Sudan, Yemen talks kicks off in Khartoum

November 14, 2016 (KHARTOUM). Sudanese and Yemeni senior officials have met in Khartoum on Monday and discussed the latest developments in the region, conflict in Yemen and issues of mutual interests.

Injured Yemeni in Khartoum hospital (Ashorooq TV)

On Sunday, President Al-Bashir received the Yemeni Deputy President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar who has arrived in Khartoum on a three days official visit.

Al-Ahmar handed President al-Bashir a letter from his Yemeni counterpart Abd-Rabbuh Mansur Hadi on the mutual interest issues.

On Monday, the Sudanese Yemeni officials kicked off talks, co-chaired by Sudan’s First Vice President, Bakri Hassan Salaih and the Yemeni Deputy President Mohsen al-Ahmar.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Sudan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Obeid-Allah Mohamed Obeid-Allah said that Sudan supports restoring legitimacy in Yemen and the efforts exerted by the Arab coalition to restore peace in the conflict-hit country.

“Sudan is keen to strengthen and enhance bilateral relations with Yemen and spares no efforts to restore stability and alleviate the suffering of the sisterly Yemeni people,” said Obeid-Allah.

The minister pointed that Sudan’s first vice-president reiterated his government’s support to Yemen before the international and regional forums.

On his part Al-Ahmar said he has discussed with the Sudanese officials the situation of Yemeni expatriates and students and the wounded Yemenis receiving treatment in Sudan.

Al-Ahmar further said that his government appreciates Sudan’s efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen and its role within the Arab coalition against Houthi rebels.

In 2015, Sudan joined the Saudi-led military coalition dubbed as “Operation Firmness Storm” against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The operation which started in March 2015 aims to reinstate Hadi, who fled to Saudi Arabia, as president and flush rebels from main cities in Yemen.

Sudan has provided medication to hundreds of Yemeni wounded and sick people in both military and civilian hospitals.

(ST)