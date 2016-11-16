November 15, 2016 (JUBA) - The youth from Apuk community in Gogrial, one of South Sudan’s newly states, have condemned governor Abraham Gum for what they described as “unfair” distribution of new state counties.

The chairperson of the newly created counties in Apuk area, Bol Deng Akeen accused the governor of allegedly betraying the entire Apuk community.

Makuach is further blamed for failure to deliver services to the community.

“We, the Apuk youth in Juba are extremely outraged by the negative approaches taken by the governor of Gogrial state. Hon. Abraham Gum Makuach by marginalizing and betraying Apuk community,” said Akeen.

The president appointed Makuach on recommendation from the Apuk community.

The general secretary of the area youth entity, Darius Adup Anyuon, also accused the governor of acting contrary to the state transitional constitution.

As such, they have now resolved that a vote of no confidence be passed against the governor, who they now say, caused divisions in the community.

“We urge the national government for immediate intervention for peaceful settlement of our communities’ disputes Apuk Giir and Aguok-Kuei for the fact that the state government is incompetent enough and not neutral to solve the problem of the two communities,” reads a statement from the youth.

Calls have been made by youth leaders for the national government to form a fact finding committee to investigate the root causes of disputes between the Apuk and Aguok communities. The warned of possibilities of more violence and tension in the community should South Sudan President Salva Kiir fails to immediately intervene.

