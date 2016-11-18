 
 
 
U.S. to propose UN arms embargo on South Sudan

Samantha Power, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, speaking with Akuei Bona Malwal, UN's S. Sudanese envoy to the UN, at the Security Council meeting on 13 July 2016 (UN Photo)

November 18, 2016 (WASHINGTON) - The United States (U.S.) Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power Thursday announced that a proposal for arms embargo on South Sudan and additional targeted sanctions will be submitted to the Security Council very soon.

In a very strongly worded speech before the Security Council, power pointed that all the ingredients for a genocide exist in South Sudan. She added that the international community should shoulder its responsibility to protection civilians and prevent an "imminent genocide" as in was said by the UN Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng last wek.

"In the coming days, the United States will put forward a proposal to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions on the individuals who have been the biggest spoilers to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan," Power said.

She said this measure comes in the interest of South Sudanese and the whole region.

Speaking about the ingredients of genocide, Power stressed that violence in South Sudan is now dramatically escalating on ethnic lines, there are no adequate forces to stop mass atrocities, and a growing climate of incitement, fear, and intimidation has been observed there.

She pointed that the perpetrators of this ethnic violence "enjoy near total impunity".

"The message that the government sends by not holding them accountable is crystal clear – keep at it. Keep doing what you’re doing," she emphasized.

Also, UN special adviser for the prevention of genocide who just concluded a five-day visit to South Sudan warned the 15-member body about the potential for genocide there.

"I saw all the signs that ethnic hatred and targeting of civilians could evolve into genocide if something is not done now to stop it. I urge the Security Council and member states of the region to be united and to take action," Dieng reiterated in his speech.

However the veto-powers Russian and Chinese diplomats at the Security Council voiced their objection to the punitive measures saying they would not improve the situation.

"We think that implementing such a recommendation would hardly be helpful in settling the conflict," said Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Petr Iliichev.

While from Beijing the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced that "As a matter of principle, China’s position is that it consistently does not agree with the use of or threat of sanctions".

The Enough Project, in a statement released on Thursday urged U.N. Security Council members to support the arm embargo’s resolution to address the crisis in South Sudan.

“South Sudan faces the very real threat of genocide. It is critical that the U.N. Security Council not stand idly by while the crisis intensifies," said John Prendergast, Founding Director at the Enough Project.

"Every genocide early warning system is flashing red in South Sudan today. All of the classic elements are present for mass atrocities to unfold, and when atrocities are targeted at specific communities on the basis of their identity, that is genocide," added Prendergast added.

(ST)

  • 18 November 11:52, by Whortti Bor Manza

    South Sudan Youth League:
    Where is president elect Donald Trump to stop the Obama administration from imposing arms embargo on South Sudan.
    Lies are short lived. Continue like this for another one year, then let’s see the consequences.

    • 18 November 13:38, by Akuma

      Whorti,

      Bullshit, US & UN Security Council are treating South Sudan as one of its directorate in its government department. What will Targeted sanction achieved in South Sudan current conflict.

      • 18 November 14:42, by Hardlinner

        same bullshit. war between warring did not first start in 2013 but it had been age old culture. so where are those Americans criminals getting their ideology from. off course from their usually business. army embargo would indeed cause more killing because it renders government ineffective to control criminals and those who want to settle their difference.

      • 18 November 15:14, by Midit Mitot

        Akuma,
        Sanction will target all those who were mussing-up this country, I like that.

      • 18 November 16:46, by Chong Thow

        US & UN Security Council are making good decisions to sanctions southern sudan because they don’t respect the rule of law. They are violence the peace deal of august this year. I believe this sanctions bring peace to southern sudan if they will do that. I like this their ideas to save lives of southern sudan.

  • 18 November 11:54, by Eastern

    ...targeted sanctions and arms embargo will be two important New Year gifts to South Sudan. With this punitive and preventive measures in place, 2017 will be a better year for South Sudan.

    • 18 November 12:24, by Frak Cho

      UN is bulling! targeted sanctions and armed embargo are not the solutions to improve the South Sudan crisis. UN is in fact fueling the situation. The atrocities are being done by the rebels but UN is quick to blame it on Government. I know government is weak on media and that’s how things are going wrong.

      • 18 November 15:04, by Hardlinner

        frak when innocent civilians became of victims of equatorians Gangs UN was Tied lip. they never condemn the killing and that in itself indicate that they have double standard are after destabilization of south Sudan. government should in fact rise up to take care of all civilians by providing them with food and security. they shld mechanize agriculture and produce more food. UN is virus n must go.

        • 18 November 20:23, by jubaone

          Hardliner,
          People are running away from this jienge regime cos it is useless, cant provide security (rampaging unruly nyors), no food (lazy idlers). See all these beggars in Juba, terrible and all streets from Customs, Hai Cinema, Juba na bari full of jienge women selling petrol in bottles and begging and yet the big bandits/benydits drive V8 with looted monies. If UN goes, jienges will starve.

    • 18 November 14:50, by Hardlinner

      eastern it wld allow all gangsters from all corners of south sudan to thrives. remember your equatoria is up for grab. nuer white armies and dinka gelweng r looking for areas with good pastures. u r weak one out there both in terms of numbers and warriors. remember gelweng n white armies r not control by government, but if they sense that the government is weak, they wld operate as they wish.

      • 18 November 17:04, by jubaone

        Hardliner,
        Well, you were one of those jienge squatters that was hurriedly evacuated from Yei? B4 you think of grabbing part of Equatoria, then show your jienge courage and go defend Abyei from your jellaba masters. You are just in Equatoria for food and refuge from your revenge killings. Kindly go back to your luaks or will you starve to death? Sorry, go do some farming you insolent parasite.

        • 18 November 20:20, by Kalo

          Jubaone,why are you started crying in Yei? Jieng have started fucking your asses,you light the fire but you try to used the grass to covered it that will never work.

          • 18 November 20:49, by jubaone

            Kalo or Kawal?
            Sorry we Equatorians dont fuck asses. That is for jienges and Nuba who do those filthy things thats why they will remain damned and have retarded brains cos that is sin. Anyway, what is sin for a jienge or Nuba who doesnt understand? Sorry, your jellaba masters taught you very bad habit and it is our duty as Equatorians to change you, so you become civilized ya khawal

  • 18 November 14:19, by Kalo

    UN security councils dominated by USA,sanctions and arms embargo will never solve the problem in S.Sudan,they did the same in Sudan but nothing achieved instead more killing in Sudan,i am fed up with failure administrations of B. Moon and B. Obama what the hell!!!!!

  • 18 November 14:20, by Eric Reeves

    The hypocrisy of the U.S. seeking to impose a futile arms embargo on South Sudan while it’s done nothing to secure such an embargo on Khartoum is all too revealing of a lurching, imbalanced, and finally counter-productive strategy for greater Sudan. The clear priority should be to stop the NIF/NCP regime from acquiring spare parts and maintenance for its air force, which daily attacks civilians.

  • 18 November 16:42, by Naath

    Samantha Power,

    It is Obama ’s administration that obstructs peace in South Sudan. You Samantha Power, John Kerry, Donald Booth, John Kirby, and Obama destroyed South Sudan to ground. Please be quit, leave South Sudanese alone and wait for your term to end in January so you can leave. You fail to condemn Nuer massacre in Juba in December 2013. South Sudanese do want to hear your nonsense anymore.

  • 18 November 20:17, by Zalan

    South Sudan was destroyed by its own leaders. Enough is Enough its time to impose sanctions.

    • 18 November 20:37, by Naath

      Zalan,

      Do not generalize South Sudanese leaders. It is only one leader (Kiir) who is destroying South Sudan and U.S. Obama’s administration has been helping Kiir destroying South Sudan.

  • 18 November 20:26, by Kuac Akechak Jok Aleu

    Hi,Samantha and Prendgast you will soon be out of UN . Stop middling in South Sudan .

  • 18 November 22:11, by Uncle J

    Nasty Woman!!!!! Donald Trump will grap you by the pussy if he hears you calling for arms embargo on South Sudan

  • 19 November 09:21, by mr.chris

    The political instability will never and ever stop in south Sudan until mew regime.

