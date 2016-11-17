Gbudue State Governor sacks minister, commissioner

November 17, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The Governor of the South Sudan’s Gbudue State, Patrick Zamoi has removed the information minister and the Ezo county commissioner.
The decree was announced on the state-owned Yambio Fm radio.
Information minister, Natale Sabuni was succeeded by Gibson Bullen Wande, a veteran journalist who had joined the state government.
The Governor, in a separate decree, sacked Ezo county commissioner, Arkangelo Bakinde, replacing him with Mario Mboritie.
Mboritie was acting director general in the ministry of public service.
(ST)
