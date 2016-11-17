Eastern Lakes state Governor sacks commissioner

November 16, 2017 (RUMBEK) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, Rin Tueny Mabor has sacked the Awerial North county commissioner.
Mabor issued the decree removing Simon Jok on 14 November.
Although no reason was given for the move, Jok believes his removal was linked to the exposure of a financial scandal involving some senior officials.
“I have a problem with one of the staff over the lands; the officer in charge of survey in this county misused the money amounting to SSP 30,000. That money went missing and the officer said he used the money to accommodate the minister of physical infrastructure and deputy governor during their visit to county headquarters which is now being used as a cover up,” Jok told Sudan Tribune Wednesday..
The former commissioner still insists he was a victim of truth-telling.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE