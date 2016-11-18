 
 
 
Friday 18 November 2016

Three police officers killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

Sudanese soldiers guard the surrounding area of the UNMIS compound in El-Fasher, the administrative capital of North Darfur on September 5, 2007 (AFP Photo/Don Emmert)

November 17, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Three police officers were killed and others were injured in an attack on a customs police station by an unidentified armed group in Gagago area east of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

Speaking to reporters, North Darfur State Police Commander, Major-General Abdallah Omer, said that the police officers were taken by surprise in the early morning.

He added that the perpetrators who requested some water to perform ablution and prepare themselves for dawn prayer, suddenly opened fire on the police officers.

Also, a news bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance confirmed the attack and indicated the attacker were riding a Land Cruiser and arrived to the customs station at around 6 am on Thursday.

The bulletin pointed that the perpetrators fled the scene after stealing the custom police vehicle, three AK-47 machine guns and a DSHK machine gun.

However, a breakdown of the stolen car prevented the criminals from driving it away.

North Darfur State governor, Abdel Wahid Youssef and the state security committee members have visited the scene after the funeral of the murdered officers.

(ST)

  • 18 November 09:20, by Kalo

    They said the security situation in Darfur was stable,what is wrong again? the next was the governor to be killed so that others should not be they liars again

    repondre message

  • 18 November 14:32, by Eric Reeves

    The world chooses to look away or has simply become numb to the daily reality of intolerable, life-destroying violence in Darfur. A shift of int’l attention almost exclusively to S. Sudan has been at the expense of taking seriously issues like chemical weapons use by Khartoum in Jebel Marra. “UN warns of atrocities in S. Sudan” reads another headline. Such atrocities are realities *now* in Darfur

    repondre message

