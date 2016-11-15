 
 
 
November 14, 2016 (BERLIN ) - A German political party wants cooperation with war-torn South Sudan suspended, arguing that any dealings with the Juba regime will be viewed as complicity in crimes.

JPEG - 3.9 kb
The German national flag (Getty)

The political partly, Die Linke (The Left) has also agitated for the termination of the mandate of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, claiming it has failed to perform its duties in protecting civilians while its operations continue costing the world, yet no work was allegedly being done.

“Suspend bilateral development cooperation with South Sudan! The regime of President [Salva] Kiir covered the country with blood and violence and at the same time enriches itself unscrupulously,” a party official reportedly told German lawmakers.

“While he and his opponents often live abroad in luxury, their own population suffers. Such a regime must not be a partner of the [German] federal government”, he added.

Niema Movassat, a member of parliament, also demanded that international organizations supported by the Germany immediately cease implementing development projects in war-hit South Sudan.

The lawmaker further urged the German government Africa’s newest nation from its list under Better Migration Management.

“One is complicit in the crimes of a regime, if one cooperates with it in the area of migration defense and border protection. Stop this,” said Movassat.

The fourth-largest party in Germany, Die Linke says South Sudan’s conflict can be resolved minus necessarily using armed UN peacekeepers.

(ST)

  • 14 November 17:13, by Naath

    Die Linke and Niema Movassat,

    You hit the nail right. All the international cooperation that fund projects in South Sudan must stop immediately because Kiir and his stooges are criminals. Those international organizations in Juba are partnering with Kiir company in crimes. The Obama’s Administration supports Kiir criminal activities and that make the situations in S. Sudan worse.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 18:06, by Midit Mitot

      I have nothing to said, Die Linke have said all, I,am just laughing at Juba regime, because the World is watching their criminal activities. sexual transmitted diseases Stephen Taban Deng (STD) and Kiir must goooooo.

      repondre message

      • 15 November 06:36, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        I thought that chorus song of "Kiir must go" end some years back. Riek, Majak, Oyai, Nyandeng, Mabior, Pagan, Aduok and the rest singing it loudly with the same tunr but still President Kiir remain as South Sudan leader as we speak.

        Who already know who left South Sudan. President Kiir was elected by people and not self-interest thugs like Riek militias

        repondre message

      • 15 November 09:45, by Dijango

        I may call it Allies’ Liposuction strategy which is done to halt slide-off step back to ladder elevating stepladders which doesn’t coerce painting workforce to cease portraying work entrusted to them. No surprise to back-downing items for politic is an off and on (blinks) agreements among interested Nations, but can’t ever bring God’s chosen regime to an end. Seek light to let go laming-stick.

        repondre message

    • 15 November 06:31, by Akuma

      Naath,
      Your UNMISS nutshell is coming to an end. South Sudan a country recognize worldwide and no country will stop partnering with it. it is bless country and you Riek criminals are trying to bring it down to its knees but it will never succeed. However, the call for Germany Left Wing party to end UN Mission in South Sudan is good move and support that ideas. So begin your worry now

      repondre message

    • 15 November 08:30, by Dijango

      Have u thoroughly evaluated what those political aspects are nailing, Mr.? And if you have done it so, did you put consideration to some elements the speakers referred to as Regime-suffering population which contradicted more-virus-like proposal they tabled to themselves-allies as well? To hit a nail right isn’t that hard even a blind-man can, but what is being nail ought to be 1st determined....

      repondre message

    • 15 November 08:43, by Dijango

      Have u thoroughly evaluated what those aspects are nailing, Mr.? And if u did at all, have u considered evaluating what they referred to as a Regime-suffering Populaces? To hit a nail right is a mutual role from external and internal forces of a human being that can be even done by a blind man, period. Mind you, a blind man can be better than one lacking such aspects, I suppose.

      repondre message

    • 15 November 13:37, by Hardlinner

      UN aid is breeding laziness in south sudan. to me the more these people stop their aid the better. at least we would have choice of death or working hard to develop our nation. we should end culture of begging and embrace hard work. all poor leaders are lazy and their supporters too are lazy. hard workers do not run after others but stay as independent.

      repondre message

  • 14 November 17:35, by lino

    If supports are cut off from the Government in Juba, the regime will set down with other for better solution. It was the same case for Sudan when Khartoum government accepted the CPA which paved the way for SS Independence!!!

    repondre message

    • 14 November 18:02, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      If cutting cooperation with the government is extended to include aid to emergency situations, it will be the civilians who will suffer. And these are our brothers, mothers, sisters, children etc... In this case there is no cause to support this kind of move which will kill our people.

      repondre message

      • 15 November 02:58, by lino

        Aid should be distributed through UN and international organizations not by the government!!!

        repondre message

        • 15 November 09:00, by Dijango

          People ought to have typical and curious look at things politicians based their talks on; anyway, the Party is rallying off all multilateral relations especially numerous allies to Federal Government of German which when convinced to cut off their supports to South Sudan; Aids and reliefs you said to would be dispatched by UN and International agencies would come to decline or halt, my friend.

          repondre message

      • 15 November 10:04, by Dengda

        @ South Sudan Nationalist
        For the first time to disagree with you. Government is doing nothing to the people they elites think they are ruling. No development, no services and social amenities. All these work suppose to for government are now being NGOs. If people they will wake up to their right and make government listen. uprising won’t be out context and change would be the goal.

        repondre message

        • 15 November 10:09, by Dengda

          Government now are misusing the national resources knowing that, it people are being feed freely. Look here there what call dependency syndrome. We can’t dependent on hand out while we have massive resources and bad leadership. We must make sure there’s good leadership who distribute our national resources equal. Change must come, not Kiir, Riek, Wani but some new faces will make it.

          repondre message

      • 15 November 18:02, by jubaone

        SS Nationalist,
        All development agencies have left South Sudan except humanitarian organizations. Now with the stolen U$280m, all have no trust in such a useless system that can’t deliver services to its people. South Sudan is a failed state and a country of thieves and rapists. The greedy and rapacious jienges have smeared the country with excrement.

        repondre message

    • 14 November 19:33, by choldit

      There is nothing to say better than this German. South Sudanese suffered so much under this illiterate tribal man and his dinka council of elders.i hope u know last week $280,000,000 USD magically disappeared in the office of the president. It was the fourth time a money stollen in that office in South sudan. How can a responsible goats like urs can work with such a regime. Withdraw all co opera

      repondre message

      • 15 November 09:20, by Dijango

        The SPLM-SPLA and Federal Republic of German back in the history had nothing so much as today because it was visualized as being an empty movement with unpredictable share of benefits, but as shortly as things begun to flowered and cropped to RSS; voluntary calls carrying relations were submitted to Y-nation. Be notified that without German with her allies excluding you, RSS can still make it, Mr.

        repondre message

  • 15 November 06:44, by Eastern

    With GIZ almost gone, USAID will feel the weight in dealing with South Sudan. Donald Trump presidency will make the US to act rationally with Kiir’s regime.

    repondre message

  • 15 November 10:40, by deng kual acot

    South Sudan is a suvereign Coutry with all potential and prevelages. Take example of the Asian Tigers in the likes of Singapore. Did Germany contribute in any way to their developments? Let fools leave S.Sudan alone and we will quickily move to self reliance, development and real indipenecy from Neo-colonialism. Is S.Sudan new Germany, why people should worry with fools failed interests in south S

    repondre message

    • 15 November 18:19, by jubaone

      Deng Kual,
      This are statements of hungry fools like you who want to compare South Sudan with Asian countries or Germany. SSudan with 85% illiteracy, 3.2m food insecure, riddled with rampant corruption, useless bureaucracy without any professionals. How can SSudan develop with lazy and half idiots who are hungry and can’t think well? What has Kiir done in the last 10yrs in Rumbek or Gogrial?

      repondre message

  • 15 November 11:30, by Angelo Achuil

    "Cooperation with S. Sudan suspended" I don’t think this is good for South Sudan. John Garang once said, "However strong you are, you need allies." And here is an ally among many who is leaving. When friends are running away from you, then it’s time to take a serious look at yourself becoz, like it or not it is a sign that you’re coming down!!!

    repondre message

  • 15 November 12:28, by Tambura

    That is what every country care about South Sudan should do because the government of South Sudan proof to whole world they failed...

    repondre message

  • 16 November 10:19, by Samuel Amuor

    Is it because things are falling apart?

    repondre message

