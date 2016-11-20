 
 
 
Sunday 20 November 2016

Sudanese-Saudi committee to discuss Red Sea’s Atlantis-II project

The Atlantis II (Latitude [N] 21° and Longitude [E] 38°) (Map by Nature.com)
November 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese-Saudi Standing Committee on Joint Exploitation of Natural Resources in the Red Sea will hold its 12th meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday to continue discussions on ways to utilize the mineral resources in the Red Sea rift valley, known as Atlantis II.

In February 2012, Khartoum and Riyadh signed an agreement on exploring minerals in the joint territorial water in the Red Sea. Atlantis II is dated back to 1970s, but was not implemented due to the lack of suitable exploration technologies at the time.

Minerals estimates show that there are 97 million tons of various minerals, which include two million tons of zinc, 500,000 tons of copper, 4,000 tons of silver and 80 tons of gold and other valuable minerals.

In a press statement on Saturday, the information office at the Ministry of Minerals said Sudan’s Minister of Minerals Mohamed Sadig al-Karori would lead a senior delegation to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh to attend the Atlantis II meeting.

Al-Karori pointed the Sudanese-Saudi Standing Committee on Joint Exploitation of Natural Resources in the Red Sea meets every six months in rotation between Khartoum and Jeddah, saying the committee is the authorized body to grant licenses and follows up on technical and financial issues.

He stressed the two countries would benefit enormously from the Atlantis II, saying the value of the minerals wealth of the project amounts to $20 billion as of April 2016.

In 2010, the Canadian Diamond Fields International and Saudi Manafa International Ltd. were licensed by the Saudi Sudanese Committee to conduct exploration activities in Red Sea rift valley.

In a feasibility study conducted in 2012, Diamond Fields International expected that Saudi Arabia and Sudan will make big profits from the extraction of copper, silver and zinc from Red Sea bed. At the time, it expected to start production in 2014 once technical studies are completed.

Sudan and Saudi Arabia relations have recently improved after years of tension caused by Sudan-Iran connections. The development of bilateral relation was crowned by Sudan’s participation in the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi militants in Yemen and in the military exercises “Thunder of the North” in Saudi Arabia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 November 23:38, by Eric Reeves

    As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy, the Khartoum regime is simply desperate for Saudi hard currency. The lust for Forex with which to buy imports (& enrich themselves) compelled the NIF/NCP to drop “strategic ally” Iran unceremoniously. This is of a piece with the mortgaging of Sudan’s agricultural future with the sale & lease of vast farmland to Riyadh & other Arab/Asian interests.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 04:02, by salah

      Dr. Reeves, a column contributor and now a commentator, welcome.

      repondre message

    • 20 November 07:08, by Ssam

      Its called business Mr Reeves ! All countries do it, thats how the world goes round. At least its better than what your country does to gain resources; nukes, bombs, occupies, fuel rebellions, pay mercenaries and destroys countries to get to their oil, gold, diamonds or other minerals; Afghanistan, Iraq are simple examples.

      repondre message

      • 20 November 09:29, by Kalo

        SSam,Saudi and Yemen is your ancestral Land,you better go back there if you wanted to garbs all the land and resources of Sudan to S.Arabia,there was area in Merowe given Saudi-A to be invested for 100 yrs which is an acceptable to Sudanese people,1000s of Sudanese soldiers killed in Yemen,for for Cash and ammunition from S.Arb,but failed to achieve objectives in Yemen,what a hell!

        repondre message

        • 20 November 13:14, by Ssam

          See Kalo, its racist statements like these that dont win "revolutions". When you say arabs of Sudan go back to KSA, shows your complete ignorance & racist rebellion you & your Arman are leading. The only arabs that could go back to KSA are the Eastern tribes, so what are you going to do with the remaining 86% of the population. Since you are the indigenous 5%, ask the Indians & aborigines.

          repondre message

        • 20 November 13:17, by Ssam

          The Opposition in Sudan arent doing anything for the ppl, they’re just after power & hate the idea of Islamist ruling (like our friend Reeves). Would you kick them back to KSA because 90% of the War in Nuba & S Sudan happened during their era. Looking at the number of Nuba in Krtoum, in government & in freed territories, whats the SPLM going to do now.

          repondre message

        • 20 November 13:21, by Ssam

          You & Reeves can cry all you want, because both you main source of income - fighting Sudan - is about to be eliminated for good. Im not pro this government, but i am a proud & patriotic Sudanese, who hates to see ppl like you 2 use my country. I dont care if its Bashir, Mahadi, Turbai or whoever, its stability i want for the country & i know - You & racists Arman arent going to bring it.

          repondre message

        • 20 November 13:24, by Ssam

          75% of the country would agree with me. Thats why your racist ’revolution’ failed, thats why the opposition parties failed, thats why a few 100 protestors would go out. The people of Sudan are proud & patriotic. They wont let a bunch of mercenaries, thieves and racist 1% rule this great nation. Look what your SPLM did to S. Sudan! Africa is ditching you & looks like EU & US are almost there.

          repondre message

      • 20 November 15:23, by Eric Reeves

        @Ssam The Atlantic slave trade between Africa & the Americas was “business”—so was the trading in slaves from South Sudan (primarily Dinka) to the Ottoman empire…more recently for “business” purposes in houses & farms of wealthy northerners. Not all “businesses” are morally equivalent. The slave trade—“business”—in Khartoum persisted into the 21st c. “Business” that so cruelly hurts people is bad.

        repondre message

  • 20 November 11:50, by ThaGoblin

    Yeah it’s just business at the end. Our economy had been mismanaged for years we have to take such steps to move forward since it will take us years on our own. Kalo land ownership isn’t determined by ancestors any more it’s determined by the people in power or else the USA would’ve been for the native Americans only

    repondre message

    • 20 November 12:21, by Kalo

      That Gobin,landownership determined by people in power that is why you mismanaged the resources of Sudan and marginalize other areas,do we have equal distribution of resources in Sudan? what is so-called Hamdi triangle,all resources and development should be concentrated round Kosti,Sennar and Khartoum,this is what you need,revolutions will never stop in Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 20 November 13:23, by ThaGoblin

        Well I know that wealth distribution is a problem yet this problem exists in most of Africa because of the lack of institutions to share the countrys wealth. My point is revolution isn’t the way it’s reform. And don’t assume things I’m a son of Nuba as well

        repondre message

        • 20 November 13:27, by Ssam

          He’ll still assume and probably call you islamic or getting paid by the NCP. The poor fighter of the Nuba had a just cause, but some whos brains have been brainwashed by nonsense rhetoric from the SPLM S Sudan & now Arman & Agar dont listen to reason. The world is sick of Wars, we the Sudanese are, but the games the SPLM are playing is making everyone hate them more.

          repondre message

      • 20 November 13:29, by Ssam

        Funny how all racist sound the same - you remind me of Abulwahid Alnur - SLA.

        repondre message

        • 20 November 19:47, by Kalo

          SSam and Salah,don,t waste your time talking nonsense,if you are not racism,discriminators,why are you calling non-Arabs ethnic slaves-Abab,pagans,discriminated against other religions, why are you indiscriminate bombing Africans and treat Arabs Yemen,sending food to Palestine and denied Hu.access to 2 areas,can you tell me the identity of Sudan? enough is enough for all what you did in Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 21 November 01:46, by salah

            Kalo, I said nothing about religion, Arab, discrimination, racism, or any of the crap that is taking over your miserable life. Why did you use my name you son of a bitch? You don’t know anything about me, it is only your pathetic hatred to everything that is different than you. You are the racist, you ugly miserable, poor, sad animal.

            repondre message

            • 21 November 01:55, by salah

              I grew up in the Nuba mountains in Lagawa. They are my friends and my people. I was raised by a Dinka woman, and you think you can talk to me about racism, abeed, and discrimination. Your twisted logic is so absurd, if the Nuba mountains are yours, what makes the rest of Sudan yours? Try to go to the East, North or even Darfur, and see how you are treated? Your logic is destroying all of Africa.

              repondre message

              • 21 November 07:31, by Kalo

                Salah,this statement mostly goes to SSam,i advise you to be smart in politics not personnel abusing,you grew upin ALagawa,where are you now? i guess you are washing your asses/anus at Khartoum,in NCP,so-called Column is like spy, called 5th column in SAF,if you are messiria or Jalaby,accept there is racism in Sudan,to SSam,tell me what happened in Algitena town white Nile state?

                repondre message

                • 21 November 14:56, by salah

                  Again you are totally wrong. I am not Messeria, I am so white you would call me ’’halabi’. I am outside Sudan and there is nothing I hate more than shaiateen al ingaz. They destroyed the social fabric of Sudan. It used to be a beautiful country where people loved and respected each other but no more. Now we have people like you and people who are just like you but on the opposite side.

                  repondre message

                  • 21 November 15:05, by salah

                    Your thinking is what destroyed Sourh Sudan. Dinka against Nuer against equatorians. Hatred that took a beautiful country that five years ago was the Cinderella of the world, living in peace and producing 350000 bbd of oil, with no debts and look where they are now. And now you are bringing the same ideology north. This is what destroyed the African continent. We can be different and live inpeace

                    repondre message

                    • 21 November 19:00, by Kalo

                      Salah,whether you are white or black,i don,t care,i discovery that you are innocent,we may not rough shoulder any more but lagawa belong to both Nuba and Arab-Nomadic Messeria,one thing you need to know that the issue of discrimination was already begun in Sudan upto now,can you tell me right now how many people from marginalized areas are in National Government particular Nuba/Funj,what is Abhab?

                      repondre message

                      • 21 November 19:09, by Kalo

                        Cont,is Kadugli/Dimazin the same as Khartoum?why the government used war planes killing its own people instead treating follow arabs of Yemen,why did all the African are called Pagans even Muslim? what is different b/n churches and Mosques? Churches are destroyed/demolished,pastors arrest,death penalty,do you think we are sleeping?

                        repondre message

                        • 21 November 20:29, by salah

                          Kalo, my dear friend, all your points are very valid indeed. We in Sudan need to recognize one thing only, that we are all equal in every sense. No one is better than anyone. The sad truth is that we are far away from this reality. Stay well and may god bless you.

                          repondre message

                          • 21 November 21:00, by Kalo

                            Salah,you don,t speak the truth,if there was justice and equality in Sudan,there won,t be war,S.Sudan would have not separated,you wanted to hide the fact and realities in sudan,not every one is Muslim,not everyone is Arab in Sudan,islamization,Arabazatin and identity question in Sudan,the ills and root causes of problem in Sudan not yet address,that is why war never stop in Sudan this is true.

                            repondre message

                            • 21 November 23:34, by salah

                              Kalo, that is just what I said. We need to make sure that all people in Sudan are equal in every way. This means everything.

                              repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

