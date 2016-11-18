November 17, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan main opposition party, the Democratic Change Party (DCP) of former Minister of Agriculture Lam Akol has suspended its Secretary General for allegedly maintaining ties with the party’s previous leadership.

Onyoti Adigo Nyikec (mcclatchy)

Akol, a former minister, left the South Sudan capital, Juba in August and declared the formation of an armed rebellion movement to fight President Salva Kiir’s government.

The DCP selected Onyoti Adigo as chairman last week in a process described as “illegal” by Secretary General Deng Bior. The DCP acted on Deng and four other “disgruntled” members, despite assurances that the matter would be sorted out peacefully.

“A committee has been formed to investigate them and if the five members fail to comply with the committee, their membership will be terminated,” said acting Secretary General, Yeka Peter Hillary.

He said Deng and his group are “linked” to former DCP leader Lam Akol – allegation the former strongly deny.

“They will have to prove that and if we get substantial evident written by them, we have to open a [police] case against them for trying to incriminate us,” Deng told journalists on Thursday.

Deng insisted that the process leading to Adigo’s selection as party chairman were not legally organized in accordance to party rules and regulations.

It is, however, not clear how long the committee would take before reaching a decision and Deng did not say if he will respect their decision.

(ST)