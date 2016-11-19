Eastern Lakes state governor sacks health workers

November 17, 2016 (RUMBEK) – The governor of South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, Ring Tueng Mabor has sacked five health officials, who until now, worked at Nyang hospital.

Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

The dismissal of workers came in the wake of complaints over poor working conditions at the hospital.

The workers dismissed included laboratory technicians and officers in-charge of monitoring and evaluation aspects.

In recent weeks, however, the governor seems to have been isolated by his close allies due to his absurd decisions.

"Governor is becoming unprecedented and unpredictable. He just came to our hospital and we welcomed him. It was a chance for us to tell our governor the problems that we are facing, but he turned a wrong page by dismissing five workers,” said an official, who preferred anonymity.

The laboratory technician, Riel Madhieu and the monitoring and evaluation officer, Gordon Chien were among those dismissed, junior officer speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Ever since the unlawful arrest of 65 youth in Anuol payam, residents and officials distanced themselves from Mabor.

(ST)