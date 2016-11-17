South Sudanese President grants amnesty to rebels

 
 
 
November 16, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has reportedly granted amnesty to 750 troops loyal to his main political rival and the country’s former First Vice-President Riek Machar.

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

Those pardoned crossed in to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when fighting erupted in the capital, Juba in July this year.

Local media reports quoted South Sudan’s Defence Minister Kuol Manyang saying the Juba regime was ready to welcome the armed opposition forces residing in refugee camps in DRC.

“The President of the Republic made an amnesty for those who will be ready to come back and this is the message we were carrying to the authorities in DRC,” Manyang told the Dawn newspaper.

A team, the minister disclosed, would be sent to convey the amnesty message to the rebels, whose leader declared armed resistance against President Kiir in September.

“Those who will want to go back to the army; we will send them to contentment sites where they will be screened. And those who will want to be in the police, will be re-trained,” added the minister.

Violence broke out in South Sudan’s capital in July when the two rival forces clashed, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. The incident forced Machar to flee Juba into the DRC.

The Defense Minister, however, said Machar who is currently in South Africa, would have to denounce violence before he is allowed to return into the young nation.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since conflict erupted between South Sudan’s main rival political factions in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 16 November 23:28, by Naath

    Look at this Dinka’s tribal chief talking bullshit from time to time. Last week you sent your Dinka high delegation led by Kuol Manyang to DRC with the intend to bribed DRC government with $2.5 millions like you did to Kenyan government to deport those 750 soldiers to Juba like Gatdet Dak who was deported by heartless Kenyan MP.

    • 17 November 01:02, by Dinka-Defender-General

      NAATH, where did you get the information about $2·5 million for bribery? I was in that mission and I never see the money. I believe you are master of propaganda like your leader Machar. We went with several generals from Nuer. You are lost and I don’t blame you. To tell you the truth, I have many loyal soldiers from Nuer in my unit here in Juba.

      • 17 November 06:14, by Naath

        Dinka-Defender-General,

        Liar, liar, liar heartless Dinka criminals no Nuer among those Dinka and you are not one of them either. The whole delegation to DRC was not mixed with anyone else but pure Dinka. I have list of those idiots, criminals, thieves and visionless Dinka who do not have vocabularies of peace but want to achieve their tribal vision through bribery and killings.

        • 17 November 18:35, by Chong Thow

          Dinka-Defender-General,"you say
          the whole delegation to DRC was not mixed with anyone else but pure Dinka". No doubt about it, this government is tribal. I know more of Dinka leader have no vision except one. The only Dinka who has vision is Dr garang.The rest of them are foolish. As you see the way they running this country right now is awful. I believe the change will come soon.

      • 17 November 07:25, by Midit Mitot

        Dinka defender,
        Do you guys still believing that SPLA-IO movement has declined? sorry, this amnesty has no room at all.

        • 17 November 14:09, by Akuma

          Mitot,

          President Kiir granted amnesty to SPLM-IO forces who are suffering in DRC after UN and DR Congo stop supplying them with basic services like food, medicines and shelter. So no one need amnesty in South Sudan, but President need to help out that suffering your militias men are living in

          • 17 November 14:38, by jubaone

            Akuma,
            Kiir the ISIS man has stolen all the money and his ragtag mathiananyoor can satisfy themselves by looting, stealing and banditry. These thinned and hungry jienges eat everything like locusts. Why would SPLA-IO accept this amnesty? SPLA-IO wants his head.

            • 17 November 18:46, by Kalo

              Jubaone,you will be deported to your area Juba soon like James Gadet Dark

            • 17 November 18:49, by Kalo

              Jubaone,you will be deported to your area Juba very soon by DRC government like James Gadet Dark,You cannot trust African Leaders,otherwise escape back to S.Sudan.

              • 17 November 20:20, by jubaone

                Kalo,
                I am in the heart of Equatoria and don’t need deportation. Iam the owner of the land and not like you squatters. We know where Nubas like to hangout in Juba. Once we catch you, we will bundle you up and ferry you to Bashir, you foreigner.

                • 18 November 07:56, by Kalo

                  Jubaone,i know you are in equatoria,you are just criminal,gangs,has no power to deport any Nuba to your master alBashir, you are spy to Riek,what about your brothers io in Congo? they are many equatorian in Khartoum,is it also Juba? you are lucky that not border with us,you could have seen the stars during the day,asked Riek why didn,t he attempt to capture Fariang at border with Sudan?

    • 17 November 06:07, by Akuma

      Naath,

      You better appreciate President Kiir for what he always to you. Every time and minutes, you keep rebelling but pardoning you. South Sudanese people are not happy with President Kiir by always granting amnesty to rebel and this amnesty is the one fueling rebellion in the country. I wish I become President one day, all militias will regret why they rebel against my country. No joke

      • 17 November 06:21, by Naath

        We do not need any amnesty from Dinka’s tribal chief. Without Nuer South Sudan would not have been a country at all. Dinka are visionless wolves, they hijacked what other people started. They hijacked Anyanya 1 leadership from Gen. Lago and again they hijacked the leadership of Gai Tut. Why are you always hijacking other people vision? Why are you not coming up with your own thought for S. Sudan?

        • 17 November 06:51, by Akuma

          Naath,

          I don’t think whether you have full knowledge about South Sudan history boy. You better contact Gen. Lagu and Uncle Abel Alier who are in Juba to tell you more about South Sudan history. Don’t mess up and be grown up boy!!!!!

      • 17 November 07:31, by Agany Malim

        Akuma
        If you notice it that this issue of amnesty in every minute people are not happy about, why is there no one to tell kiir that amnesty encourage rebel?

    • 17 November 09:28, by Mayom County Troops

      THOSE WARNING WILL NOT BE FRUITFUL TO PEOPLE OF SOUTH SUDAN
      WHAT WE NEED IS JUST PEACE IN THE COUNTRY

  • 16 November 23:33, by Malakal county Simon

    No need for fake pardon..... The whole regime must be topple once and all since they vilolated the signed peace!!!!!

  • 16 November 23:40, by Naath

    Congolese government rejected $2.5 millions from Kuol Manyang Delegation last week and refused to deport Dr. Machar bodyguards to Juba because the DRC knows that Juba is not a South Sudanese city but gathering place for Dinka’s criminals. Dr. Machar bodyguards in DRC will not accept your amnesty foolish tribal chief and enormous thief of natural resources.

  • 17 November 01:01, by Wani khooto

    Naath and Malakal fool,
    you make me laugh,you still talk of toppling the gov’ty yet your foolish Machar run and abandon all the troops in Congo, why don’t you have shames boy? when will you learned? your foolish tribe men are being defeated,so just come back as you have no future and leader forever.the UN officials were asking us on what is wrong with Nuer, don’t the see the what Machar want?

  • 17 November 05:35, by Whortti Bor Manza

    The 750 IO soldiers are ghost ones as they already left DRC back to South Sudan in WES through Nabanga. See how foolish these medieval beasts called the Dinkas are. This son of a whore called Taban Deng is desperately looking for forces into his would be contonment areas. Shame on you.4

  • 17 November 05:47, by Native Boy

    @ALL
    My question is "Is Amnesty a better and only political ideology kiir and cohorts have to bring lasting peace to this great country again or its just an accommodation principle for people to forget the reform agenda on this failed group?"
    Instead of AMNESTY why can they win people’s hearts by going down to the root-cause & start treatment from there instead of treating an old worn out wound?

    • 17 November 07:24, by Agany Malim

      you are right Native, but who will have that heart to do so?

  • 17 November 07:01, by Posok Pape from Inside

    Now Let us understand this.
    Assume it is u who is there in DRC what could be your personal decision. Your Boss who is Machar is in South Africa and is rarely in contact with the with you. what do u chose to go by the amnesty or seek refugee status in Congo. let us be more practical plz guys.

  • 17 November 07:16, by Agany Malim

    president kiir and Kuol manyang need to be aware about this issue of amnesty. Because,it become the sources of the problem in the country. Look Dau’s forces are gather in mapel as point of their symbol, and food is being supplying to them while 5th division in wau state and rest of forces in the country have no food and salaries. Should the national army joint rebel who are most considered?

  • 17 November 07:46, by Dengda

    Amnesty we rather better define it definition in context of South Sudan. Amnesty in my own perception, goes to the group small of faction and if government reacted to their activities the will crushed to something which would amount abused. example it just like grown up man in 30th fighting with 10 years old boys. In current situation doesn’t requires amnesty but political solution or ACRSS

    • 17 November 07:50, by Dengda

      Implementing this peace agreement chapter by chapter and page by page, I think the whole problem would be solved. I mean not to be implement by Taban rather than Riek and Kiir and then we would go for election in 2018. Whereby Taban would challenge Riek for SPLM-IO ticket and whoever will emerge from SPLM-IG tick to challenge Kiir or G10 group and DC and other parties. This is only solution.

      • 17 November 07:56, by Dengda

        You can’t leave highway or freeway thinking that driving through thick forest is shortcut of an assumption that the destination is nearer by kilometre without knowing highway is lead. May be there are high mountains and untouchable rivers that why the engineers avoid that path. Who knows why the IGAD plus chosen ACRSS and 2018 election?

  • 17 November 07:56, by real Dinka

    Naath and rebels supporters!!!

    Pleases you have right to talk like that way because of your fool ideology of thinking that you will one day steep your useless feet together with your stupid leader in South Sudan,
    Let me mind you that we are ready at any cost to defend the great nation from those power greedy and tribal leader riek

    • 17 November 19:13, by Chong Thow

      Real Dinka "you say tribal leader Dr Riek." What about Kir? Kir is only tribal leader who uses his trsibe to run the country. I believe you know that. He uses Dinka elder in order to make a wrong decision for this country.

  • 17 November 08:33, by Man’s of People

    Thanks you your HE. President, they belong to South Sudan and deserving your amnesty so that to back home where they would not be judge by their alien but by the content of their character.

  • 17 November 08:56, by Eastern

    The gun-class that emerged from the bush in 2005 have a false sense of self entitlement. Amnesty to ward off the rebellion against poor governance and poor leadership wont help matters. Kiir has to resign and the country managed by technocrats. Amnesties won’t help matters!!!

    • 17 November 09:57, by Kalo

      Eastern,if Kiir resigned ,you would just be like Somalia,Libya and Syria as the result,few tribes like Madi,shulluk,Jurchol,lol will finish in South Sudan.

      • 17 November 11:30, by Eastern

        ...."few tribes like madi, shulluk, jurchol...." will finish. Do you think Kiir with One Zillion dinkas behind him are invincible. Have you ever though out why the warlords in Somalia, Libya and Syria are self sustaining while the tribal warlords in South Sudan are not. The tribal government in South Sudan without any petrodollar cannot wage war!

        • 17 November 12:48, by Kalo

          Eastern,it is not easy to bring down such largest ethnic like Dinka by forces or Democratic means,Riek was not smart in politics,if Kiir dies suddenly like Garang he is the one to come in power according to SPLM/A policies but now no way,impossible for small tribes to take power,final the power will be between Dinka and Nuer,the rest to suffer like grass.

          • 18 November 05:41, by jubaone

            Ya Nuba Kalo,
            Your Nuba logic is here very foolish. You could as well say, how can the Nuba who are few defeat the jellaba who are so many? The Nuba are numerically, intellectually and in all aspects inferior. Even when bashir goes, another jellaba will rule and the Nua will remain for ever the mountain slaves and urara carriers. Amen.

  • 17 November 09:17, by Mopedi

    Readers
    Its’ take us time to arrive at the truth becoz Kiir is not providing the grounds, he is not part of the public suffering, and not critical in what he do.
    what made if to think of only 750 rebels fighters being hostage in DRC while the entire population is critically suffering?,people unite and topple Kiir for the cost of peace in this country

  • 17 November 09:25, by Mopedi

    Its cost nothing from Kiir if he step down for the sake of peace, but it bring peace if everybody condemn what Kiir and his cohorts is committing against his own citizen, believe me or not Dinka are dying for nothing except defending Dinkasm and Kiir. many are dying hungry in Equatoria land just for Kiir’ freedom and property wake up you are not born to defend such a useless leaders better abandon

    • 17 November 09:35, by Mopedi

      Becoz Dinka’s pride and legacy has gone down for bad in the history of this nation, not like what Nelson Madela has done for his people, completely new history Kiir has created shame on him. but i am sure people of this nation will continue to fight until freedom is achieved during that time the leaving will enjoy, be part of that ONE NATION ONE PEOPLE to come.

      • 17 November 10:23, by Mopedi

        Interpretation

        I Meant united 64 tribes as one in South Sudan, but not what Kiir envisioned as one South Sudan one tribe(dinka)

  • 17 November 10:03, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    Let me remind all South Sudanese that peace making must start from some point and I think the government by thinking to address the problem has offered amnesty to the rebels. This is no concern for worry. The rebels can also come up with their position on this offer which I think will result in positive reopening contacts which was closed since the crisis restarted in July 2016.

    • 17 November 12:18, by Redeemer

      Before I command, I like to let you know that IOs are those with Hon. Deng Gai, those in the bush are rebels with no names but they are identified as:
      1 Riek group
      2 Oliny group
      3 Peter Gatdet group
      4 Chuangson group
      5 Keni group
      6 Lam Akol group. Let me stop because Sudan Tribune will not be happy with me,the list is long

  • 17 November 14:09, by Tharjiath

    first of all
    you needs to grant your house in juba before you jump to others
    Dinka are suffering in juba
    Poverty facing Dinka in juba.
    No salary for soldiers
    Insecurity in south Sudan
    after you address those issued then you can claim otherwise you are just lies Kuol mayang.

