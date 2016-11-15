Sudan’s Bashir travels to Morocco for climate change conference

November 14, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has travelled to Morocco to participate in the UN climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech.

Sudanese President Omer HAssan al-Bashir arrives in Khartoum after a flight from Johannesburg on June 15, 2015 (AFP Photo/Ebrahim Hamid)

Last September, Morocco’s ambassador to Khartoum Mohamed Maa al-Ainain handed al-Bashir a written letter from the Moroccan monarch inviting him to attend the conference.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants against President al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

However, he has continued to travel freely in Africa, Arab countries and Asia, defying the ICC arrest warrants. Last year he visited India and China.

Morrcco is not a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC and therefore has no obligation to arrest al-Bashir.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir was accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency Fadl Abdulla Fadl, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Al-Dikhairi and Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Muataz Musa.

The COP22 will determine what action needs to be taken to combat climate change once the Paris Agreement comes into effect.

The conference, which is taking place in Morocco from 7 to 18 November with the participation of delegates from 196 countries, will be crucial in helping African countries manage the effects of climate change.

(ST)