South Sudan lifts ban on Eye Radio

November 19, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan security service has permitted a return to air of Eye Radio FM after closing it down, sparking protest from media organizations, human advocacy groups and government critics.

The station, according to a statement by it management resumed its broadcasting on Saturday morning after being shut down by National Security Service officers last week.

“The management of Eye Radio is pleased to inform our listeners and the general public that Eye Radio is back on air on Saturday, 19 November 2016, from 9:00 am,” a notice published by Eye Radio on its website this evening, reads in part.

The notice informs the general public that “matters concerning the recent shutdown of the station have been discussed and amicably resolved with authorities,” It did not say what the authorities have said.

The shutdown was due to a short news clip in which former First Vice-President and leader of armed opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar spoke about lack of new political initiative about a month ago when Machar when was leaving Khartoum for South Africa.

(ST)