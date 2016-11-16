 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 November 2016

Sudanese pound continues drooping against U.S. dollar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 15, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese pound (SDG) on Tuesday has hit another historic low against the U.S. dollar on the black market as the dollar exchange rate went up to 17.8 SDG from 17.6 SGD last week.

JPEG - 23.4 kb
A worker counts US dollar bills inside a money changer in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum (Photo: Reuters)

Earlier in November, Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) introduced an incentive policy, increasing the exchange rate in commercial banks by 131%. As a result, the U.S. dollar exchange rate went up in banks to 15.8 SDG from the official rate of 6.5 SDG.

However this measure didn’t stop the rise of the dollar against the Sudanese pound in the parallel market on Tuesday, as the dollar reached 18 SDG.

Currency traders in the black market last Thursday expected that the Sudanese pound would continue to drop against the dollar. They pointed to the increasing demand while the supply remains very limited.

On Tuesday, Shazali a black market trader told Sudan Tribune that dollar exchange rate last Friday was 17.6 SDG and declined to 17.4 SDG at the middle of the week before hiking again to 17.8 SDG.

The CBoS expected that the incentive policy would help attracting Sudanese expatriates to sell their savings to the official banking institutions.

On the other side, currency trader traders stopped selling the dollar but continued buying, according to Ahmed another black market trader. He explained that they wanted to see the impact of the new measures.

The banks were not able to attract expatriates’ remittances during the whole week, as the exchange rate in back market went up.

“We expect that Sudanese pound to continue dropping against foreign currencies because the central bank has no sufficient reserves of hard currency to control the exchange rate,” the trader said.

He added that expatriates have no trust in the CBoS and prefer to transfer their money through the black market which keeps offering interesting rates.

Officials at the finance ministry expected that the new increase of exchange rate for the commercial banks would attract the $4 billion transferred by the expats through the black market.

Traders expect that US exchange rate in the black market might reach 20 SDG within two weeks.

Security authorities usually monitor exchange rate in black market and arrest traders for some time before to release them.

The Sudanese pound dropped down after South Sudan seceded in 2011, as the north Sudan lost three-quarters of oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and to pay for food and other imports.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 November 18:56, by Eric Reeves

    Continuing rapid decline in the value of the SDG reflects above all lack of foreign exchange currency—the money needed for imports of wheat (bread), medicines, & refined petroleum products (e.g., cooking fuel). Declines in the value of the Pound portend continuing very high inflation for ordinary Sudanese. The Central Bureau of Statistics simply fabricates inflation figures—& the IMF says nothing.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.