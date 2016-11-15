November 14, 2016 (BERLIN ) - A German political party wants cooperation with war-torn South Sudan suspended, arguing that any dealings with the Juba regime will be viewed as complicity in crimes.

The political partly, Die Linke (The Left) has also agitated for the termination of the mandate of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, claiming it has failed to perform its duties in protecting civilians while its operations continue costing the world, yet no work was allegedly being done.

“Suspend bilateral development cooperation with South Sudan! The regime of President [Salva] Kiir covered the country with blood and violence and at the same time enriches itself unscrupulously,” a party official reportedly told German lawmakers.

“While he and his opponents often live abroad in luxury, their own population suffers. Such a regime must not be a partner of the [German] federal government”, he added.

Niema Movassat, a member of parliament, also demanded that international organizations supported by the Germany immediately cease implementing development projects in war-hit South Sudan.

The lawmaker further urged the German government Africa’s newest nation from its list under Better Migration Management.

“One is complicit in the crimes of a regime, if one cooperates with it in the area of migration defense and border protection. Stop this,” said Movassat.

The fourth-largest party in Germany, Die Linke says South Sudan’s conflict can be resolved minus necessarily using armed UN peacekeepers.

