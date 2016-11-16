 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 November 2016

South Sudan youth union plans demo in support of U.S. President-elect

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 15, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s National Youth Union (SSNYU) on Tuesday issued a statement calling on all citizens in Juba to come out and demonstrate peacefully in support of Donald Trump’s election victory.

JPEG - 10.7 kb
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

The function, according to a public invitation notice, explains that the essence of the demonstration would to a send congratulatory message and affirmation of support to Donald Trump on his successful election as the 45th president of the United States.

The apparently government-backed demonstration will be held on Thursday and demonstrators are expected to start marching from Dr. John Garang Mausoleum to the U.S. Embassy in Juba where they will hand over a congratulatory message to the U.S. Ambassador for onward delivery to Trump.

This comes after President Salva Kiir appeared on the state owned South Sudan broadcasting corporation which he used a means of sending out his congratulatory to Trump on his victory.

The head of state offered to work closely with him to find a solution to the ongoing war in South Sudan.

He expressed hope that the new U.S. administration will be a new page and respectful bilateral diplomatic ties and cooperation to the mutual of the two countries and their citizens.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 November 21:11, by Angelo Achuil

    If you want USA to be your darling, you got to hold onto her 3 claws - democracy, capitalism, and military cooperation. U miss these 3 and u will be wasting your precious words and time. It is written "You want your vision to last? Tie it to objectives NOT on people."

    repondre message

  • 15 November 21:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    What a wrong signal!! This is a Dinka demonstration. South Sudanese are in Ethiopia, Kenya, Congo, CAR, and Uganda are they demonstration too? LIES TO THE EYES OF THE WORLD.
    Give the people peace firstnand do your nonsense later.

    repondre message

    • 16 November 06:26, by Akuma

      Yes, South Sudan government and its people had been supporting Trump candidacy since his endorsement time. So no surprise to do demonstrate in his support. I will also join there here.

      repondre message

      • 16 November 08:00, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        That is the march of the idle and lazy tailless baby monkeys wanting some bananas from the khawaja Trump.

        repondre message

      • 16 November 14:21, by Hardlinner

        go and donate your free to clean street and farm if you have nothing to do. firstly Trump is not your president. secondly the guy is racist and divisive. you people are indeed epitome of what trump claimed about black people that they are lazy and the only thing they do best is sleep and make babies.

        repondre message

      • 16 November 14:28, by Hardlinner

        pls guys don’t make fools of yourselves. even americans themselves are against electing trump to presidency. to me we don’t need anyone help but ourselves. we have resources and land, all we should do is to work hard. quit laziness and stop following others and work hard for your own.

        repondre message

  • 15 November 22:00, by Dinka-Defender-General

    SSNYU, Donald Trump’s election victory is not South Sudanese president. Therefore, don’t waste your time, money, effort to demonstrate on street. You should demonstrate peacefully for President Kiir to step down and let other people take over the leadership because his time is expired. Don’t you think 12 years without roads, schools, hospitals, clean water, security, and disunity is enough for him

    repondre message

    • 16 November 01:12, by lino

      Our people got lost ya Dinka Defender General. They can’t see anymore!!!

      repondre message

    • 16 November 06:12, by Eastern

      Dinka Defender,

      What have you drank today? This is the first time I have seen a very sensible and sober comment from you; keep up!

      repondre message

      • 17 November 14:19, by Hardlinner

        eastern we would also like to see you denounce your support for Riek. cutting support to Riek and Kiir will create unity between warring tribes. kiir as no programs for the country and Riek is warmonger and mass murderer. they are both corrupt too.

        repondre message

    • 16 November 07:53, by Dengda

      @ Dinka General
      I think you planning to make coup, for first ever to read your comment against Kiir and Government. On the same note, you are smart and wise and typical Dinka, off course Dinka culture don’t endure bullshit and I think you were supporting hoping that thing will be fine. At worse things gone from bad to worst and that why is you say today enough is enough. Fuel and food prices hike

      repondre message

      • 16 November 21:34, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Dengda, Eastern, and many more critics about my position and feeling. To tell you the truth, I never agree with President Kiir after our independent in many issues. However, coup is not a solution to our problems. President Kiir is a great person, but his leadership is not taking us nowhere. We, the South needs someone who will build country and hold people accountable if they mess up.

        repondre message

  • 16 November 07:28, by Monye Kurok

    This is stupidity of the highest degree. Instead of focusing on your mess, here you are celebrating someone’s victory and to make things worse, the person doesn’t know you even exist. This is so pathetic.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 07:47, by Dengda

    I will participated in demonstration on economic crises and high prices of commodities. Government puppets, trying to appease Trump to spare Kiir and support him. Shame on you will die poor and sycophant.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 08:02, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I don’t see necessity of demonstrating the jubilation for having Dolnald J.Trump become president of America because the congratulatory message by president Kiir represents the country as whole.If you have nothing to do then be part of the procession otherwise keep away from it.Do you think Americans may do the same when a certain president of yours comes even those they think to be better? No.

    repondre message

  • 16 November 08:21, by Mopedi

    There is nothing good coming out of South Sudan as long as Kiir and his cohorts holding the country’s administration

    If these youth are wise, they need to demonstrate against the government failure to bring peace in the country, high price, no medicine, no road , no employment and so on and forth, and Kiir congratulated Mr. Trump on behalf of his administration but not South Sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 16 November 08:52, by Malakal county Simon

      Careless Government!!!! demonstrations for what???? Donald Trump is already won and there is no need for useless demonstrations.... Please cancel that’s embarrassment demonstration if you’re planning to hold it because if you don’t cancel it and insist to go a head, the world will laugh at you and think you-re stupid people’s led by stupid government for exaggerating this minor issue....

      repondre message

      • 16 November 12:29, by Akook

        I think only cows remain in Juba. All sense people left it. Big frustration indeed in Juba, I can now understand how bottomed the desperation had just reached!

        repondre message

        • 17 November 06:04, by Nyesi Ta

          This is the work of the tribal chief to mobilize youth from his tribesmen to lure the trump racist administration to think he has support from a foreign govt known for thuggery, killing, looting, raping including raping American women. Like the racist Trump, Kiir is a tribalist demagogue & Trump is going to go after Kiir’s friends such as M7 and Mugabe so Kiir will not be an exception. Just wait.

          repondre message

          • 17 November 14:31, by Hardlinner

            nyesi, say blind kiir supporters. who around the world would support racism and stupid Trump. the guy hate black people. his grand father used to be member of KKK. for those who do not know who KKK are?, be reminded that they are haters of black people and other non white groups. kiir and Riek should quit politics and so as Pagan.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.