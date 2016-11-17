 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 17 November 2016

Apuk youth withdraws support from Gogrial governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 16, 2016 (JUBA) - The Apuk youth Union, home to Gogrial state governor has issued a statement notifying the general public of their decision to withdraw a vote of confidence in their governor.

JPEG - 68.1 kb
Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

The youth, apparently backed by powerful politicians and military officers from the area in different capacities and levels in the government and in private sector, called for immediate intervention of the national government in containing communal dispute in the area.

“The Apuk Youth Union in Juba has resolved to withdraw its support and allegiance from Hon.Abraham Gum Makuac, governor of Gogrial state," the letter extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday reads in part.

It further called for the relocation of security forces to the border points to rescue the deteriorating security situation and urged the national government for immediate intervention for peaceful settlement of community disputes.

The statement explained they decided to call for intervention of the national government because the state government “is incompetent enough and not neutral to solve the problem of the two communities”.

“We call upon the national government to form a fact finding committee to investigate the root cause of the dispute between the Apuk and Aguok communities".

The letter bearing the signature of more than 11 youth leaders, include the head of the union Bol Deng Akeen Apurot, secretary general of the union Darious Adup Anyuon Deng and Lang Madut Aguer Madol, secretary of information.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 November 05:33, by Native Boy

    @Bol Deng Akeen Apurot-Head
    @Darious Adup Anyuon Deng-SG
    @Lang Madut Aguer Msdol-Info Sec
    My dear bros, why are you wasting ur entire time on Gum yet the fish rots from the head?
    Take a little breath and ask yourselves,"Who is Gum, Who has brought him to that seat? How many times did you complain and get no answer on this community issues? Why quite? till when? Why Gun a hardliner? Why not re-leav

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.