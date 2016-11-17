 
 
 
Thursday 17 November 2016

UN warns of mass atrocities in war-torn South Sudan

November 16, 2016 (JUBA) – The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned of the “risk of mass atrocities" in South Sudan, should renewed violence in the world’s youngest nation continue.

JPEG - 47.6 kb
Ban Ki-moon (Photo UN)

In a report released Wednesday, Ki-moon said the UN peacekeepers must be prepared to protect innocent civilians.

"There is a very real risk of mass atrocities being committed in South Sudan, particularly following the sharp rise in hate speech and ethnic incitement in recent weeks," said the UN Secretary General.

"It must be clearly understood that United Nations peacekeeping operations do not have the appropriate manpower or capabilities to stop mass atrocities," he added.

The UN recently approved the deployment of regional protection forces in the aftermath of renewed violence that broke out in the country in July between South Sudan’s two main rival factions.

An estimated 14,000 soldiers and police are deployed in the UN mission in South Sudan, but recent investigations implicated peacekeepers in the failure to protect civilians during the attack.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and more than 2.5 million people displaced.

Meanwhile, the Security Council will discuss South Sudan on Thursday amidst earlier threats to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 17 November 09:16, by Akuma

    idiot, who need your protection in South Sudan. You better send your fail mission to Syria, Iraq and Yemen to protect civilians there. South Sudanese people are peaceful but UN Mission is the causing the differences among themselves.

    • 17 November 09:43, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      I agreed with you,"according to Ban-ki moon statement,it must be clearly understood that United Nations peacekeeping operations do not have the appropriate manpower or capabilities to stop mass atrocities,so, what are they doing here in South Sudan? better go back.

    • 17 November 14:09, by Hardlinner

      Ban Ki Moon need to be told that they are the instigators of fighting and suffering in south sudan. the more we have UN in south sudan the more violent we would have and so as displacement. all south Sudanese must come into their senses and stop backing the warring leaders. kiir and Riek are equally worthless. they have work together for 8 years n nothing as been done.

  • 17 November 09:41, by Mayom County Troops

    it is not new to people of South Sudan to carry atrocities that are creating displacement among community ,but the decision from US to warn South Sudan Government is too late i think so ?

  • 17 November 09:49, by Eastern

    ....Ban Ki-Moon and UN may be a bit behind. There are mass atrocities being committed by government militias already. This is happening in Upper Nile and Equatoria.

  • 17 November 09:51, by Kalo

    This so-called UN,is completely failure organization like former League of Nations,it is good that Ki.Moon and Obama administrations come to an end,let us see the new administrations of Trump groups.

  • 17 November 09:52, by Eastern

    ....There has been mentions of Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) and Mathiang Anyoor, two key ingredients in the mess in South Sudan but the UN and Troika have not taken this allegation serious. Now South Sudanese are dying and this mess is more likely to spill over to the refugee camps in Uganda and Kenya....

    • 17 November 10:52, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      These criminals, Jienge Congregation on Evildoers JCE are nothing but old senile and mentally retarded men who would be good caring for their grandchildren instead of spucking evil and criminality. They all are sedentary in Juba, we know where they often go, eat and sleep. One day, we shall strike them.

      • 17 November 13:07, by Kalo

        Juba one,attacking an army civilians in Juba-Numile and Juba-Yei road,doen,t means liberation or struggle,by the way,you Equatorian people,you have many in the current government like Igga,Martin,Mumor,Nunu,lol,are those Dinkas?you just have hatred of Dinka,Nuba,and Fur,what about if James Wani become president,what will Dinka do?,you Junubiin,you don,t know what you are doing.Go back to Sudan.

        • 17 November 14:56, by jubaone

          Kalo,
          Jienges, Darfuris and Nubas are just worthless squatters and vagrants who have left their homes and lazily wasting their lives in Equatoria moving like locusts. Equatorians did not go to your areas, so what the f**k. Wether now or later, we must revenge and drive all of you out of Equatoria, cos you add no human value to us, just eat, sleep and shit like house dogs.

          • 17 November 15:49, by Kalo

            Juba one,those people are not going to take your land but they have right to stay in Equatoria for time being coz we have 1000s martyrs in Equatoria land idoit,you don,t know what took place in your areas,you were just refugees or LRA,you you want to come,just come,in the previous war many eqautoria were in Khartoum upto now,is it not part of sudan? most Nuer and almost shuluk are in Sudan.

            • 17 November 18:20, by jubaone

              Kalo,
              Fighting was only in Equatoria cos all jienges had run away as lost boys or fled to Khartoum and ended as shamasha. The Nubas were used as abeed to help SPLA fight the jellaba. Now the Nubas have lost everything, no land no future. The can only accept to be jellaba slaves and continue their faithful work: carry the jellaba urara. Sorry 😜

              • 17 November 18:39, by Kalo

                Jubaone,first you are just Ugandan,you know nothing about Nuba,we didnot lost anything here in Sudan,just watch and see what we are going to do for Jalaby,it has never happened in South Sudan,one day here 10 tanks captured at Daldoko area east Kadugli,Albashir fought us for 5 years and make no progress,we are strong,will not surrender to jalaba, watch YouTube south Kordofan conflict,and tell me.

  • 17 November 09:57, by Dengda

    One thing I hate about UN that, the uses of monotonous word arm embargo and target sanction. First UN need to know that are a lot of arms which can atrocities and second, UN must know that the government illiterate and can not understand what will the complication to Country if sanction implemented, Third UN must know government are enjoying civilians being fed by UN agencies, them loot freely.

    • 17 November 10:03, by Dengda

      The government need not to worry of the obligation to delivers services to the citizens and this trends of displacing masses will continues. So that the government would not be worry of obligation to constructing roads, hospitals, health centres and schools as there will no populations and they would continues to enriched their pockets of expenses of others. Look how wild Taban become now?

      • 17 November 10:14, by Mopedi

        Denga

        I am a technocrat, there is no government in south Sudan it’s collapsed in 2015, that is why Kiir can’t control movements of his militia groups.
        the time for building road, schools, and providing basic service delivery has gone three years ago.
        we need someone else to build hope first, reconcile the nation, bring peace,and then think of development

  • 17 November 10:05, by Mopedi

    The World body is a dog without teeth from it own set, the mandate being talked of are passive and affected by controversial administrative structures.
    In South Sudan, they failed becoz of their country’s interest in SS, and becoz both IOs and Government are strong to defence their political positions globally

  • 17 November 10:08, by Dengda

    @ All commenters
    I would suggest to ignore completely this two idiotic boys call Akuma and Ayuiu. Even their their mothers are in the camps now, being fed by UN agencies. they poor who think when you get handout it mean independent or country. Their jobs and salaries are not event reaching middle class. if someone is born sycophant it hard task to make him/her master.

  • 17 November 10:40, by Monye Kurok

    Akuma
    In an imaginary world of fools, you’ll still be considered the most foolish. Talk of UN instigating the difference, was UN there when the conflict erupted in December 2013.
    Although UN hasn’t done enough, it has given security to thousands of vulnerable groups and they continue to do that.

    • 17 November 13:29, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      UN’s Banki Moon is gauging the temperature through many ways. One of them is the heated arguments between South Sudanese in fora like this one. These arguments show we are not constructive in our thinking in finding solutions to the problems affecting our country. Education has very little influence on us.

  • 18 November 10:07, by De Maybe

    to all,
    The world is enjoying seeing us turning against each other. this Dinkas, nuer and Equatorians fight would not help us at all, its not easy though but its better we start being smart upstairs, before foreigners finish our resources while we are busy killing our selves. kind request to all cheers.

