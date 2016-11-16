 
 
 
November 15, 2016 (JUBA) - The youth from Apuk community in Gogrial, one of South Sudan’s newly states, have condemned governor Abraham Gum for what they described as “unfair” distribution of new state counties.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The chairperson of the newly created counties in Apuk area, Bol Deng Akeen accused the governor of allegedly betraying the entire Apuk community.

Makuach is further blamed for failure to deliver services to the community.

“We, the Apuk youth in Juba are extremely outraged by the negative approaches taken by the governor of Gogrial state. Hon. Abraham Gum Makuach by marginalizing and betraying Apuk community,” said Akeen.

The president appointed Makuach on recommendation from the Apuk community.

The general secretary of the area youth entity, Darius Adup Anyuon, also accused the governor of acting contrary to the state transitional constitution.

As such, they have now resolved that a vote of no confidence be passed against the governor, who they now say, caused divisions in the community.

“We urge the national government for immediate intervention for peaceful settlement of our communities’ disputes Apuk Giir and Aguok-Kuei for the fact that the state government is incompetent enough and not neutral to solve the problem of the two communities,” reads a statement from the youth.

Calls have been made by youth leaders for the national government to form a fact finding committee to investigate the root causes of disputes between the Apuk and Aguok communities. The warned of possibilities of more violence and tension in the community should South Sudan President Salva Kiir fails to immediately intervene.

(ST)

  • 16 November 09:51, by Eastern

    Kiir was warned not to split South Sudan into tribal enclaves. Now see his Dinka tribe clan members are asking for their own counties. This is a demand and complaint not coming from villagers but supposedly educated folks in the national capital Juba. The country is doomed!!!!!

    repondre message

    • 16 November 11:17, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      These baby-jienges should get out of Juba and go to settle their differences in their luaks instead of idly sitting in Juba which does not belong to them. They are squatters and vagrants and should go home.

      repondre message

      • 16 November 12:17, by Mopedi

        Jubaone

        somebody close to them told me that the expansion of Wau international airport is the beginning of relocation of Kiir’ administration to BG good bye Mathiang anyoor!

        repondre message

        • 16 November 13:11, by jubaone

          Mopedi,
          We shall use broomsticks to wipe all our streets clean from These jienge filth so we can regain Equatoria´s old beauty which they sadly turned into junkyard or I meant jiengyard. Let them go.

          repondre message

      • 16 November 13:25, by Dengda

        @Jubaone
        70% of jieng/Dinka intellectuals are not happy with the way things are going in the country in hand of Dinka lead government. I personally not happy, it a shame. However, I would advise you to refrain from using tribal remark or stereotyping. The problem is not we don’t want to stay together citizens of nation, but how government handling things, please stop mentioning certain tribe name.

        repondre message

        • 16 November 13:32, by Dengda

          This country is too big for us and too small to cut into pieces. If you are nationalist, focuses your argument on bad management and governance, not dwell on need to own your share. I do spend a lot of time with Equotorians, Upper Nile and GB friends and I see the important and need of unity and cohesions for this diversity culture. Don’t give up lets push for change. read my other comments

          repondre message

          • 16 November 13:39, by Dengda

            To Greater Bar-el ghazel people, think twice and reflect how you handle the country. History is what you done and be remember in the future. Mother and father can’t eat first before the children ate. You think you want impose dominant ruling like kikuyu. But you are wrong at the demographic of South Sudan first. Being dominant is not by forces but by winning people truth, mind and heart.

            repondre message

            • 16 November 13:46, by Dengda

              @ Apuk community
              you have got star people like Dr Jok Madut, be exemplary to the rests please because leadership is with you and don’t be complacence I hope the position kiir currently hold is communal position. I would suggest nationalist like Dr Jok would have been force to take over that role to save your image and reputation.

              repondre message

              • 16 November 19:18, by Native Boy

                @Dengda
                Thanks very much for your advice to Jubaone.
                For sure, the reality on ground now shows that Kiir’s luck of vision and heartless behavior towards managing this great nation rich with ethnicity squandered the country to the core and beyond repair. And i think that made Jubaone to go slightly emotional basing on what Kiir’s melitia are doing notably to the fellow non-dinka community.

                repondre message

        • 16 November 19:32, by jubaone

          Dengda,
          70% of jienges don’t like the way Kiir is misruling the South and yet can’t and don’t want to openly criticize him? Either these jienges are a silent complicit or are terrorized and terrified to the point of mental paralysis. How can such a sizeable percentage not do anything at all? No. I have every reason to believe all jienges are culprits and have to answer.

          repondre message

          • 17 November 07:28, by Dengda

            @ Juba one
            Not 70% of the Jieng population, number of intellectuals and you very majority of South Sudan population are illiterate, we are outnumbered. By the way waters are boiling and pleased don’t disappointed us. Dr Riek was once wrong onset of the 2013 conflict, when he didn’t laid out the policies of revolution, instead he dwelled heavy on ousted Dinka and yet he had Dinka fighting alongside

            repondre message

            • 17 November 07:33, by Dengda

              This misplacement of movement objective is what cause all these dramas. It would have been better for him to for national uprising again the regime. Dinka would have been out at large population. Look at the current trend, Dau Atorjok left him, he is stronger guy ever than Malong in Aweil. So wanting change, please let all do change, but remain respect our diversity. I am Dinka but I need change.

              repondre message

              • 17 November 07:38, by Dengda

                All Dinka fought hard in 1983 and equotrians and Nuer fought hard in Anyanya 1. Doesn’t mean the last fought which gave us independent was only war fought since 1947, many more fought which paved the way to last war. It doesn’t last fought which earned top leadership mean to supressed others and eat a lot out of your portion. Please include Dinka and themselves would bring the best changes needed.

                repondre message

  • 16 November 19:30, by Native Boy

    There4, my appeal to the Apuk and Aguak community is that instead of blaming uncle Gum for paying less attention to your grievances, there is a cause of a courses. I better suggest that you talk to your uncle Kiir directly in Juba for he is the master plan of all these confusions. 1 he doesn’t like to be opposed for good. 2 He like incompetent YES people to his ideology of political domination

    repondre message

    • 16 November 19:39, by Native Boy

      so that he can live longer in power like Museven of Uganda, Mugabe of Zimbabwe in the expenses of dying citizens like you and me. Thats why he appointed weak guys to just say YES YOUR EXCELENCY even if they know he was badly harming the citizens.
      So its time to tell him to step down and allow other young blood (apart from Riak) to take over who can reunite the country for a common purpose.

      repondre message

      • 16 November 20:40, by Eastern

        Native Boy,

        Museveni has lived long in power at the cost of Ugandans; he’s made majority Ugandans poor at the expense of the few who worship and keep him in power!

        repondre message

        • 17 November 05:09, by Native Boy

          Easthern

          I agree with you completely. I personally don’t like the way this M7 is meshing our country up. Ithink, he has found an opportunity to invest his poor and greedy political mentality in Kiir’s shortsightedness. I believe he advise Kiir to lay the foundation of this country by building his own kingdom may be forever just like what the centrals are doing to the other parts of Uganda.shamefu

          repondre message

  • 18 November 12:45, by wise Gabriel

    Native boy, south sudan is not for you stupid,is for every one who habbits in the country, where were you during strugle ya blasting bastard.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



