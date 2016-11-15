 
 
 
South Sudan radio unveils clip that led to closure

November 14, 2016 (JUBA) – Eye Radio, a media funded by the United States aid arm (USAID), has released excerpts from an audio clip that led to its closure by South Sudanese authorities on Saturday.

Agents from South Sudan’s National Security Service (NSS) ordered the immediate shut down of the radio, but gave no reason for this.

In a meeting with Eye Media management, security agents said the radio played a voice clip from rebel leader, Riek Machar in October.

Eye Radio, however, said it “tapped” a 28-second audio clip from Al Jazeera TV on 13 October. The station, which is off air for the fourth day this Monday, published what it described as “the exact transcript of the 28-second clip” of Machar’s voice.

“We did not see that there is an initiative from the region or the United Nations or the African Union to rescue the agreement. From our side the agreement has collapsed, or part of the government of national unity has collapsed since July events. We do not want violence,” Machar says in the clip played over Eye Radio.

The management of the radio said a meeting was due with security officials.

“At the moment, the management of Eye Radio is following up with authorities with the view to immediately resolve this matter,” reads a statement on its website.

“We will continue to update our listeners and the general public if new information becomes available or when the station resumes broadcast,” it adds.

The radio went on air in June 2010, but changed its name in August, 2012. It began as a project of Education Development Center (EDC), a US-based international non-governmental entity, with support from USAID. It is managed as a partnership between Internews and Eye Media.

(ST)

  • 15 November 06:19, by Akuma

    Eye Radio must face criminal court for playing rebel clips in the country. This shows that Eye Radio are agents employed by American government under President Obama to overthrown South Sudan government with their propaganda media. Eye radio must be punish seriously. What ER been doing since outbreak of conflict is beyond freedom expression. They must faced it

    repondre message

    • 15 November 07:29, by White Nation

      Akuma you are criminal yourself, because you Dinkia behavior like dog who walked in riverside while carrying piece of meat on it mouth and it image appear in water though is another dog and starting jump in water. So eye radio did not-things because their works is part of Democratic.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 08:13, by Dengda

    @ Akuma you are mad and astray dog. I am typically Dinka and you are worst Dinka ever produced. Look here critically what is different South Sudan and Sudan we fought for decades? Is it bad know from media what your enemy saying and planning? I don’t care if other minority killed me because I am Dinka, we terribly went wrong and we not admitting it. Denial fact is sometime slap in face.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 12:15, by Lango2010

      Dengda
      i got you several time talking ill of Dinka and praising yourself of being a tipical Dinka right, but one thing you have forgotten is that, South Sudan is not for Dinka, and the government is not for dinka and if you think so you must erase from your mind now on.you must a useless that want to appease others for the sake of saying things.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 08:19, by Agany Malim

    There must be the law that should be avid in the country, but if anyone think and come out with his/her thought to the public and express his/her view that is right for that opinion, what will be the reaction from others? There is need to respect the laws/norms, even during Dr. Garang moment Khartoum media couldn’t clip his voice to air. Now it is weakness of government that may lead to such acts.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 10:46, by Alierism

      Its not a weakness of the government but people working with NGOs think they are bigger than the government that you can do whatever comes into your mind not knowing government have powers to crush you when you do mistake. G’vt should this time open up his eyes widely to those agains their wills.

      repondre message

    • 15 November 10:49, by Alierism

      It might be a weakness of the government but people working with NGOs think they are bigger than the government that you can do whatever comes into your mind not knowing government have powers to crush you when you do mistake. G’vt should this time open up his eyes widely to those agains their wills.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 10:37, by Alierism

    The authorities concert must look into this matter b’se this is not the first time EYE RADIO is shutdown. Why always EYE RADIO if you should ask? To EYE RADIO management, when a child is beaten today for his/her mistake, he/she will not repeat it next time b’se he/she will know that he will again be beaten. Why don’t you learn from the past.
    Any media must collaborate with the government not rebel

    repondre message

  • 15 November 14:25, by Whortti Bor Manza

    I thought South Sudan National Legislative Assembly passed a bill in 2013, entitled: Access to Information Bill 2013. How on earth should the government deny information being passed to the public. Instead the government should praise I-Radio for that. As long as the country is in the hands of crude Dinkas, just expect this. Even worst to come.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



