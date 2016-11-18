Three police officers killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

November 17, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Three police officers were killed and others were injured in an attack on a customs police station by an unidentified armed group in Gagago area east of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

Speaking to reporters, North Darfur State Police Commander, Major-General Abdallah Omer, said that the police officers were taken by surprise in the early morning.

He added that the perpetrators who requested some water to perform ablution and prepare themselves for dawn prayer, suddenly opened fire on the police officers.

Also, a news bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance confirmed the attack and indicated the attacker were riding a Land Cruiser and arrived to the customs station at around 6 am on Thursday.

The bulletin pointed that the perpetrators fled the scene after stealing the custom police vehicle, three AK-47 machine guns and a DSHK machine gun.

However, a breakdown of the stolen car prevented the criminals from driving it away.

North Darfur State governor, Abdel Wahid Youssef and the state security committee members have visited the scene after the funeral of the murdered officers.

