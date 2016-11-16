 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 November 2016

U.N urges Sudan and S. Sudan to negotiate over Abyei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 15, 2016 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council has called on Sudan and South Sudan to immediately resume negotiations on the final status of the disputed area of Abyei, saying it constitutes a serious threat to international order.

JPEG - 12.5 kb
An officer from the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA) on patrol in the disputed region, which is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan (AFP)

The call came after the 15-member council voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend the mandate of its peacekeeping force in Abyei, underscoring that peacekeepers are charged with taking necessary action to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence.

In its resolution, extending the peacekeepers’ mandate in Abyei, the Council further stressed that the future status of Abyei shall be resolved peacefully, through negotiations and not through the unilateral actions of either party.

The Council, in the resolution, expressed renewed concern over delays and stalled efforts to fully operationalize a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism in the area, which its peacekeepers would support.

Ownership of Abyei, the disputed oil-producing region, remained contentious even after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011.

On 27 June, 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The Security Council was deeply concerned by the violence, escalating tensions and population displacement.

The peacekeepers are tasked with monitoring the flashpoint border between Sudan and South Sudan and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and are authorized to use force in protecting civilians and humanitarian workers in Abyei.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarize Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 November 07:00, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sudan gone out of the comphensive peace agreement singed in 2005 over three disputing areas that: Abyei, South Kodufan and southern blue Nile.
    Sudan must be question over the failure of some parts of the CPA.

    repondre message

    • 16 November 07:43, by Dengda

      @ Ayuiu and Akuma
      Is your government is doing enough to secure the status of Abyei?. Now The government is busy killing it people who suppose to defend Abyei, some government officials settle for lest and declared people of Abyei as foreigners, good example is Dr Marial and many more who are yet to surfaced.

      repondre message

      • 16 November 12:05, by Akuma

        Abyei is part of South Sudan and all South Sudanese political parties are ready defend and protect it from any foreign aggression. I know some of you run away if come in term of physical fight, you all run to Ethiopia, Sudan, Uganda and Uganda. Once it is done, you claim you fought too. So let see who is who here in Abyei status.

        repondre message

    • 16 November 08:25, by jubaone

      Why negotiate? All jienges have run away to Khartoum and Equatoria looking for food. Kiir should send his cowards mathianganyoor to defend Abyei instead of raping teenage girls and old women. Khartoum should just take Abyei and own all those jienges as slaves. Period

      repondre message

      • 16 November 13:05, by Agany Malim

        Jubaone be nationalistic rather being tribalistic which will lead you nowhere.So the issue of Abyei is not for dinka but for S.Sudan. I say so not to criticize you but what you say yourself can even you that it is not right.

        repondre message

        • 17 November 08:17, by jubaone

          Agany Malim,
          Who cares? Jienges in Abyei have all run to Khartoum or Equatoria for food and so it is now empty. If you wish, go you pick up guns and fight to defend Abyei from Bashir instead of hiding in Kenya/Uganda or here in Juba.

          repondre message

  • 16 November 09:03, by Mopedi

    The security Council should not resurrect Abyei cases,becoz South Sudan at the moment does not have national administration except traditional JCE who may decide to sell out this area to Khartoum. but sons and daughters of Abyei has this solution, pick up arms against Kiir’s for peace to restore in your geographic location.

    repondre message

    • 16 November 11:34, by Redeemer

      There is time for everything. time will surely come for the rest of the world to unveil that UN is an organization that keeps war not peace as they claim, why are they not talking about the referendum which was to be conducted if they don’t want to recognize the already conducted one, all that they want is the renewal of their mandate

      repondre message

  • 16 November 19:05, by Eric Reeves

    Most disturbing about the UN pronouncement is failure to acknowledge the extent of Khartoum’s annexation of Abyei with infrastructure development; this creates a de facto occupation extending beyond the military occupation of May 2011. The regime has no intention of negotiating with South Sudan over Abyei. “Facts on the ground” have been established; any diplomatic “engagement” will be a charade.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.