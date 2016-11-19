 
 
 
South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

November 19, 2016 (JUBA) - The United States has demanded the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the leader of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) SPLA chief of staff and information minister for hampering the peace process in South Sudan.

The Associated Press reported that an annex to the U.S. resolution calling for an arms embargo and new sanctions proposes to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of rebel leader Riek Machar, Gen. Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

The annex says Machar’s SPLM-IO faction “declared war on the South Sudanese government and called for armed resistance” following what “forces allied with Machar have raided villages and abducted civilians and aid workers,” reported The AP.

In a statement released on 25 September, following a meeting held in Khartoum, the SPLM-IO called to wage war on the “regime” in Juba under President Salva Kiir and called on the international community to declare it a “rogue” regime.

Regarding the Sudan People’s Liberation Army’s Chief of Staff, the annex said Malong has expanded the conflict in South Sudan and broken the cease-fire deal.

“As of early August 2016, Malong was responsible for efforts to kill opposition leader Riek Machar,” it said, including knowingly violating Kiir’s orders and launching tank, helicopter gunship and infantry assaults on July 11 against the rebel leader’s residence and the rebels’ ”Jebel” base.

He informed SPLA commanders “that Machar was not to be taken alive,” says the annex, according to The AP.

Last year, the U.S. failed to blacklist Malong and top rebel commander, Maj. Gen. Johnson Olony, because of opposition from Russia, China, Angola and Venezuela.

On the case of Lueth, the minister of information and broadcasting, the annex said he“has repeatedly and consistently worked to obstruct and undermine the implementation of peace deals in South Sudan”.

It further points to Lueth’s involvement in planning and coordinating an April 2014 attack on the U.N. compound in the Jonglei State capital, Bor where three U.N. guards and 140 civilians were killed. The

Also, the annex cited his statement in September that the government would treat “as invaders” members of the Regional Protection Force if they deployed without government approval on numbers, nationalities and equipment.

The Security Council has already imposed sanctions on six South Sudanese commanders, three from the government and three from the opposition.

(ST)

  19 November 09:49, by jur_likang_a_ likan'g

    I think it is unjust for international community to threaten Riek Machar with sanctions for his call for self defense and removal of illegitimate president of the country who has done nothing except glorifying rape, mass murder of South Sudanese. I believe if Kiir is honest about peace, South Sudan would have been peaceful now. A single call for national conference of peace would have cleared war.

    

    19 November 13:10, by Kalo

      Jur,
      Abduction of civilians and aid workers by your illiterate commanders will put Riek in big trouble,as the result,your movement will come to an end like the previous one of 1991,in order to success in your movement,have good relationship with international community,regional and others organizations like AU,IGAD lol,take notes of LRA,Alshabad,Bukuharam etc.

      

      19 November 16:40, by jubaone

        Kalo the Nuba,
        Please keep off our issues. You have your own shit with Bashir to sort out. Interfering in South Sudan matters will not make you a South Sudanese, just like a monkey that lives with human beings will not make it human either. So think of how you will get back to the mountains safely. Unless ofcourse you wish to have a jerdal for carrying our urara, then you are free to stay

        

        19 November 18:53, by Dinka-Defender-General

          JUBAONE, KALo has a right in south Sudan affairs. First, he is a citizen in south Sudan. Second, no one can tell him to shut up. Remember without Nubian people, we could not force Khartoum government to signed peace. Take for instance, when you were helping Khartoum government or hiding in foreign countries, Nubian peoples were fighting on our side. They bled, sacrificed, liberated south Sudan and

          

          19 November 19:37, by Kalo

            Dinka Defense Gen,
            You are right,those people when we were struggling to liberated South Sudan,they were hiding in forign countries some help jalaba in militants so-called Equatoria People Defense Forces,they were one help Albashir to Recaptures Torit b4 CPA signed,apart from that, they also help NIF in recaptured the areas like Liria,Nyalnyala,Jebel Gotin in 1997,only failed in Jebelan and Langab

            

          20 November 08:33, by jubaone

            Jienge Hardliner,
            If you are engaging a girl and your friend helps you during courtship until you marry her, will you allow your friend to then sleep with your new married wife? Jienges perhaps do such things. You can’t now say Darfuris,Nubas, Abbash, Ugandans all fought in SS, now they can have it. Then give the Nuba your sister. Anyway as a jienge, one expects only idiocy.

            

            20 November 09:16, by Kalo

              Jubaone,you are not smart in politics,we are not talking about the cultures here,in some Equatorian cultures like Latuka,if someone dies,people dances all night,fucking each others expecting new born like wise many bad cultures in you but this is not our deals,Acholi,one woman married many husbands,so every tribe in Africa,has its own limitation,you can,t abuse that,western allow gay marriage

              

        19 November 18:55, by Kalo

          Jubaone,it was you who made me to involved here,if you need me not to interfere,don,t bring our issues with your bullshit senseless war, i discovery that you only knew about feces of Arabs but the fact remain, all black Africans in Sudan including you were en slavery by Jalaby,if not why did you separated from Sudan,you also have ideology of Arabs in your mind,you bow to your former masters.

          

          19 November 20:19, by John Costa

            Never give up hope to be part of South Sudan, without you, we will not have a country. I am just saddened by the condescending manner Jubaone used to describe you. He is immature and lacks decency. When I was in the forced military training camp in Khartoum, Nubian man was the only friend I have. The other South Sudanese man caved in and converted to Islam.

            

            20 November 11:10, by jubaone

              John Costa,
              If you truly want to help Kalo and the Nubas, it is NOT by making them South Sudanese, rather by going to their areas and help them defend or liberate it from the jellaba. There is possibility that Nubas, Darfuris will comfortably settle down in SS and just forget their struggles. Help them to help themselves but not making them idle.

              

      20 November 01:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan'g

        Kalo,

        It is better you shut your mouth on matters that does not affect you directly. You went to war with Jallaba for your own reasons so are our people. The war was fought on the basis of getting rid of oppression, corruption and racism and now those things have been institutionalized by Juba clique. Imperialism and colonialism is now in full swing prompting a response.

        

    20 November 03:36, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      If sanctions are meant to keep peace but not bias, some UNMISS elements must be sanctioned first of all. Hon. Michael Makuer & King Paul Malong are just exercising their mandated constitutional duties & responsibilities unlike warlord Dr. Riek Machar who deserves it 100%.

      

    20 November 06:07, by Augustino

      Haaahaaa, weak and cheap politics of Lam Akol and Pagan Amum of killing Big tribe with another big tribe. Now Nuer is dead and Dinka is dead. If Malong and Makuei are not active in SS government, who else is going to be? Riek need to bring back his remaining forces, if not active where is peace her?

      

    20 November 08:16, by Midit Mitot

      Dear IO supporters,
      For your information about this statements from US, never mind, SPLA-IO top management knows some thing about this, just relax, Dr Machar will be free until we topple this fake and vision-less regime of Taban and Kiir.

      

  19 November 10:09, by Naath

    The U.S. officials should sanction themselves too for being bias, unjust and help kiir kill civilians. In July 2016 a drone, 3 spies, and 3 helicopter gunship were used against SPLA-IO. Uganda, Burudi, and Rwanda that are fighting in the side of Kiir do not have drones. Where Kiir got that drone and Spies?

    

  19 November 10:15, by Eastern

    ...expand the list of persons to be sanctioned beyond the trio....add Kiir and his friends and advisers in the Jieng Council of Elders...

    

  19 November 10:20, by Eastern

    ...Gordon Buay Malek worked hard to delude the Americans into believing that Dr Machar is the aggressor and Kiir the man of peace. Wonders shall never end!

    

  19 November 11:43, by Tilo

    Good Move, Sanction all of them, More aggressors are not in the list. (hope this is just the beginning" and more are yet to sanction)
    WE NEED ACTION!
    Words can’t make any difference

    Please action your words
    Now the sh**t is heating the fan

    

  19 November 12:01, by Akeen Mangarthon

    What a jealous USA is this? If they see and hear step of stability in South Sudan, they jump in and make a decision that can take people back to squrae one. Continue trying to see more atrocities than cheap accusation of Malong and Makuei. what is wrong if you deal with criminal Riek Machar alone?

    

    19 November 12:53, by Akook

      USA so far proved hollow and grossly ineffective when it comes to exerting pressure on waring parties and impose peace in the young nation it helped gain independent.

      These are last kicks of a dying horse by a corrupt lady called Susan Rice. Allowing Kiir to carry out genocide in the 21st century simply because they bribe way out from those of Susan Rice, is shame to the name USA.

      

      19 November 13:00, by Akook

        Good enough thugs in Juba regime headed by Kiir don’t know or respect real friends. Kiir’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth knowing Obama’s team is going, already came out openly in the records saying Obama and his team have no policy on South Sudan except working to destroy it!

        That is what happened when you scratch at the back of a known criminal. He will trash u later into the rubbish

        

  19 November 14:41, by Zalan

    Kiir Must also be included in the list we are tired of war

    

    19 November 15:55, by mr.chris

      Sanctions isn,t enough and it can,t stop the war. SS tribal conflict needs a new start. believe me or not the president of the republic of SS is a very good leader but lacks independence he should reshuffle the whole cabinet and reappoint new faces.

      

      19 November 17:23, by lino

        Haha!!! If Kiir reshuffles the whole government,he will be slaughtered on the daylight. He gives more rooms for trouble maker to takeoff his responsibilities as President and damages his own legacy!!!

        

        20 November 04:55, by Tilo

          Reshuffle the Government is not the solution, law and order is the solution. Any Minister who violate the country’s law should be held accountable. And Any criminal disturbing the peace of the community should be locked behind bars, If law and order is implemented South Sudan will be great again.

          

      19 November 17:36, by Redeemer

        The world is coming to understand the real problem in SSudan. The denial that he was not being cared for by Kiir during the J1 fight while all the actors being UN, AU, IGAD etc know plus has voice record where he informed the President that he reached his camp and another call saying his army is out of his control, he shot his own foot

        

  20 November 04:17, by dinkdong

    They should have included Kiir otherwise that was a good move by the US. F**k the Russians! They are all after their own interest.

    

Comment on this article



