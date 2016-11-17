Apuk youth withdraws support from Gogrial governor

November 16, 2016 (JUBA) - The Apuk youth Union, home to Gogrial state governor has issued a statement notifying the general public of their decision to withdraw a vote of confidence in their governor.

Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

The youth, apparently backed by powerful politicians and military officers from the area in different capacities and levels in the government and in private sector, called for immediate intervention of the national government in containing communal dispute in the area.

“The Apuk Youth Union in Juba has resolved to withdraw its support and allegiance from Hon.Abraham Gum Makuac, governor of Gogrial state," the letter extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday reads in part.

It further called for the relocation of security forces to the border points to rescue the deteriorating security situation and urged the national government for immediate intervention for peaceful settlement of community disputes.

The statement explained they decided to call for intervention of the national government because the state government “is incompetent enough and not neutral to solve the problem of the two communities”.

“We call upon the national government to form a fact finding committee to investigate the root cause of the dispute between the Apuk and Aguok communities".

The letter bearing the signature of more than 11 youth leaders, include the head of the union Bol Deng Akeen Apurot, secretary general of the union Darious Adup Anyuon Deng and Lang Madut Aguer Madol, secretary of information.

(ST)