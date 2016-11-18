UN working to connect aid with development projects in Sudan

November 17, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - A United Nation official on Wednesday said they are working to connect humanitarian action in Sudan’s Darfur region with the development projects.

In a press briefing following his return from a visit to Sudan, South Sudan, and Haiti the Director of the Operational Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), John Ging, pointed to the low funding for aid operations around the world adding the situation challenges prompt and needed relief.

He told reporters he visited Darfur where he met with newly displaced civilians adding that the troubled region hosts over 2.6 million IDPs. He said there are 5.8 million people in Sudan need of some form of humanitarian assistance, including 3.2 million (IDPs) in the whole county

“we have a situation of a protracted crisis for these people who are looking for solutions to their livelihood needs and also for rebuilding their lives,” he said.

Ging added that he focused on connecting humanitarian action with the development event if there is still a need for humanitarian assistance and aid groups are not allowed to reach the needy in some areas of Darfur.

However after so many years, people are also expecting the international community to help them with recovery, “and we in the humanitarian community absolutely echo that expectation,” he stressed.

Sudanese government says its forces have crushed the 13-year rebellion in the Darfur. However, since January of this year 2016 the Sudanese and allied militias launched a military campaign in western Jebel Marra area against the fighters of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW).

Despite the low density of the armed conflict in the recent months, civilians continue to flee the Jebel Marra area seeking refuge mainly in North Darfur state.

Peace talks with the Sudan Liberation Movement – Minni Minnawi and Justice and Equality Movement are stalled, also the warring parties failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

