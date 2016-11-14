 
 
 
Monday 14 November 2016

Troika envoys, Darfur rebel leaders discuss Sudan peace process

November 14, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Troika envoys met recently with the leaders of armed groups from Sudan’s Darfur region to discuss ways to break the deadlock in the peace talks with the Sudanese government, a statement said on Sunday.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim (C) speaks at the opening session of Darfur negotiations flanked by SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi in Addis Ababa on 23 November 2014 (Photo courtesy of AUHIP)

Envoys from Troika countries, United States, United Kingdom and Norway, met with the heads of the armed movements, Gibril Ibrahim of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Minni Minnawi leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement’s faction on Friday on 11 November, said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune by Ali Trayo, SLM-MM chief negotiator.

Trayo said the participants discussed ongoing efforts for peace in Sudan and particularly the humanitarian situation and the cessation of hostilities.

“The meeting also discussed the reasons preventing progress particularly, the obstacles set by the government, the continued attacks on civilians, forced displacement, and the settlement of new comers,” he said.

The talks between the Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur over the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled over the government demand to provide satellite positions of the rebel combatants in the region. Also, Khartoum brushed aside the demand of armed groups to take part in the distribution of the humanitarian assistance.

On the political level, JEM and SLM-MM demand either to reopen the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) or to hold a new political talks. But the government sticks to its initial position that the armed groups have to sign first the framework document before any negotiation.

Trayo who attended by Ali Trayo and JEM Deputy Chairman Mohamed Adam Bakheit said the discussed with the envoys the current political situation in the country following the increase of fuel and electricity prices and the arrest of opposition leaders and civil society activists

The statement didn’t disclose the location of the meeting, but a rebel official reached by Sudan Tribune said the meeting took place in an east African country without further details.

The Troika envoys and other envoys from EU countries and China are expected to meet this week on Berlin to discuss ways to bridge the gaps between the Sudanese government and rebel groups.

In Khartoum, Norway’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Jens-Peter Kjemprud, met Sunday with the Sudanese Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and the Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghndour to discuss ways t achieve peace in Sudan.

(ST)

