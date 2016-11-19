Darfur Crimes Courts sentence armed robbers in Nyala and El Geneina

November 18, 2016 (NYALA/EL GENEINA) - Darfur Crimes Courts on Thursday have sentenced four people to three and four years for armed robbery, theft and kidnapping.

A Darfur Crimes Court in Nayala, chaired by the Judge Mohamed Kamal al-Din, sentenced two defendants accused of carjacking to three years in prison and ordered to pay 17.680 Sudanese pound (SDG) as compensation to the victims of the crime.

Darfur Special Persecutor, al-Fatih Tayfur, said that the two criminal used force and robbed a vehicle rented by an international non-governmental organization (INGOs) to transport doctors to and from Kalama camp.

They were arrested after the vehicle had broken down in Belail forest.

Speaking to the official Sudan News Agency, the Representative Plaintiff, Musa Daw al-Beit, said that the two defendants were sentenced in accordance with article 21/175 of the Criminal Act.

“The two convicts were fairly tried and the trial was monitored by UNAMID’s Civil Affairs Department,” stressed Daw al-Beit, adding that the two defendants were allowed to hire lawyers.

In El Geneina the capital of West Darfur state, another Darfur Crimes Court headed by the judge, Abdel-Rahim Youssef, on Thursday sentenced two convicts to four years in prison, 60 lashes and fined each of them 6000 SDG. In case of non-payment, they would be jailed for two additional years.

“The convicts were sentenced after they were found guilty of theft, armed robbery and causing harm,” said Darfur Crimes Persecutor, al-Fatih Tayfur.

The two criminals were arrested in Zalingei after robbing the complaint’s vehicle from “Nus Camp” on the 15th of September 2016.

Darfur Crimes Court was established in 2005 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to investigate war crimes committed in Darfur region.

However, Sudan refused to cooperate with the ICC, saying that local courts are able to examine the crimes committed since the eruption of Darfur conflict in 2003.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003 and over 2.5 million were displaced.

