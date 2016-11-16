What Trump’s election could mean for Sudan

 
 
 
by Paul Brandus

November 15, 2016 (WASHINGTON) - Had Hillary Clinton won, it would have been easier to answer, but since Mr. Trump’s victory over her came as a surprise, there are no clear answers. Trump has never mentioned Sudan. His advisors—who are scrambling for roles and power in the new White House—have never mentioned Sudan.

The Trump administration will likely support democratic development in Sudan—as the Obama administration has and the Bush administration before that—did. But financial aid could be challenged by both the new administration and Republicans, who will continue to dominate both chambers (the House and Senate) in Congress.

Between 2002 and 2015 the United States provided $7.1 billion for humanitarian, transition and reconstruction assistance, and peacekeeping support in Sudan. But no U.S. assistance has been provided directly to the government of Sudan. This policy seems unlikely to change, for now, under a Trump administration.

Trump’s foreign policy advisors—who are still being named—will work with outgoing Obama advisors in both the White House and State Department. They will get an update on current American policy, which outlines three key objectives: 1) an end to the conflict with South Sudan and what the U.S. calls “gross human rights abuses, and genocide in Darfur;” 2) Full and ongoing implementation of the North-South Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) and 3) Ensuring that Sudan does not provide a safe haven for international terrorists.

The U.S. is also concerned about what the State Department calls “the Sudanese government’s ongoing detention of at least 15 Darfuri individuals, including one Sudanese national employee of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).” The detentions followed a visit by Donald Booth (the Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan) to Sudan’s North and Central Darfur states as well as internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at Sortoni and Nertiti in the Jebel Marra region of Darfur from July 26-28, 2016. Many others who were not detained were nonetheless questioned by security officials about the nature of their contact with the Special Envoy.

Here is what the State Department says:

“The United States immediately expressed its concern about the reported detentions to senior Sudanese officials, and we call on the Government of Sudan to immediately release all of those detained. These actions are particularly unfortunate as they undercut the Government of Sudan initially granting permission for the Special Envoy’s fact-finding visit and allowing him to travel to areas and speak with individuals of his choosing. Such firsthand knowledge is important to shaping future U.S. engagement with the Government of Sudan and opposition groups and leaders regarding Darfur.”

These ongoing issues, for now, continue to cloud U.S.-Sudanese ties, and the possibility of any normalization if relations. It is too early to say just what—if any—changes could result from the surprising election of Dinald Trump as president of the United States.

(ST)

  • 16 November 07:35, by Agany Malim

    Trump’s won of election is a trouble to some Africans leaders now, because he will not allow and dictatorship and corruption in the world and criminality which is practices by some leaders in Africa.

  • 16 November 13:34, by Kalo

    To my suggestion,just a stories,he will make no any change in Sudan coz he has no interest in Sudan,sanctions will remain there,killing will continues in Darfur,Nuba Mts and Blue Nile,Sudan will continues sponsoring terrorist and send ISIS to their destinations like Syria and Libya,

  • 16 November 13:34, by Kalo

    To my suggestion,just a stories,he will make no any change in Sudan coz he has no interest in Sudan,sanctions will remain there,killing will continues in Darfur,Nuba Mts and Blue Nile,Sudan will continues sponsoring terrorist and send ISIS to their destinations like Syria and Libya,

  • 16 November 15:35, by Eric Reeves

    [1] The agnosticism Paul Brandus expresses in this peculiarly brief commentary is bizarre. He has no demonstrated knowledge of Sudan, the character of the current regime, or the role of the U.S. intelligence community in setting priorities for the last two American administrations.

  • 16 November 15:35, by Eric Reeves

    [2] The rebuttal to his agnosticism about a Trump administration’s Sudan policy is painfully obvious, but requires taking seriously the implications, for example, of the role of Paul Bannon in the new Trump administration, or the evident likelihood that Rudy Giuliani will be the next U.S. Secretary of State. I detailed yesderday some these implications in a posting on this website.

  • 16 November 15:36, by Eric Reeves

    [3] Sudan is at a critical moment in its history; those who would presume to write about it—its recent past, the calamitous state of affairs in the country at present, and the aspirations of millions of Sudanese desperate for regime change—should know a good deal more than Mr. Brandus gives evidence of.

