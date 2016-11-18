 
 
 
Friday 18 November 2016

South Sudan official says rebel operating like "organized criminals"

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
November 17, 2016 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese official Thursday denied that rebels had seized a locality in his state and described the armed group led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar, as nothing than "organized criminals".

SPLA-IO Spokesperson William Gatjiath Deng Wednesday said they took control of Kaljak in Unity state, in Bazi at the South Sudan-DRC border and Morobo in Central Equatoria.

Northern Liech State Information Minister, Lam Tungwar, told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that it is not true that armed opposition forces are holding any strategic town in the area, describing reports attributed to the military spokesperson of SPLA-IO as "false and mere propaganda".

“What I am telling you is the truth. These people do not have a base. They are only doing hit and run because they are a small force which cannot fight with our forces. They are just there to cause havoc and terrorize civilians. They are just organised criminals,” Tungwar said Thursday.

Tungwar, a former artist turned politician and became a key official in the administration of Unity State before being divided into three separate states, condemned the manner in which armed opposition forces conduct themselves in the area, accusing them of “doing bad things against innocent civil population”.

He claimed some humanitarian workers were actually abducted by the rebel fighters before abandon later about them in the swampy areas into which the rebels fled after clashing with the government forces.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the claims of the two sides because armed activities take place in remote villages where journalists are denied access by the government and armed opposition .

While government officials deny the existence of armed opposition, local residents and humanitarian workers say there are still rebel checkpoints along some main roads. Also, they said that the rebels control many villages the flat, fertile agricultural region creating pockets that function as informal safe zones free of government troops.

Others say that although vast swathes of the area may have fallen out of government control, but they are not necessarily firmly held by the armed opposition.

Humanitarian workers and religious leaders say criminal elements have also taken advantage of absence of the government in the area to function within these pockets. Therefore, armed gangs use these hideouts to kidnap people for ransom or to carjack vehicles.

The armed opposition also tries to police their own ranks, while fighting the government and competing for supplies, supporters and resources with other armed factions.

(ST)

  • 18 November 06:09, by Midit Mitot

    Lam Tunguar,
    How much money have you received from Taban and Kiir government that let you to lie like this? SPLA-IO was doing good work in those area and you deny it, don,t be like Makuei Kaya (Lueth)

    repondre message

    • 18 November 06:36, by Akuma

      Mitot,

      Any movement in the world has general command to control its force behaviors but SPLM-IO militias operate without commanding officers who give guidance to its militias. Your militias groups operate like ISIL/ISIS of Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Al-Shabaab of Somalia. Your militias groups are criminals and Lam Tunguar has given them good name. Your SPLM-IO are organized criminal of South Sudan

      repondre message

      • 18 November 08:11, by Midit Mitot

        Akuma,
        According to my understanding, criminals is some one doing a crime, such as raping, murdering, robberies, harassing citizens, violent which are very normal activities to Mathiang Anyoor, SPLA-IO is the one helping the poor people in South Sudan, it,s not SPLA-IO mandate to terrorist South Sudanese citizens like Mathaing Anyoor are doing.

        repondre message

    • 18 November 15:06, by Majok Aroldit

      Mitot.

      Your names sound as if you are small which means this why you always not understand issues.

      repondre message

      • 18 November 18:19, by Midit Mitot

        Ajokdit,
        You have said so, but back you.

        repondre message

  • 18 November 07:16, by Tharjiath

    Lam Tunguar

    your propaganda will come to and end very soon.
    in 2014 your boss keep on denies the present SPLA-IO until the town was overrun By Gojam.
    you even forgotten your parent because of too much interest.

    repondre message

  • 18 November 07:29, by gakthon

    Mitot
    Pple, i have been reading mitot’comments since 2013 talking about rebel defeats gov,Dinka and many thing has impact on peace and unity of our nation but pple i strongly want to applease to Mitot to pay visit to ktum to see by his own what goungs nuer have been throught all these yrs.while mitot n his boss become so intransigence n keep exaggerate the situations.even i nonneur hate being a Ss

    repondre message

    • 20 November 08:05, by Midit Mitot

      Gakthon,
      What peace are you talking about? Yes, I use to express my view since 2013 when Mathaing Anyoor were searching and murdering civilians from home to home in Juba. it,s my right to air-out what is not possible for South Sudanese community as a citizens of this country.

      repondre message

  • 18 November 07:34, by gakthon

    Con.
    bz these pple destoried our dignity.if i see th game arab pple play on them the termology they use to call them are absolutely annoying.

    repondre message

  • 18 November 08:13, by Man’s of People

    South Sudanese should declare Riek’s group as Territories and ALQada group, what they know is unstabilizing the country and are obstacle for peace,unity and prosperity of the Land.

    repondre message

  • 18 November 08:59, by Kalo

    Those who are operating in Equatoria areas turned into criminals/gangs which spoiled name of IO,it will be dangerous if the reach the level of LRA that may invite some regional forces to fight them,will be bad with Riek ,deportation of James was the genesis of problem with regional forces or leaders.

    repondre message

    • 18 November 09:27, by Paul Ongee

      Khartoum has been and is still training and logistically supplying the “organized criminals” of Riek Machar to constantly keep South Sudan destabilized. Riek himself once said “If he’s not allowed to rule South Sudan at any cost, destruction will certainly continue”. Riek says his legacy is not only “constant shift of allegiance, signing KPA-1997, return to SPLM/A in 2002 for forgiveness,…….

      repondre message

      • 18 November 09:28, by Paul Ongee

        …rebellions and failed coup attempts” since 1991, but also destruction of properties, looting of passengers’ vehicles on highways, targeted killing of Dinkas and non-members of IO. You can even see how IO internet supporters write that without Riek Machar’s presidency, South Sudan must be subjected to immeasurable destruction. For those writers, they live in developed countries in the West…

        repondre message

        • 18 November 09:29, by Paul Ongee

          ….. not concerned about the civil population subjected to this continued suffering by IO leadership of Riek Machar who considers himself, not only one of the best PhD holders, but the best of all among the South Sudanese PhD holders. I know Riek’s brain is empty since 1991 but when he was in the bush in 2014 he pretends to be thinking, holding eye glasses in his hand with some documents placed….

          repondre message

          • 18 November 09:30, by Paul Ongee

            …… on the table in front of him. He is constantly struggling to copy how Dr. John Garang de Mabior used to think strategically when he was leading the popular movement (SPLM/A) to liberate, not only the marginalized South Sudanese, but also Sudanese. Riek Machar has been struggling to think of how can South Sudan be strategically destroyed at any cost if he fails to become popular…….

            repondre message

            • 18 November 09:30, by Paul Ongee

              ….nationally, regionally and internationally like Dr. John Garang de Mabior. That’s why his ignorant followers often say President Salva Kiir is not educated and lost the vision of Dr. John Garang de Mabior. Did they (Dr. Risk Machar and his cohorts) really support Dr. John Garang when he was leading the popular movement from 1983-2005? No.

              repondre message

              • 18 November 09:31, by Paul Ongee

                Even Dr. Risk Machar was against the leadership of Dr. John Garang de Mabior since he joined the movement, claiming that the movement was not democratic without considering that every individual from the 64 different tribes of South Sudan besides Malik Agar and Yasir Arman simply volunteered to join the movement because of its vision, mission ad values.

                repondre message

                • 18 November 09:32, by Paul Ongee

                  Dr. John Garang did not ever say that “I need a certain number of volunteers from tribe A, B or C for democratic purposes”. Kede, you look at the thinking of Dr. Risk Machar. When he declared his rebellion in 1991 it was mainly composed of one tribe with a few followers of Dr. Lam Akol who also pretends to be thinking strategically like Dr. John Garang de Mabior.

                  repondre message

                  • 18 November 09:32, by Paul Ongee

                    But when SPLM becomes a headache to Khartoum-based Islamic regime during the interim period he was influenced by Omer Al-Bashir in 2009 in Kenena to form his own party and name it SPLM-DC (instead of NCP-DC) to challenge SPLM so that he runs against Cde. Salva Kiir in 2010 general election. The objective was to influence the result of referendum vote for unity, not separation as was the case.

                    repondre message

                    • 18 November 09:33, by Paul Ongee

                      Dr Risk Machar was grooming his wife Angelina to run against Taban Deng Gai, claiming that the people like Angelina more than Taban. He fell short of forming his own party although he dumped Nasir Faction/SSIM in 2002. Kede, look ya Jamah, what is really the thinking of these two PhD s holders? Who is really thinking for them since they don’t have the brain to think?

                      repondre message

                      • 18 November 09:34, by Paul Ongee

                        Of course, Omer Hassan Al-Bashir who has no PhD but he helps think for the two PhD holders (Dr. Lam Akol & Dr. Risk Machar) from South Sudan to form their own party or run against their colleague deemed to be more popular and allied to the leadership of Salva Kiir Mayardit. Now, Lam Akol dumped SPLM-DC because it does not yield the desired results of bringing Salva Kiir down.

                        repondre message

                        • 18 November 09:34, by Paul Ongee

                          When Lam Akol left Juba for Addis on government mission last August he again formed another movement/party (Fashoda and SPLM-DC have become useless again) called National Democratic Movement (NDM). Does the movement really attract Junubin or Johnson Oliny who is commanding his forces mainly composed of Shilluk? Dr. Lam Akol is now in Khartoum, seeking Bashir’s thinking.

                          repondre message

                          • 18 November 09:36, by Paul Ongee

                            His colleague Dr Risk Machar isin South Africa, lost one eye already and is still struggling to give the last kick of a dying horse/IO since he lost trust in Kenya, Ethiopia and even Khartoum who knows perfectly that these two PhD holders have been and are still their puppets since 1991 when they flocked together and popped up at the NCP’s door. I don’t know why they often fail to see this clearly

                            repondre message

                            • 18 November 09:36, by Paul Ongee

                              For Dr Risk Machar, he cannot form his own party because he already lost trust among his tribesmen and neighboring Dinkas and is still struggling to influence desperate Equatorians who are looking for “fake military ranks, high positions and employment opportunities”, something Lou-Nuer have already abandoned because they now want peace with their neighbors, stability and development.

                              repondre message

                              • 18 November 09:37, by Paul Ongee

                                What is now left for IO (or ICO - International Criminal Organization), the name mainly used by the media other than Risk Machar and his cohorts is to “criminally organize” themselves and operate in areas far from government-controlled zone to prove their presence that they are still a tangible force to reckon with. These “organized criminals” claim that they’re under the commander-in-chief of ICO

                                repondre message

                                • 18 November 10:01, by Eastern

                                  Paul Ongee,

                                  You will always continue to bleat......Khartoum this, Khartoum that, Riek this, Riek that.

                                  The problems of South Sudan are self-inflicted and home grown. The leadership failure at J1 cannot and must be scapegoated on anything or anyone. South Sudanese need to rise to the occasion and look at their problem with the right lenses....

                                  repondre message

                                  • 18 November 10:49, by Paul Ongee

                                    Eastern,

                                    I know why you don’t like the truth. I am not a politician. Our problem is homegrown in the sense that some greedy politicians who hold PhDs are problematic and logistically supported by Khartoum since 1991. Risk Machar and other militia warlords are example. Why don’t you support election and denounce coup d’etat? Where will violence take us?

                                    repondre message

                                    • 18 November 16:35, by jubaone

                                      Paul Ongee,
                                      It’s a matter of principle that PhD holders you so hate really have problems with semi illiterate ministers and presidency. Riak, Lam, Adwok, Nyamliel, Cirino etc are too intelligent to be led by half idiots. See the mess the country is in now.

                                      repondre message

                                • 18 November 10:20, by Paul Ongee

                                  The best abbreviation for IO is "Ignorant Organization" formed for ignorant people following ignorant leaders like Dr Risk Machar Teny Dr. Lam Akol Akol Ajawin. Omer Hassan Al-Bashir is their consultant on how to strategically destroy South Sudan and keep it destabilized for generations to come. Since they don’t like election to get elected to the top position in the country, we must fight.

                                  repondre message

    • 18 November 16:44, by jubaone

      Kalo the Nuba,
      Focus on your jellaba masters and leave we Equatorians to sort this shit with the jienge scoundrels. If stealing U$ 280m, raping teenage girls and old women, killing of innocent civilians is not criminality, then you need to go back to school. Like the Nubas, stealing is a lifestyle for the jienges rape is normal. Sorry, we don’t do such primitive things.

      repondre message

      • 18 November 19:50, by Kalo

        jubaone,fake Equatorian,you have touched the tail of the leopard,why did you kidnapped the Nubas Ladies in Yei at Lasu Refugee camp?why did you targeting Nuba?don,t let us to involve in your crisis,we are ready to fuck both you and jalaby of alBashir.
        Son Of Nuba

        repondre message

        • 18 November 20:32, by jubaone

          Kalo ya Nuba,
          What brought these nubas from Dilleing all the way to Lasu and not Aweil or Bor? Just 2 things: food and security. Nubas, jienges, darfuris and all crap have come to Equatoria cos we´re civilized, intelligent and hard working. Look at the jienges, cows-human beings-urine-shit and everything together. Go back to Khartoum and take along with you a jerdal/bucket-for jellaba urara

          repondre message

          • 18 November 22:09, by Kalo

            Jubaone,you have forgotten that Equatorian were in Sudan before separation of S.Sudan,up to now,there are some in Khartoum,what took you there? why are you staying in East Africa like Uganda and Kenya? Nuba have right to stay in any neighboring countries like S.S,have right to stay in RSS coz they lost their lives their there,what we contribute in Equatoria,you will never pay it idiot.

            repondre message

            • 19 November 08:33, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Kalo,

              Call it your right until you are taught what your rights are. You seem to be ignorant about your origin. shut up you mouth.

              repondre message

              • 19 November 12:58, by Kalo

                Jur,what right you means? are you fight for your right?,you mess up the south Sudan,you are criminals,gangs,the same way we liberated your country,we will do the same to Sudan,stupid nyagat.

                repondre message

            • 19 November 13:41, by jubaone

              Kalo,
              Equatorians are in a free SS and don’t have to live in Khartoum. Nubas are squatters and visitors in Equatoria and have no rights. Criminals like you have to get out of Equatoria. I don’t care, go to your jienge cousins in Bor or Rumbek. I swear, all Nubas and jienges must be wiped out in Yei and soon in Juba cos they add no human value.

              repondre message

              • 19 November 19:08, by Kalo

                Hahahaha,why are you crying now in Yei? i participated in the liberation of SS,i knew Equartorian well,let us just wait and see,soon all of them will surrender from this bullshit war,i may only respect Nuer,they can resist but you coward who cannot resist of hunger and thirsty,liberation is not drinking Kete/marisa and riding boda boda,most from W.EQ shown white flag,check the history of Nuba well

                repondre message

                • 19 November 19:19, by Kalo

                  Jubaone,only few latuka of Mamur,some Zandi and Moro struggling with Samuel Abujohn and Johnson Juma,Some Toposa with Luis Labong participated in Movement,few Mandari but you wives of Jalaby in Juba,you dersert J.wani alone ,Thomas and Jadala met us in Liria when we were matching to Juba in 1991-1992,were welcome and joined SPLA,most of you were refugee,few in Numile,Nairus,Chukudum & western part

                  repondre message

                  • 20 November 13:55, by jubaone

                    Kalo,
                    SPLA and South Sudanese used the Nubas and Darfuris to do the dirty job. South Sudan is now an independent state where are the Nubas and Darfuris? Those you claim you helped have not gone to Nuba or Darfur to die for you now. You see, the jienges used you. Take or leave it, the jienges will not waste time to die for a Nuba.

                    repondre message

  • 18 November 09:31, by De Maybe

    To all.
    interesting conversation, its just that we need to know sometimes it might not be SPLM/IG OR SPLM/IO Mention, lets also consider the interest of foreign agencies who fight hard to make sure there is endless insecurity such that thier projects are facilitated and funded. they tend to arm poor civilians guess what happens.

    warning to my lovely nation.note that NOT ALL NGOS TRULY benefits u

    repondre message

  • 18 November 09:46, by De Maybe

    @P.Ongee
    leaders like Dr. John, lived a legacy of politics, in politics its not obligatory to please everyone. he had oppositions. but he was generally(nationwide) accepted, honored and respected till date. Kiir fate and legacy still reigns. lets not compare leaders because they are different personalities. cheers

    repondre message

    • 18 November 10:42, by Paul Ongee

      De Maybe,

      I agree with you but I think you might have written or come across an essay "contrasting" two things, persons or situations. It’s a matter of commenting on how much you and I know or how the other person knows or why he/she holds that view. IO supporters believes that a PhD holder like Dr. Risk Machar is fit to be a leader of RSS.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



