SPLA-IO rebels claim capture of three areas in S. Sudan

November 16, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese armed opposition (SPLM-IO) forces Wednesday claimed the capture of three localities in southern, and northern parts of the country, following heavy fighting.

PNG - 199.9 kb
Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar gather in a village in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 8 February 2014 (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

After the clashes in Juba last July and the appointment of Taban Deng Gai as First Vice President to replace SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar, the two warring parties have resumed clashes in different areas of the country.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, SPLA-IO Spokesperson William Gatjiath Deng said their fighters clashed with the government army in Bazi at the South Sudan-DRC border, Morobo in Central Equatoria and Kaljak in Unity state.

On Tuesday 16, November 2016, the gallant forces, the SPLA/IO have taken the full control of the following towns; Bazi at the South Sudan-DRC border, Morobo in Central Equatoria and Kaljak in Unity state.

Deng alluded to the recent by the SPLA on their positions adding they would not continue to remain in self defence.

"We must take an excessive force to fight this autocrat, ethnocentric regime, since it has chosen unrest and continual belligerents in the country," he said.

"The SPLA-IO, shall always refrain from systematic massacres, abuses of human rights and violation of international humanitarian law in all warfronts of South Sudan," added.

After the failure of the ceasefire, the SPLA-IO on 14 November said they would not participate in a workshop the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMEC) organize in Juba, stressing the need to revive the peace agreement and to restore the liaison offices deployed across the country.

The rebel official also said that the 20 aid workers rearrested by their forces around Nhialdiu payam have been released and moved into Bentiu since Monday.

(ST)

  • 17 November 07:42, by Akuma

    William Deng,

    Please stop fooling the world with untrue information. You fall victims like James Gatdet Dak again if you are not careful about fall statement. What kind of SPLM-IO fighters when they are being abandoned by your boss militias leader Riek. Those fighters are now on the way coming to South Sudan because amnesty. They forget fighting boy

    • 17 November 08:38, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      Amnesty to SPLA-IO, according to Juba president, while IO is at good work in the corner, waaaaw men at work really.

      • 17 November 09:36, by Mayom County Troops

        IO spokesman, Mr William Gatjiath does not know the map of Unity state Bentiu.
        there is no a single bullet that was fired in Kaljaaak between IO and Govt forces, the town still under control of SPLA Division four .

        • 17 November 15:59, by Naath

          Mayom County Dinka’s Women,

          Kaljaak has never been captured by tractors and Dinka’s women in Mayom. Since conflict started in Juba in December 2013.The Nuer women in Mayom County always tried to take Kaljaak but failed miserably. The Mayom’s women and their Dinka husbands have been trying to take KalJaak, but we resisted. I am in Kaljaak at the moment we defeated Mayom women and Dinka’s husbands

        • 17 November 18:33, by Midit Mitot

          Mayom County,
          How much have received from Kiir/Taban government? forgetting your community like that,sorry!

          • 18 November 08:05, by Dijango

            Dear, Naath & Midit.

            Sorry, to intervene and to sound too much supportive to realities through giving unrealistic acceptance to your blind deceptive ideas that others sightlessly owe you of. Fellas, When Lucifer (Devil)defected, he did it through power struggle theme and was defeated, coerced to earth,sealed off from heaven and ended practicing his rebellious on earth, so your acts looks like.

            • 18 November 08:23, by Dijango

              Continuation!

              Naath, Midit and plus aspects bearing the same teachings and testimonies, to me they do seem to possess utmost characteristics of seraph of deceptions (Lucifer-like-angels)whose their daily routines become accurately as the duos do. However, devils and evil ones have never cease to contempt peaceful coexistence of the blessed ones; hence, faith, commitment and hope only serve.

      • 17 November 09:37, by Wehoop

        There is no SPLA/IO present in these three areas they claim to be under their control.They do this so as to motivate their supporters who are residing in pocs or else where.

        • 17 November 13:49, by Tharjiath

          Bravo
          those who keeping on denies the present Of IO they will regret very soon,because they believe in Kiir and Taban .

      • 18 November 08:47, by Dijango

        A Little Hope gone mortified!

        First and foremost, sorry! I know that it hard so much to next day see your most support back-downed without reasonable cause, Midit. I don’t think in many cases my father told mom to bunch her luggage and leave her household came to reality; so did German Party demand on supports withdrawal from South Sudan which she addressed to her allies and tiny-minded like you.

  • 17 November 14:28, by Monyjang

    Lying all the time will not take you guys from no where,I mean who called themselves spla io

