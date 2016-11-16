 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 November 2016

Education minister condemns killing of teachers in Yambio

November 15, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The education, gender and social welfare minister in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly created states has condemned the killing of two teachers in the recent fighting that displaced pupils preparing for examinations.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

Addressing a public gathering in Yambio on Tuesday, Phillip Pia said the two teachers were killed in the recent fighting between armed groups who attacked the town, but were repulsed by the army.

“It is of great disappointment to see that we are killing teachers who are not supposed to be touched, we are killing the future,” said Pia.

One of those killed was a Mathematics teacher, while the other was the inspector of schools in Gbudue state, according to the minister.

Pia said government imports teachers from neighboring countries.

He further decried the fact that hundreds of pupils have fled their homes, yet schools were to start final examinations as per schedule.

Most of the schools are closed and deserted, mainly in the northern part of Yambio town, as children fled their home into safe locations.

In April, members of South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM) signed an agreement with the South Sudanese government.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Yambio county, Grace Apolo urged the displaced residents not to randomly run during the fighting.

She said government will do what it takes to protect civilians from armed groups who intend to destabilize residents of Yambio area.

The security situation in the state is tense as people continue fleeing their homes, amidst rumours of a planned attack as government forces deploy.

(ST)

  • 16 November 08:53, by Mopedi

    Was this Minister sleeping? when was this very incident happened? he should be behind the killing of these beloved and patriotic teachers.

    In a strongest term possible I condemn his act of keeping quiet to not until unnecessary then you wake up over night with this useless condemnation words of yours. bulshit

  • 16 November 10:53, by Dengda

    Western Equotoria and authority back by government shouldn’t underestimate the rising rebellion in that region. Government peace agreement signed with rising group in the area is manipulative and Pseudo kind of signed deal. let them not bark a lot but should work hard to find solution and condemned Juba of using forces, R.I.P teachers you are the victims of poor system and bad governance.

