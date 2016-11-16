SPLM-N fighters won’t be integrated into the Sudanese army: Bashir

 
 
 
November 15, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said any peace deal with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) would not include the integration of the rebel combatants in the Sudanese regular forces.

Bashir, who was addressing the forces of the Sudanese Military Intelligence, on Sunday, vowed to restore security to the South Kordofan and Blue Nile state next summer "either through peace or war ", stressing "We want to secure the Sudan, protect all our borders and to clear it from any outlaw."

In a leaked audio recording of his speech in the closed-door meeting, the President stressed that the SPLM-N has missed the opportunity.

"In the past, we used to negotiate a (peace) agreement including security arrangements and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process accordingly they are absorbed in the army, the police and security service, but as of today no single outlaw will be absorbed,” he said.

The Sudanese president pointed out that the SPLM-N forces in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states are part of South Sudan’s SPLA army.

"They were supposed to give them (SLPA-N fighters) their rights and the latter had to hand over their weapons before to return to Sudan. But they didn’t do that in order to negotiate with us," he said, referring to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2005.
Al-Bashir however said every SPLA-N fighter who renders his weapon or vehicle will receive a compensation and be appointed in a job through the DDR Commission.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

The former SPLA (southern guerrilla army) 9th and 10th divisions in South Kordofan and Blue Nile formed the SPLM-N in the run-up to South Sudan’s secession and have been fighting the Sudanese army in the two areas since 2011.

Al-Bashir added the SPLM-N should have changed its name to the “southern sector” because they are actually part of South Sudan’s army, saying the rebel movement is now present in the south of the new Sudan, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Commenting on Sudan’s relations with South Sudan, al-Bashir said they are ready for peace or war with the newborn nation.

“If they want peace, they are welcome as brothers and if they don’t want peace we are ready [for war] and he who refuse reconciliation will come to regret it,” he said.

He pointed that several unnamed powers had worked to separate the south in order to deprive the north of the oil and establish a powerful state to destroy Sudan, saying however their plot had failed and now they are appealing to Khartoum to achieve peace in South Sudan.

DARFUR REBELS TO BE TREATED DIFFERENTLY

Meanwhile, al-Bashir vowed to deal with Darfur rebels differently and directed his Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf to look into ways to integrate their fighters in the Sudanese regular forces if they choose to join the peace process.

He asked Darfur groups to resort to peace as soon as possible, warning that they would force them to chose peace if they refused to lay down their arms.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese army on 12 April declared Darfur a region free of rebellion following the capture of Srounq area, the last Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur stronghold in Jebel Marra.

Earlier in August, the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) suspended peace talks on Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states after the parties failed to agree on security arrangements and humanitarian access.

Several international, regional and local parties seek to resume talks as soon as possible in order to agree on the cessation of hostilities paving the road for a comprehensive settlement to end the war.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

(ST)

  • 15 November 21:59, by Kalo

    the good dancer when he smoke the bang,he stared speaking like mad man,no problem mr ICC,the fighting will not stop until the last day of the world even if you captured kauda and Yabus,You have to know who we are as Nuba and Funj,we are not like your grand father falate planting onion in Shendi and claimed to be Arab hahaha,tomorrow you will change your rotten statement/language.
    Son of Nuba

    repondre message

    • 15 November 22:10, by Kalo

      Cont,it will be shamed if Albashir fail to defeat the rebels,how many times alBashir used the same statement after using bang and Marisa but when is over,he changed his mind,Jalaby,Sudani ana,Mohammed Ali,Ssam lol please advise your illiterate president that he will never win the war in two areas otherwise all jalaby will be finished there.

      repondre message

    • 16 November 12:17, by jubaone

      Kalo,
      These Nubas,Darfuris and all jienge hirelings must get out of South Sudan. Go and fight Bashir in Nuba Mts. or elsewhere but not in South Sudan. If you wish take Abyei and settle there cuz all jienges have run away in search of food to Equatoria. Bashir should just give SPLA-IO military support and the dirty job can cheaply be done.

      repondre message

      • 16 November 12:39, by Kalo

        Jubaone,you don,t know what you were talking about?did you see any Nuba and Fur with uniform in Juba? it is the same Jieng and Nuba liberating Juba while you were refugee,we are fighting albashir alone,alBashir could assist Riek but he will not success,right now they are training the S.Sudanese militants inside South Kordofan in Abujubai,Liri and Karisana,we have all details,ask Gen,Olony,idiot

        repondre message

        • 17 November 08:37, by jubaone

          Kalo,
          Bla..bla..Just go to Khartoum and carry the "jerdal al urara" of your jellaba masters instead of wasting time in Junub. You Darfuris and Nuba are nothing but useless jienge hirelings and blood suckers. You will wonder like your jienge squatters and drifters without a place called home. You are all cursed and will roast in eternal damnation.

          repondre message

          • 17 November 09:38, by Kalo

            Juba one,coward equatoria,it is you who still fucking by former masters jalabas despite claiming to be free,when Jieng and Nuba were struggling to free you,jalabas were fucking you with your wives in Juba,where were you? we were not hired,we are revolutionaries,you will never achieve your objectives,jieng will fuck you and alienated your land,go back to Uganda where you belong nyamnyam/nyagat

            repondre message

            • 17 November 15:08, by jubaone

              Ya weled al Nuba Kalo,
              Just go to your masters the jellaba and continue to carry buckets of their urara. You just eat, sleep and shit like a house dog, ya ibn al kelb. If you adore your brothers the jienges, then go to Rumbek or Aweil and don´t hide here in Equatoria looking for food. You will remain a slave forever. Amen

              repondre message

              • 17 November 15:55, by Kalo

                Ya,Ugandan,Jubaone,you don,t know what you are talking about? it is you who will be slave for Jeing for ever if you are not careful,we liberated Equatoria and we have right to be there,Sudan and elsewhere,nyamnyam or Aringa,Nyagat man,you forget your anus fuck by jalaby in juba when we were struggling to free you,only Thomas Trila and jadala Dinajar respond to us at Liria village.

                repondre message

                • 17 November 16:50, by jubaone

                  Ya weled al Nuba Kalo,
                  How can you liberate Equatoria when you cant even liberate your area? Like these worthless jienges, liberating Equatoria when then cant even liberate Abyei? Just losers and squatters roaming like stray dogs without owners. Just go to Khartoum and carry jellaba urara in buckets like a good house slave. Thats the best you can do.

                  repondre message

                  • 17 November 18:30, by Kalo

                    Wasaka,juba one,if you are man,come and see the areas controlled by SPLM_N,we are controlling 70% of territories not like you Refugees in Congo,Ugnada and Ethiopia,Congo will soon deport you back to South Sudan and Jieng will fuck your asses.

                    repondre message

                    • 18 November 06:45, by jubaone

                      Nuba Kalo,
                      You Nubas and jienges have learnt one thing for your masters the jellaba, fucking asses (homosexuals/khawal). We in Equatoria dont do such disgusting and animal things and that explains why you both are cursed and will remain mentally retarded. You could as well start eating your urara.

                      repondre message

  • 15 November 22:40, by WORKD BOSS

    Kalo my brother your words are true... Long live splm/A-N u will never be brought down by bashir his days are coming for his body to be thrown to the nile crocodiles

    repondre message

    • 16 November 08:23, by Kalo

      W.Boss,the war that criminal alBashir is looking for that,he will never like it later,my friends like SSam,Jalaby,darkangels,Mohammed Ali2,Sudani ana, advise your illiterate president that your weak SAF and militants will plot coup to him coz are tiedof war,let him know that he will never win the war in two state,alatu continua

      repondre message

      • 16 November 11:22, by sudani ana

        Kalu
        SAF is not weak. It is one of the strongest armies in the region. SPLM-N will be crushed like JEM, SLM-AW and SLM-MM. Just wait for it.

        repondre message

        • 16 November 12:24, by Kalo

          Sudani ana,hahaha,there is no so-called SAF, now is militants like RSF,popular defense forces lol,if SAF were strong,why did they fail to fought Egypt and Ethiopia coz the took some areas belong to Sudan,SAF will never fight any neighboring country apart from S.Sudan ,Abyei and rebels,in time to come,SAF will not fight S.Sudan,examples in S.Kordofan,SAF are inside the trenches like rats.

          repondre message

          • 16 November 12:31, by Kalo

            cont,Sudani ana,Garang said that if the rams are fighting,they go back to gain the momentum so the was war not over in Darfur,JEM,SLA-MN and SLA.AW were going to gain momentum and come back by forces,those who were weak surrender to NCP and will not affect the movement/revolutions,:. SAF will go to external Hell in SK & BN.

            repondre message

    • 17 November 15:16, by jubaone

      Worked Boss,
      These SPLM-N are jienge hirelings and wayward criminals who even receive monthly salaries from Kiir for fighting Riak. They are mercenaries and can be bought like sharamit. Bashir should just crush them. Most are Chadians, Felata, Mbororo, Nigerians.

      repondre message

      • 17 November 18:23, by Kalo

        Mad man,Juba one,you are bullshit,did you see any Chadians with SPLM-N? first you need to know neither Bashir nor Riek will defeat mighty SPLM/A-N,Riek will finish but SPLM-N will remain strong like ever coz Riek has not clear objectives for taking up the armed.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



