Eastern Lakes state Governor sacks commissioner

November 16, 2017 (RUMBEK) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, Rin Tueny Mabor has sacked the Awerial North county commissioner.

Mabor issued the decree removing Simon Jok on 14 November.

Although no reason was given for the move, Jok believes his removal was linked to the exposure of a financial scandal involving some senior officials.

“I have a problem with one of the staff over the lands; the officer in charge of survey in this county misused the money amounting to SSP 30,000. That money went missing and the officer said he used the money to accommodate the minister of physical infrastructure and deputy governor during their visit to county headquarters which is now being used as a cover up,” Jok told Sudan Tribune Wednesday..

The former commissioner still insists he was a victim of truth-telling.

