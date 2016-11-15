 
 
 
Tuesday 15 November 2016

Sudan’s Bashir travels to Morocco for climate change conference

November 14, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has travelled to Morocco to participate in the UN climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech.

JPEG - 16 kb
Sudanese President Omer HAssan al-Bashir arrives in Khartoum after a flight from Johannesburg on June 15, 2015 (AFP Photo/Ebrahim Hamid)

Last September, Morocco’s ambassador to Khartoum Mohamed Maa al-Ainain handed al-Bashir a written letter from the Moroccan monarch inviting him to attend the conference.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants against President al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

However, he has continued to travel freely in Africa, Arab countries and Asia, defying the ICC arrest warrants. Last year he visited India and China.

Morrcco is not a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC and therefore has no obligation to arrest al-Bashir.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir was accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency Fadl Abdulla Fadl, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Al-Dikhairi and Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Muataz Musa.

The COP22 will determine what action needs to be taken to combat climate change once the Paris Agreement comes into effect.

The conference, which is taking place in Morocco from 7 to 18 November with the participation of delegates from 196 countries, will be crucial in helping African countries manage the effects of climate change.

(ST)

  • 17 November 16:15, by Eric Reeves

    The ironies of al-Bashir’s traveling to Morocco for a conference on climate change are too many to enumerate. But that Morocco extends al-Bashir’s globe-trotting ways is another sign of moral bankruptcy in the Arab world. The hypocrisy of an invitation to al-Bashir is only made clearer if we recall the words of the Moroccan government when it signed the Rome Treaty in 2000.

    repondre message

  • 17 November 16:15, by Eric Reeves

    Morocco signed the Rome Treaty in 2000 with these words:

    “We are convinced that the Court will look after the primacy of the rule of law in order to ban heinous crimes against civilian populations, during conflict, as well as the application of international humanitarian law. Morocco reaffirms its will to cooperate constructively to ensure the entry into force of the Court as soon as possible.”

    repondre message

Comment on this article



