Kenya soldiers, the first batch of the troops who had served in the UNMISS, arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi Kenya, November 9, 2016, (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya Photo)

November 14, 2016 (JUBA) – Kenya said it will continue to support efforts to restore peace in the troubled neighbouring South Sudan after pulling its out of the United Nations peacekeeping mission the country last week.

A spokesman to Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta told a news conference in Nairobi on Sunday that the East African county will not send troops to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“Kenya will keep its obligation to South Sudan. We will work with them bilaterally, in the framework of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community, which we worked hard to get them there, and the African Union,” said the Kenyan State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu on Sunday.

Kenya has started withdrawing troops from UNMISS since last week, to protest the dismissal of its top military general from the command of UN troops earlier this month.

However, Esipisu maintained there is no future engagement of Kenyan army in the peace keeping mission in South Sudan.

“What we will not do is (to) work with them on UNMISS,” he said.

UN Security General Ban Ki-Moon fired Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki following the findings of an internal investigation that blamed UNMISS command for failure to protect civilians in Juba.

“The special investigation found that UNMISS did not respond effectively to the violence due to an overall lack of leadership, preparedness and integration among the various components of the mission,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on 2 November.

Kenya also deported the Spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader and former First Vice President Riek Machar to Juba for applauding Gen. Ondieki’s dismissal.

There are over 1,000 Kenyan soldiers deployed in South Sudan. The east African country also was supposed to contribute to the 4000-strong Regional Protection Force that the UN Security Council authorized its deployment in Juba.

The extra troops will join 12,000 UN soldiers in South Sudan to enhance peace implementation process.

(ST)

  • 15 November 06:45, by Naath

    Manoah Esipisu,

    Sorry Kenya you must go for good. Leave South Sudan peace process alone. Kenya has ready taken side, so there is no need to participate in the peace talk if there would be another one unless you return James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson for Dr. Machar. Dr. Machar do not allow Kenya, Uganda to play any role in South Sudan peace process even if there would no peace at all please.

    repondre message

  • 15 November 06:45, by Akuma

    Kenyan gov’t were right in the first place for withdrawing their troops from this wider fail UN Mission in South Sudan. All African countries has already learn what was the UN mission in South Sudan. Obama and Ban Ki-Moon are agents of regime in South Sudan and their motives has already been notice. Africans are not fool to allow criminals to lead bless nation like South Sudan. UN mission is dead

    repondre message

  • 15 November 07:00, by White Nation

    You Kenya you made the decision already that you will not solved South Sudan problem and you started withdrawal your troops in South Sudan, what kind of stay in South Sudan do you means, please eat your ugali and sleep in your Country, we do not needs you again, because your intention is to get South Sudan Resource and as South Sudanese we will solve our problem by ourselves. no need for Kenya.

    repondre message

  • 15 November 08:03, by Dengda

    Not participated in peace mission and work with them bilaterally? It should be like this, we will work with them bilaterally by deporting more opposing voices and receiving more bribery.

    repondre message

  • 15 November 08:57, by marie

    South Sudan has become a cow republic. What kind of a country that hordes its citizens in a protection site that is being guarded by UN. The people of South Sudan are now like cows in kraal. We look for a day in which humans will take over the leadership of the country and bring the needed change longed by our people. Pigs have taken over our country, " an excerpt from Animal Farm".

    repondre message

  • 15 November 10:26, by deng kual acot

    People, know your say. It is UNMISS who create the situation in order to create employment for kenyans. Citizens of S.Sudnan are free, enjoing their freedoms and all preveleges but are insigated to be in UNMISS camps by Kenyan officials. Let them leave, let them stay. who looses? Its kenyans loosing employment in earning dollars in Sout Sudan. Why stay?

    repondre message

  • 15 November 10:32, by deng kual acot

    who buders Kenyans departure, they are international robers and thugs using the principle of international development to robe wealth from the neigboring country (South Sudan) Ugandan too should leave if they do not operate effectively on the Rebles in Equatoria and lakes state. We pay them, Salfa Kiir invited the to deal a blow not to fevor any fool in S.Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

