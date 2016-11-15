 
 
 
Tuesday 15 November 2016

Japan approves additional troops for S. Sudan mission

November 15, 2016 (TOKYO) – Japan has announced the approval of its troops for non-combative support roles under the United Nations peacekeeping operations in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 34.4 kb
UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

The 350 troops approved by its the Japanese cabinet on Tuesday, are expected to be dispatched under Japan’s new security law enacted last year.

"South Sudan cannot assure its peace and stability on its own and for that very reason, a U.N. peacekeeping operation is being conducted," Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Japan has dispatched troops to South Sudan since 2011, but their operation has been limited to construction projects in non-combative areas.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said his government does not envision its troops rescuing other foreign troops.

Plans, according to Inada, are also underway to assign Japanese troops another a new role made possible by the new legislation, to defend U.N. peacekeepers’ camps together with the troops from other nations.

There are 12,000 UN soldiers deployed on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 15 November 13:44, by Akuma

    Japanese Ambassador in South Sudan need to tell his Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that UN Mission is almost come to an end. So don’t let them bring in other more troops who will be there for nothing. Let those troops go to Syria, Irag, Libya or Yemen to maintain peace there if UN is really for peace as global body

    repondre message

    • 15 November 17:54, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      If UNITED NATION MISSION in South Sudan is ended, who will protect your militia call Mathaing Anyoor leadership, while we are coming to dislodge Taban and Kiir regime in this dry season? acceptance of those forces will rescue your bosses man.

      repondre message

