Fuel shortage hits South Sudan as commodity prices soar

November 19, 2016 (JUBA) – Fuel shortage, resulting from the devaluation of the currency, has hit the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Motorcycles line up for hours to get fuel before it runs out July 18, 2012 in Juba, South Sudan. (Getty)

The situation has affected business operations in the country as residents are forced to queue at fuel stations in various places and residential areas of the town.

Fuel shortage has seen prices increase from SSP60 per liter in October to SSP160 in recent days.

Traders fear the rising prices may place a big impact on commercial activities and thus have impact on the transportation budget.

Deng Ayuen, a retail trader, says rising costs of fuel could have serious impact on movement of passengers in coming weeks and may affect the ability to transport essential supplies to destinations.

An official ministry of petroleum admitted the prevalence of limited reserve at the depot, saying the system has enough fuel for about two weeks. Another 8,500 gallons has been ordered, and if it is available, it would increase fuel reserves to another three weeks.

“Beyond that we are not sure we will be able to secure diesel for official business. Should the system run out of fuel, it may be necessary to temporarily suspend non-essential activities until our supply is replenished,” the official told Sudan Tribune Saturday.

The ministry of petroleum, he said, is already taking precautions to try and save as much fuel as possible, while still trying to operate.

“All field trips, except those related to security and other essential business, have been suspended until further notice. All key officials will be allowed to move, but other officials are being asked to help pay for their own movement until resupply is made,” he added.

Fuel consumed in Juba is mainly imported from Kenya’s port of Mombasa.

Early this year, however, the state-owned Nilepet company undertook measures to control fuel stations in the country to regulate and subsidize fuel.

(ST)

  • 19 November 21:17, by Zalan

    This is the result of floating USD without proper management system. Now the black market is pulling the local currency. Our situation is going to worse than Zimbabwe.

    • 20 November 04:17, by barbayo

      the worst goes to citizens and increase price of fuel is not solution and solution is South Sudan currency should changes for new note all money were putted at homes will come for exchanges and Central Bank will control them and Dollar its come down itself

    • 20 November 07:34, by Midit Mitot

      General Dollar go-head, you are doing your part now, let Kiir and Taban knows their failure.

    • 20 November 10:12, by Wise man from East

      Gov’t of south sudan, from one problem to another without solutions, shall we survive in this country for the next 8 months if no measures are taken? May God hear our cry..

  • 20 November 04:47, by Eastern

    Kiir’s currency the SSP has collapsed, it’s about time he resorted to using his neighbors’ currencies. Say Museveni’s Uganda shillings or Uhuru’s Kenya shillings. It may sound stupid to cynics but that’s what dictator number one Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has been forced to accept!

  • 20 November 06:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    As long as the government of Juba pursues war agenda in the country, it has to suffer economically because the cost of running the war is rising astronomically. This effect will bite J1 in the end.

