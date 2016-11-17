 
 
 
Thursday 17 November 2016

Unknown gunmen attack North Darfur resident

UNAMID peacekeepers in a routine night patrol in El Fasher, North Darfur on 4 September 2016 (UNMAID Photo)

November 16, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday have attacked a resident in downtown El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state and stole his money at gunpoint.

Abdalla Abdel-Kabeer told Sudan Tribune that three gunmen on an unlicensed vehicle have attacked him in front of the premises of the Ministry of Urban Planning, saying they stole 25,000 Sudanese pounds from him at gunpoint and “drove off in less than half a minute”.

Gunmen commonly use vehicles and motorcycles that don’t hold license plates to carry out killing and looting crimes.

Earlier this week, commissioner of El-Fasher locality issued a decision banning movement of unregistered vehicles into the town as of last Sunday, demanding cars owners to register their vehicles.

The decision, which was seen by Sudan Tribune, directed the traffic police and the competent authorities to implement its provisions immediately, saying those who violate the decision will subject themselves to legal accountability and their vehicles could be confiscated.

It is noteworthy that last Friday was the deadline set by the North Darfur government for the registration of the smuggled vehicles.

During his five-day tour in April, President Omer al-Bashir directed the authorities in Darfur’s five states to register the smuggled vehicles to prevent the looting and killing crimes.

Last June, a joint campaign between the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and the traffic police in North Darfur had led to the seizure of dozens of vehicles illegally smuggled from the neighbouring countries and in particular noteworthy.

(ST)

  • 19 November 16:43, by Eric Reeves

    In the process of crushing the rebellion in Darfur, the Khartoum regime has generated extraordinary levels of violence—not all of which it can control. But that matters little to these ruthless men: the environment is, as Human Rights Watch observed of the violence years ago, “chaos by design.” Massive spillover effects for civilians of military action are of no concern to the génocidaires.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

